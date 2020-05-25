Thales : AGM 6 May 2020 - Quorum and vote results

Log in
05/25/2020

QUORUM

Société

THALES le 06/05/2020

Assemblée

MIXTE

Capital

639 952 518 EUR

Total actions

212 668 391

Quorum légal

25 %

( 53 167 098 actions )

86,497 %

Il représente : 183 952 980 actions

Pour: 4 926 actionnaires

(présents ou représentés)

Actionnaires

Actions

Voix

Présents

0

0

0

Représentés

0

0

0

Pouvoir au président

2 479

404 562

643 933

Vote par correspondance

2 447

183 548 418

283 179 369

TOTAL

4 926

183 952 980

283 823 302

06/05/2020

THALES - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - 05/06/2020

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

Nb

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote withhold

Total votes

Shares represented

Percentage of the

Out of vote

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting rights

by the votes cast

rights

represented by the

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

votes cast

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year

1

1

Carried

280 645 245

98,90 %

3 122 448

1,10 %

55 415

-

283 767 693

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Approval of the Company's financial statements for the 2019 financial year

2

2

Carried

280 599 417

98,88 %

3 167 951

1,12 %

55 740

-

283 767 368

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Allocation of the parent company's earnings and calculation of the dividend at €0.60 per share for 2019

3

3

Carried

283 640 361

99,94 %

172 873

0,06 %

9 874

-

283 813 234

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Appointment of Mr Philippe Knoche as an External director

4

4

Carried

273 115 523

96,24 %

10 670 687

3,76 %

36 898

-

283 786 210

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Approval of the 2019 compensation scheme paid or granted to Mr Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the sole company representative

5

5

Carried

170 331 343

60,03 %

113 431 135

39,97 %

60 630

-

283 762 478

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Approval of information relating to the 2019 compensation of Company representatives

6

6

Carried

281 451 482

99,19 %

2 311 180

0,81 %

60 446

-

283 762 662

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

7

7

Carried

169 029 783

59,84 %

113 457 722

40,16 %

1 335 603

-

282 487 505

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the directors

8

8

Carried

282 861 867

99,68 %

895 175

0,32 %

66 066

-

283 757 042

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to trade in its own shares, with a maximum purchase price of €140 per share

9

9

Carried

283 425 224

99,87 %

381 154

0,13 %

16 730

-

283 806 378

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Powers to carry out formalities

19

19

Carried

283 808 835

> 99,99 %

4 745

< 0,01 %

9 528

-

283 813 580

183 952 933

86,229 %

0

0

86,497 %

Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months for the purpose of allocating free shares, within the limit of 1% of the share capital, to employees of the Thales Group

10

10

Carried

245 144 070

86,38 %

38 668 310

13,62 %

10 922

-

283 812 380

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares or securities giving access to the share capital or securities granting entitlement to the allocation of debt securities, with maintenance

of preferential subscription rights for shareholders

11

11

Carried

246 076 043

86,71 %

37 730 542

13,29 %

16 717

-

283 806 585

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares or securities giving access to the share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights and the option of a priority

period

12

12

Carried

245 618 861

86,55 %

38 185 756

13,45 %

18 685

-

283 804 617

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares or securities giving access to the share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, through private placement ,

in compliance with the Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

13

13

Carried

241 466 088

85,08 %

42 338 555

14,92 %

18 659

-

283 804 643

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of the issue of Company shares or securities giving access to the share capital, with maintenance or

waiver of preferential subscription rights, up to the legal limit of 15%

14

14

Carried

241 689 875

85,16 %

42 118 307

14,84 %

15 120

-

283 808 182

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital in consideration for contributions of equity securities or giving access to the share

capital of thirdparty companies up to the legal limit of 10% of the company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights

15

15

Carried

245 449 432

86,49 %

38 353 821

13,51 %

20 049

-

283 803 253

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Setting of overall limits on issues carried out by virtue of the above authorisations to effect capital increases

16

16

Carried

281 246 542

99,10 %

2 553 637

0,90 %

23 123

-

283 800 179

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to issue new shares reserved for members of a Group Savings Plan

17

17

Carried

282 840 765

99,66 %

971 733

0,34 %

10 804

-

283 812 498

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Amendment of Article 13 of the articles of association to delete the reference to the payment of "attendance fees"

18

18

Carried

283 789 201

> 99,99 %

16 061

< 0,01 %

18 040

-

283 805 262

183 952 980

86,230 %

0

0

86,497 %

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:27:00 UTC
