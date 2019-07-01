Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : Alenia Space to provide SATRIA telecommunication satellite for Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT

Jakarta July 1, 2019 - Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology
(Kominfo) has selected the consortium led by the domestic satellite operator Pasifik Satelit
Nusantara (PSN) to deploy and operate a broadband telecommunication satellite. This consortium has awarded Thales Alenia Space (Joint Venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%)) to design and manufacture the satellite named SATRIA.

The Consortium PSN has formed Satelit Nusantara Tiga (SNT) to be operating company to carry
on the project. The shareholders of SNT are PSN, PT Pintar Nusantara Sejahtera (Pintar), PT Nusantara Satelit Sejahtera, and PT Dian Semesta Sentosa (subsidiary of PT Dian Swastatika
Sentosa Tbk). PSN and Pintar are the majority shareholders of SNT and both will maintain
majority ownership in the operating company throughout the project lifetime.

Acting as prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space will deliver the Very High Throughput (VHTS)
satellite based on its Spacebus NEO full electric platform and fitted with a fifth-generation digital
processor (5G). The company will also be in charge to provide two satellite control centers (main
and backup), the telecommand and telemetry stations, and the ground mission segment linked to the fully processed payload. In addition, Thales Alenia Space will put in place a complete training program for PSN engineers, where part of them will join the project team as residents in Cannes and Toulouse during the duration of the program.

The full Ka-band SATRIA satellite will carry more than 150 gigabits per second over the full
Indonesian territory. Dedicated to narrow the digital divide, SATRIA has the ambition to connect
around 145,000 areas including 90,000 schools, 40,000 hospitals and public buildings as well as regional government sites not linked by existing satellite or terrestrial infrastructure. The satellite will contribute to the digital infrastructure developments in Indonesia.

'We are particularly honored to provide to PSN for Kominfo its first VHTS telecommunication satellite which will be the most powerful one over the Asian region', declared Jean Loic Galle, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. 'SATRIA will take benefit of all the expertise already developed by Thales Alenia Space on its Spacebus NEO platform as well as on its VHTS payloads. After Palapa-D and Telkom-3S satellites, we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Indonesian operators'.

'As a consortium of Indonesian company, PSN and its partners are very proud and grateful for the full trust given by the Government of Indonesia, especially Kominfo, to lead the largest satellite project in the region. We look forward to working together with Thales Alenia Space, a leading manufacturer, in realizing our goal to provide an accelerator for equal access in our communities. This project will undoubtedly give our archipelago the means for steeper growth, which we are eager to be a part of' said Adi Rahman Adiwoso, CEO of PSN.

SATRIA is expected to be launched in Q4 2022 and will be positioned in orbit at 146°E for a 15
years life time.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
10:55aTHALES : Alenia Space to provide SATRIA telecommunication satellite for Indonesi..
PU
05:23aTHALES : joins forces with Micro-X, one of Australia's most innovative startups,..
PU
06/28THALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 7 au 17 June 2019 (in French o..
PU
06/25THALES : New light rail line in Toronto to be equipped with Thales technology
PU
06/24THALES : Yamal-601 communications satellite now in geostationary orbit
PU
06/19THALES : French armed forces boost their secure, high-throughput satcom capabili..
PU
06/18THALES : Boosting space cooperation and innovation with Luxembourg
PU
06/18THALES : A contract for the future DLR GfR and Thales Alenia Space shoulder to s..
PU
06/18THALES : awarded a contract to enhance smart operations at Geneva Airport
PU
06/18THALES : Surveillance and intelligence missions boosted by Thales's mini-UAS
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 682 M
EBIT 2019 1 971 M
Net income 2019 1 258 M
Debt 2019 1 380 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 23 088 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 118  €
Last Close Price 109  €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet VP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES6.52%26 333
GARMIN26.04%15 807
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.30.20%3 884
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 204
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%716
OHB SE8.25%665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About