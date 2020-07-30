PRESS RELEASE
30 July 2020
Paris La Défense, France
Thales: availability of the
2020 half-yearly financial report
Thales 2020 half-yearly financial report in French (Rapport financier semestriel 2020) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 30th July 2020.
The document is available to the public in accordance with the provisions of currently applicable regulations in force. It can also be found on the company's website at:
https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/investor/publications/releases-publications
The document includes:
-
Patrice Caine's certification, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Thales and person responsible for the document;
-
the report on 2020 first-half business activity and results;
-
the interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020;
-
the Statutory Auditors' report.
About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology
-
to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers - businesses, organisations and states - in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-makingprocess.
With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basisincluding Gemalto over 12 months).
|
1
