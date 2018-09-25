Log in
Thales : Alenia Space a major player in Horizon 2020 research project 5G ALLSTAR

09/25/2018 | 12:04pm CEST

Stakes out position as a pioneer in 5G network infrastructure initiatives

Cannes, September 25th, 2018 - Thales Alenia Space, the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announced today that the 5G ALLSTAR research and development project*, co-funded by Horizon 2020, kicked off on July 1, 2018. In addition to Thales Alenia Space, the project team also includes major telecommunications players from Europe** and South Korea***, under the joint leadership of the French electronics and IT lab CEA/LETI and ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute of South Korea).

5G ALLSAR will leverage the results and teaming experience of another H2020 project, 5G CHAMPION, to design, develop, evaluate and test multi-connectivity based on multiple access, combining cellular and satellite technologies to support seamless, reliable and ubiquitous broadband services.

This project bolsters Thales Alenia Space's leadership in 5G satellite network solutions, which combine top-flight user experience with little impact on the devices themselves. At the same time, mobile network operators' operating and capital expenditures will be minimized because of the seamless integration of satellite technology.

5G ALLSTAR will develop selected technologies as part of a set of Proof of Concepts to validate and demonstrate multi-connectivity support based on 5G cellular access, as well as a new radio access via satellite to provide reliable high-throughput 5G services.

Learn more about Thales Alenia Space and H2020.

* 5G ALLSTAR is a Horizon 2020 research project, funded by the European Commission through subsidy No. 815323, and supported by the MSIT (Ministry of Science and ICT), Korea, through subsidy No. 2018-0-00175, (5G AgiLe and fLexible integration of SaTellite And cellular) supervised by the IITP (Institute for Information & communications Technology Promotion)

** European participants: CEA/LETI, Thales Alenia Space, Fraunhofer, Consorzio per la Ricerca nell'Automatica e Telecomunicazioni, EESC Grenoble Ecole de Management

*** South Korean participants: Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, SK Telecom, Korea Automotive Technology Institute, Korea Telecom Satellite, Snet ICT

About Thales Alenia Space
Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies' Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of 2.6 billion euros in 2017 and has 7,980 employees in nine countries. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

Thales Alenia Space - Press Contacts:

Sandrine Bielecki
Tel: +33 (0)492 927 094
sandrine.bielecki@thalesaleniaspace.com

Chrystelle Dugimont
Tel: +33 (0)492 927 406
chrystelle.dugimont@thalesaleniaspace.com

Cinzia Marcanio
Tel: +39 (0)641 512 685
cinzia.marcanio@thalesaleniaspace.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:03:01 UTC
