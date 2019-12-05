Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : Alenia Space wins new EGNOS contract from European Space Agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:31am EST

Cannes, December 5, 2019 - Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announced today that it has signed a new contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), on behalf of the European Commission, to upgrade Europe's EGNOS satellite navigation system. Via this contract Thales Alenia Space will develop a new version of EGNOS (version V242B), incorporating new advanced functionalities.

Worth a total of about 78 million euros, this contract includes the following:

  • expansion of the EGNOS SBAS coverage zone;
  • installation of a new generation of reference stations (RIMS);
  • improved algorithms in the computation center (CPF) to boost system performance;
  • enhanced system security.

Certification and commissioning of this latest version is slated for 2023.

About EGNOS

EGNOS, flagship program of the European Union, is the European satellite navigation system, designed to improve positioning messages from GPS (Global Positioning System). First deployed in 2005, with its open service operational since 2009, the current EGNOS system was developed by Thales Alenia Space as prime contractor.

'Safety of Life' service an export success

The EGNOS system 'Safety of Life' service, available since 2011, is used in aviation to allow aircraft to make precision approaches for landing, without requiring ground-based landing aids. Building on its expertise in this field, Thales Alenia Space signed a contract with the Korean space agency in 2016 to supply the Korean Augmentation Satellite System (KASS). Including 'Safety of Life' navigation services, South Korea's KASS regional system will initially be used for aeronautical applications. It will provide indispensable assistance during certain flight phases, especially landing, meaning that operators will not need landing aid infrastructures at airports. In the same dynamic, ASECNA selected Thales Alenia Space in early 2019 to conduct a Phase B project, including the provision of a pre-operational service from 2020 as well as a SBAS (Satellite-based Augmentation Systems) in sub-Saharan Africa, to support the significant growth of air traffic in this area thanks to an optimized satellite solution.

'Today's contract signature bolsters the position of Thales Alenia Space, at the forefront of satellite navigation in Europe, as a supplier of navigation systems including Safety of Life services, with an increasing focus on the export market,' said Benoit Broudy, Navigation business head at Thales Alenia Space in France. 'Building on our expertise developed through major programs such as Galileo, EGNOS and Kinéis, as well as the New Space constellation with 25 satellites including IoT capability and native geolocation, for which we are system architect on behalf of CLS, Thales Alenia Space continues to move forward and innovate. We are offering even higher performance and more agile solutions to address the evolving needs of our customers around the world.'

ABOUT THALES ALENIA SPACE
Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies' Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of 2.5 billion euros in 2018 and has 8,000 employees in nine countries. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

THALES ALENIA SPACE - PRESS CONTACTS

Sandrine Bielecki
Tel: +33 (0)4 92 92 70 94
sandrine.bielecki@thalesaleniaspace.com

Cinzia Marcanio
Tel: +39 06 41512685
cinzia.marcanio@thalesaleniaspace.com

Tarik Lahlou
Tel : +33 (0)5 34 35 35 67
tarik.lahlou@thalesaleniaspace.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
05:31aTHALES : Alenia Space wins new EGNOS contract from European Space Agency
PU
12/04THALES : Nilesat-301 satellite to be built by Thales Alenia Space
PU
12/04Thales Signs Contract For Extension of Sydney Metro System
DJ
12/03THALES : signs Central Control and Communication contract for the extension of S..
PU
12/03THALES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/02THALES : unveils PureFlyt, the brain of tomorrow's aircraft
PU
12/02THALES : European leader in quantum physics and artificial intelligence, opens I..
PU
11/29Nokia says working to end patent licensing row with Daimler, others
RE
11/27THALES : Inmarsat GX5 satellite, manufactured by Thales Alenia Space, now in orb..
PU
11/20THALES : Thailand's defence technology institute digitizes armed forces capabili..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 394 M
EBIT 2019 1 955 M
Net income 2019 1 263 M
Debt 2019 3 366 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 18 672 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 109,43  €
Last Close Price 87,80  €
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet Senior Executive VP-Operations & Performance
Pascal Bouchiat Senior Executive VP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES-13.92%20 705
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.17%196 324
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION34.98%123 376
AIRBUS SE52.43%110 362
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.75%108 479
SAFRAN37.71%69 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group