Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : CAAS and Thales to kick start research and development of an open air traffic management system architecture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:44am EDT

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Thales have signed an agreement, to conduct research and development (R&D) for an Open ATM System architecture of the future. The agreement was signed by Mr Kevin Shum, Director-General, CAAS, and Alex Cresswell, Executive Vice President Land and Air Systems, on the sidelines of the World ATM Congress in Madrid. This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the two organisations in February 2018 to cooperate on developing new concepts of operations for ATM as well as the next generation of ATM technologies.

Under the research collaboration agreement, CAAS and Thales will work together over the next 20 months to design and develop the Open ATM System architecture, which will present a shift in operational capabilities and robustness. An Open ATM System architecture is modular, scalable and supplier agnostic. It therefore enables greater flexibility and new ATM innovations to be integrated at an accelerated pace.

Most commercial ATM systems need to take into consideration the compatibility and complexity arising from the integration with third party ATM systems. An open architecture would provide more flexibility and ease for integration of the required modifications and changes in a multi-ATM suppliers or systems architecture.

'Air traffic is anticipated to grow in complexity in the region, and this will place unprecedented strain on Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs). ANSPs must be agile in adapting to the ever changing landscape and plan ahead of the curve. We are pleased to collaborate with Thales and be the first ANSP in the world to carry out such in-depth research and development on an Open ATM System architecture, which will be a cornerstone of Singapore's future ATM system. It will enable Singapore to respond at an accelerated pace to the many changes in the aviation landscape. An Open ATM System architecture will also benefit the ATM community and ANSPs who can tap on the R&D knowledge and architecture to level up their ATM systems and innovate improvements'

Mr Kevin Shum, Director-General, CAAS.

'We will only be able to manage the increasing complexity in Aviation by using digital technologies. CAAS and Thales as pioneers in the digital aviation field collaborate for the air traffic management of the future in Asia Pacific and we are proud to start research, with CAAS, on the feasibility of transitioning the system to an open architecture.'

Alex Cresswell, Thales EVP for Land and Air Systems,

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
03/09THALES : Justice Department Requires Divestiture of Thales General Purpose Hardw..
AQ
02/26French group Thales sees more profit growth in 2019 as earnings rise
RE
02/22THALES : Signs a definitive agreement to sell its gp hsm business to entrust dat..
AQ
02/21THALES SA : annual earnings release
02/06France, Germany announce first deals for future warplanes
RE
01/30CISCO : Guavus buys SQLstream to offer telcos and IIoT real-time analytics and A..
AQ
01/29CISCO : Guavus Boosts Analytics Platform with SQLstream Acquisition
AQ
01/28THALES : Saudi Arabia Pitches for Foreign Cash After Spooking Investors
DJ
01/28THALES : Saudi signs $54.4 billion of deals, offers manufacturing incentives
RE
01/28THALES : Saudi Arabia Pitches for Foreign Cash After Spooking Investors -- Updat..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 079 M
EBIT 2019 1 917 M
Net income 2019 1 294 M
Debt 2019 1 280 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 17,97
P/E ratio 2020 15,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 22 728 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet VP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES4.56%25 647
GARMIN33.50%16 015
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.47.81%4 513
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 597
OHB SE5.99%646
U-BLOX HOLDING AG8.93%606
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.