Thales : AGM 6 May 2020 - Quorum and vote results

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year
1
1
Carried
280 645 245
98,90 %
3 122 448
1,10 %
55 415
-
283 767 693
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Approval of the Company's financial statements for the 2019 financial year
2
2
Carried
280 599 417
98,88 %
3 167 951
1,12 %
55 740
-
283 767 368
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Allocation of the parent company's earnings and calculation of the dividend at €0.60 per share for 2019
3
3
Carried
283 640 361
99,94 %
172 873
0,06 %
9 874
-
283 813 234
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Appointment of Mr Philippe Knoche as an External director
4
4
Carried
273 115 523
96,24 %
10 670 687
3,76 %
36 898
-
283 786 210
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Approval of the 2019 compensation scheme paid or granted to Mr Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the sole company representative
5
5
Carried
170 331 343
60,03 %
113 431 135
39,97 %
60 630
-
283 762 478
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Approval of information relating to the 2019 compensation of Company representatives
6
6
Carried
281 451 482
99,19 %
2 311 180
0,81 %
60 446
-
283 762 662
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
7
7
Carried
169 029 783
59,84 %
113 457 722
40,16 %
1 335 603
-
282 487 505
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Approval of the compensation policy for the directors
8
8
Carried
282 861 867
99,68 %
895 175
0,32 %
66 066
-
283 757 042
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to trade in its own shares, with a maximum purchase price of €140 per share
9
9
Carried
283 425 224
99,87 %
381 154
0,13 %
16 730
-
283 806 378
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Powers to carry out formalities
19
19
Carried
283 808 835
> 99,99 %
4 745
< 0,01 %
9 528
-
283 813 580
183 952 933
86,229 %
0
0
86,497 %
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months for the purpose of allocating free shares, within the limit of 1% of the share capital, to employees of the Thales Group
10
10
Carried
245 144 070
86,38 %
38 668 310
13,62 %
10 922
-
283 812 380
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares or securities giving access to the share capital or securities granting entitlement to the allocation of debt securities, with maintenance
of preferential subscription rights for shareholders
11
11
Carried
246 076 043
86,71 %
37 730 542
13,29 %
16 717
-
283 806 585
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares or securities giving access to the share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights and the option of a priority
period
12
12
Carried
245 618 861
86,55 %
38 185 756
13,45 %
18 685
-
283 804 617
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares or securities giving access to the share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, through private placement ,
in compliance with the Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code.
13
13
Carried
241 466 088
85,08 %
42 338 555
14,92 %
18 659
-
283 804 643
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of the issue of Company shares or securities giving access to the share capital, with maintenance or
waiver of preferential subscription rights, up to the legal limit of 15%
14
14
Carried
241 689 875
85,16 %
42 118 307
14,84 %
15 120
-
283 808 182
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital in consideration for contributions of equity securities or giving access to the share
capital of thirdparty companies up to the legal limit of 10% of the company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights
15
15
Carried
245 449 432
86,49 %
38 353 821
13,51 %
20 049
-
283 803 253
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Setting of overall limits on issues carried out by virtue of the above authorisations to effect capital increases
16
16
Carried
281 246 542
99,10 %
2 553 637
0,90 %
23 123
-
283 800 179
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to issue new shares reserved for members of a Group Savings Plan
17
17
Carried
282 840 765
99,66 %
971 733
0,34 %
10 804
-
283 812 498
183 952 980
86,230 %
0
0
86,497 %
Amendment of Article 13 of the articles of association to delete the reference to the payment of "attendance fees"