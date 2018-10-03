Thales : Canada invests in Virtual Marine’s leading ship simulator solution

Through a new research and development project, Thales Canada is investing more than $315,000 with Virtual Marine to enhance Virtual Marine's embedded ship simulation system.

The project will result in the creation of a ship simulator that will be used to support advanced platform testing and integration needs for programs such as AJISS (Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships and Joint Support Ships In-Service Support). The simulator system is designed to be flexible to allow for current and new ship types and equipment configuration and can be used across multiple vessels and projects in both naval, coast guard and commercial applications.

'This investment in R&D and supplier development reflects Thales' deep commitment to innovation and digital transformation in Canada, said Jamie Turcotte, Vice President, Services, Thales Canada. 'As one of its first supplier development activities under AJISS, Thales is excited by the potential for Virtual Marine's advanced ship simulator capabilities that will help ensure that Canada's Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessels and Joint Support Ships are mission ready where and when they are needed.'

'The Ship Simulator Research project will result in a more innovative and technologically advanced ship simulator software product that will build on existing simulation technologies to enhance integration support and training options for prime defence integrators, said Randy Billiard, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President, Virtual Marine. ' It will be tested by users who understand the need to properly de-risk systems for safe and full operational integration. This project will further position Virtual Marine as a leading and innovative provider of marine simulation solutions.'

The 12-month, multi-phase research project will include the participation of a graduate student from Memorial University as well as collaborative research leveraging Thales' extensive software engineering expertise and capabilities in big data, connectivity, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to upgrade baseline technology. The project will provide enhanced embedded navigation simulation capabilities support to Thales and will enhance Virtual Marine's existing embedded simulator capabilities.

