Thales : 2020 Half year results

Thales's Board of Directors (Euronext Paris: HO) met on 23 July 2020 to review the financial statements for the first half of 2020. [1]

Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'The results of the first half of 2020 were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decline in sales and profits was due both to the sharp contraction of the civil aeronautics market and to the impact of public health measures on production and project execution.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all Group employees who continued to make every effort to serve our customers throughout this unprecedented crisis.

The global adaptation plan that we launched very early on significantly reduced the impact of the crisis on our first-half financial statements. We expect this plan to save around €800 million over the full year.

The first half of the year was also very busy from a commercial point of view, with historical successes in space-based environmental monitoring and military naval systems. As these contracts are being finalised, they should be booked in the upcoming months.

In the second half of the year, based on a stabilising economy and public health situation, we anticipate a significant increase in sales compared to the first half and a recurring operating margin [2] back to a level close to the second half of 2019.

Thanks to its unique positioning focused on key societal issues of tomorrow's world - sustainable mobility, technological autonomy, digital identity and security - Thales has what it takes to return to profitable growth once this crisis is over.'

Order intake: €6.1 billion, down 13% (-23% on an organic basis [3])

Sales: €7.8 billion, down 5.4% (-13.6% on an organic basis)

EBIT [4]: €348 million, down 57% (-63% on an organic basis)

Adjusted net income, Group share [4]: €232 million, down 60%

Consolidated net income, Group share: €65 million, down 88%

Free operating cash flow [4]: -€471 million

New financial objectives set for 2020, based on a stabilising economy and public health situation:

- Book-to-bill [5] above 1, benefiting from the positive trend in Defence & Security

- Sales between €16.5 billion and €17.2 billion

- Impact of the global adaptation plan: approximately €800 million for the full year [6]

- EBIT between €1,300 million and €1,400 million

In € millions

except earnings per share (in €) H1

2020 H1

2019 Total change Organic change Order intake 6,092 6,995 -13% -23% Order book at end of period 31,662 31,701 -6% -6% Sales 7,751 8,190 -5.4% -13.6% EBIT [4] 348 820 -57% -63% in % of sales 4.5% 10.0% -5.5 pts -5.8 pts Adjusted net income, Group share [4] 232 574 -60% Adjusted net income, Group share,

per share [4] 1.09 2.70 -60% Consolidated net income, Group share 65 557 -88% Free operating cash flow [4] -471 -332 -139 Net cash (debt) at end of period -3,928 -4,397[1] +469

