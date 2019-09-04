Thales : 2019 Half-year results - Press Release - 04 september 2019

PRESS RELEASE 4 September 2019 Paris La Défense, France Thales discloses its 2019 half-year results Order intake: €7.0 billion, up 10% (-1% on an organic basis 1 )

: -€332 million All 2019 financial objectives confirmed, with organic sales growth at the lower end of the previous guidance (3% to 4%) Thales's Board of Directors (Euronext Paris: HO) met on 3 September 2019 to review the financial statements for the first half of 20193. "In the first half of 2019, Thales posted a solid performance, once again demonstrating the resilience of its business model. In spite of the slowdown in the commercial space market as well as a high basis of comparison in the Transport and Defence & Security segments, sales remained stable at constant scope and currency. The commercial momentum remained solid, with the booking of 7 large orders with a unit value of more than €100 million. Operating margin grew organically, led by a very good performance in the Defence & Security segment. The results achieved by Gemalto, consolidated since 1 April 2019, were in line with our expectations. This positive momentum allows us to confirm our 2019 financial objectives. All Group teams remain focused on the implementation of the second phase of Ambition 10, our strategic plan, and on Gemalto's integration." Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer In this press release, "organic" means at constant scope and currency. See note on methodology on page 11 and calculation on page 16 Non-GAAP financial indicators, see definitions in the appendices, page 11 The limited review of the financial statements has been completed and the statutory auditors' report has been issued following the meeting of the Board of Directors COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles - 92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33(0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com 1

PRESS RELEASE 4 September 2019 Paris La Défense, France Key figures In € millions H1 H1 Total Organic 2019 20184 change change except earnings per share (in €) Order intake 6,995 6,331 +10% -1% Order book at end of period 31,701 30,987 +2% Sales 8,190 7,452 +9.9% -0.5% EBIT5 820 762 +8% +4% in % of sales 10.0% 10.2% -0.2 pts +0.4 pts Adjusted net income, Group share5 574 539 +7% Adjusted net income, Group share, 2.70 2.54 +6% per share5 Consolidated net income, Group share 557 457 +22% Free operating cash flow5 -332 -272 -60 Net cash (debt) at end of period -4,397 1,6736 -6,071 H1 2019 order intake amounted to €6,995 million, up 10% compared to H1 2018 (-1% at constant scope and currency), driven by a solid momentum in the Defence & Security segment. At 30 June 2019, the consolidated order book stood at €31.7 billion, which represents 1.9 years of sales. Sales stood at €8,190 million, up 9.9% compared to the first half of 2018 following the consolidation of Gemalto, and down slightly (-0.5%) at constant scope and currency. In the first half of 2019, the Group posted EBIT of €820 million (10.0% of sales), compared to €762 million (10.2% of sales) in H1 2018, up 8%. EBIT margin increased by 0.4 points at constant scope and currency. The slight dip in the reported margin is due to the consolidation of Gemalto, whose profitability is more seasonal than the rest of the Group. At €574 million, adjusted net income, Group share grew by 7%, in line with the increase in EBIT. Since 1 January 2019, the Group has been applying IFRS 16 "Leases". Since the Group chose to use the modified retrospective method, the 2018 figures in this press release have not been restated. The impact of this standard on the H1 2019 financial statements is outlined in Note 1.2 of the consolidated financial statements.

In addition, in the framework of the Gemalto acquisition, a new "Digital Identity & Security" operating segment was created. It includes Gemalto's businesses (consolidated since 1 April 2019) and a number of digital businesses formerly assigned to the "Defence & Security" operating segment. Segment data for 2018 was restated to take account of this change in organisation. Non-GAAP financial indicators, see definitions in the appendices, page 11 At 1 January 2019: net cash at 31 December 2018 (€3,181 million) less IFRS 16 lease debt (€1,507 million) COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles - 92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33(0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com 2

PRESS RELEASE 4 September 2019 Paris La Défense, France Consolidated net income, Group share stood at €557 million, up 22% compared to H1 2018, with the capital gains made on the disposal of the GP HSM business (€221 million) offsetting the fall in income from operations (-€125million) arising from the accounting entries (PPA) related to Gemalto's acquisition. At -€332million, H1 2019 free operating cash flow was negative, reflecting the seasonal nature of the WCR. Net debt stood at €4,397 million at 30 June 2019, following the acquisition of Gemalto and the application of IFRS 16. Order intake H1 H1 Total Organic In € millions 2019 2018 change change Aerospace 1,758 2,042 -14% -15% Transport 556 835 -33% -34% Defence & Security 3,809 3,350 +14% +16% Digital Identity & Security 829 84 n.m. n.m. Total - operating segments 6,952 6,311 +10% -2% Other 43 20 +116% +113% Total 6,995 6,331 +10% -1% Of which mature markets7 5,280 5,011 +5% -3% Of which emerging markets7 1,715 1,320 +30% +4% H1 2019 order intake amounted to €6,995 million, up 10% compared to H1 2018 (-1% at constant scope and currency8). The book-to-bill ratio was 0.85 for H1 2019, as was the case in H1 2018, and 1.0 over the last 12 months. In H1 2019, Thales booked 7 large orders with a unit value of over €100 million (compared with 6 such orders in H1 2018), representing a total amount of €1,653 million: 3 large orders booked in Q1 2019, covering the acquisition of new mobile radars by the Dutch army, a support contract for a European army and the provision of equipment for Indian army helicopters;

4 large orders booked in Q2 2019: The ground segment of the Syracuse IV radiocommunication satellite, designed to ensure all military communications between France and the units deployed in the field (Defence & Security segment) Mature markets: Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand. Emerging markets: all other countries. See table on page 15 Taking into account a positive exchange rate effect of €32 million and a net positive scope effect of €718 million, relating mainly to Gemalto's consolidation at 1 April 2019 (Digital Identity & Security segment) and the disposal of the GP HSM business, effective 1 January 2019 (Defence & Security segment) COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles - 92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33(0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com 3

PRESS RELEASE 4 September 2019 Paris La Défense, France Delivery of on-board electronic systems on Belgian Scorpion vehicles, as part of the strategic partnership between Belgium and France (CaMo project, Defence & Security segment) A significant long-term maintenance contract for the French air force (Defence & Security segment) The design, in consortium, of two next-generation geostationary satellites to ensure Spanish government and military communications (SpainSat NG project, Aerospace segment) At €5,342 million, orders with a unit value of less than €100 million rose by 18% compared to H1 2018, after the integration of Gemalto. From a geographical standpoint9, order intake in emerging markets was up by 30% after the integration of Gemalto, and by 4% at constant scope and currency. Order intake in mature markets was up by 5% after the integration of Gemalto, though it fell by 3% at constant scope and currency, impacted by a high basis of comparison. Order intake in the Aerospace segment stood at €1,758 million, down 14% (€2,042 million in H1 2018). This decline was due to the slower-than-expected recovery of the space market and an adverse basis of comparison in the in-flight entertainment (IFE) and training and simulation businesses, which recorded significant contracts in H1 2018. At €556 million, Transport order intake fell by 33% compared to H1 2018, during which this segment won two major railway signalling contracts. Orders in the Defence & Security segment stood at €3,809 million compared to €3,350 million in H1 2018 (+14%) thanks to the 6 large orders with a unit value of over €100 million mentioned above, despite the major OneSKY contract being recorded in H1 2018. At €829 million, order intake in the Digital Identity & Security segment was very close to sales, with most of the businesses in this segment not booking long-term orders. 9 See table on page 15 COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles - 92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33(0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com 4

PRESS RELEASE 4 September 2019 Paris La Défense, France Sales H1 H1 Total Organic In € millions 2019 2018 change change Aerospace 2,609 2,768 -5.7% -7.0% Transport 835 904 -7.6% -8.9% Defence & Security 3,881 3,669 +5.8% +6.8% Digital Identity & Security 830 87 n.m. n.m. Total - operating segments 8,155 7,429 +9.8% -0.6% Other 35 23 Total 8,190 7,452 +9.9% -0.5% Of which mature markets10 5,716 5,203 +9.9% +1.4% Of which emerging markets10 2,474 2,249 +10.0% -4.7% H1 2019 sales stood at €8,190 million, compared to €7,452 million in H1 2018, up 9.9% after the integration of Gemalto. The organic change (at constant scope and currency11) came in at -0.5%, with the fall in sales in the Aerospace and Transport segments masking the robust performance in the Defence & Security segment. From a geographical standpoint12, this slight fall was mainly due to an organic decline in emerging markets (-4.7%) after two successive years of sharp rises (+15.1% in H1 2017 and +8.4% in H1 2018). Sales continued to grow organically in mature markets (+1.4%). Sales in the Aerospace segment amounted to €2,609 million, down 5.7% on H1 2018 (-7.0% at constant scope and currency). This fall in sales was only driven by Space, with all Avionics businesses delivering organic growth. It reflects the prolonged wait-and-see attitude of customers on the commercial telecommunications satellite market, combined with the delivery of the last satellites of the Iridium constellation, and the end of a number of military projects. This situation should continue to weigh on space sales13 in H2 2019 and 2020. In consequence, space sales are expected to see a fall of around 10% over Full Year 2019, and a decline in a lower proportion in 2020. In the Transport segment, sales amounted to €835 million, down 7.6% on H1 2018 (-8.9% at constant scope and currency). This fall mainly resulted from phasing effects on major urban rail signalling contracts, particularly in Doha (Qatar) and London, after exceptional growth in H1 2018 (+22.2% at constant scope and currency). Mature markets: Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand. Emerging markets: all other countries. See table on page 15 The calculation of the organic change in sales is shown on page 16 See table on page 15 The space business generated sales of €2.45 billion in 2018 COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles - 92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33(0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com 5

