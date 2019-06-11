Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : Australia and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems delivering for the ADF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:23am EDT
  • General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) has been awarded a US$15 million contract for the prototype and process development of a 155mm XM1113 Rocket-Assisted Projectile Round.
  • This new round can enable U.S. Field Artillery to fire to a range of 40 kilometres, providing unrivalled range and a 30% increase from the current US M549A1 round.
  • Thales Australia and GD-OTS signed a partnering agreement at Land Forces 2018 which can offer the latest munitions solutions to the Australian Defence Force.
  • GD-OTS is working with Thales Australia to expand the international Supply Chain enabling the U.S. Government to make the system available to additional customers.

Thales Australia welcomes the announcement that GD-OTS was awarded a US$15 million contract for the prototype and process development of a 155mm XM1113 Rocket-Assisted Projectile Round.

In 2018 Thales Australia became a part of the GD-OTS international supply chain enabling co-production and technology transfer for a variety of critical munitions products.

Thales is Australia's leading defence exporter and a key part of the GD-OTS supply chain. This contract could lead to additional exports from Thales's operations at the Benalla and Mulwala sites, potentially securing and increasing jobs and investment for Thales and its local supply chain.

This announcement builds on the partnership between Thales Australia and GD-OTS, strengthening Australia's identified Sovereign Industrial Capability in munitions and small arms research, design, development and manufacture.

This agreement was enabled by the United States Government's expanded definition of their National Technology and Industrial Base to include Australia.

The XM1113 RAP uses rocket technology to deliver greater thrust to the round, when compared to its predecessor, the legacy M549A1. This new round will enable current U.S. Field Artillery 155mm Systems to fire the XM1113 RAP to a range of 40 kilometres, a 30% increase from the M549A1. When fired from the US's planned future Extended Range Artillery Cannon, the XM1113 will achieve ranges out to 70 kilometres.

Thales is delighted to be associated with GD-OTS, and through our partnership to potentially offer and deliver a world-class capability to the Australian Defence Force. This announcement could lead to additional export opportunities, securing and increasing jobs and investment for Thales and our local supply chain.

Corry Roberts, Vice President Land, Thales Australia

The XM1113 RAP brings enhanced performance to the battlefield, increasing lethality and extending range for the cannon artillery warfighter. We are proud to support the Army's modernization initiatives to provide overmatch capability to the warfighter; and look forward to meeting the operational needs of our international allies

Jason Gaines, Vice President and General Manager of Munition Systems at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

About Thales

The people who make the world go round - they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depths of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity at every decisive moment along the way. Thales generated revenues of €19 billion in 2018 with 80,000 employees in 68 countries.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
05:23aTHALES : Australia and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems delivering..
PU
02:43aTHALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 3 to 7 June 2019 (in French on..
PU
06/10THALES : Completes the sale of its general purpose hardware security module busi..
AQ
06/07THALES : completes the sale of its General Purpose Hardware Security Module busi..
PU
06/07THALES : completes the sale of its GP HSM business to Entrust datacard - Press r..
PU
06/04THALES : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité - Mai 2022 - 4..
PU
06/04THALES : Final terms of the 2022 bond issue - 4 June 2019
PU
06/04THALES : finalizes the integration of Gemalto bond financing
PU
06/03THALES : finalizes the integration of Gemalto bond financing - Press release- 3 ..
PU
06/03THALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 20 to 31 May 2019 (in French o..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 380 M
EBIT 2019 1 944 M
Net income 2019 1 242 M
Debt 2019 1 427 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 17,55
P/E ratio 2020 15,22
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 21 907 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet VP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES1.27%23 840
GARMIN26.61%15 191
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.27.25%3 964
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 197
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%722
OHB SE6.96%609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About