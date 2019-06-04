Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité - Mai 2022 - 4 juin 2019 (en anglais uniquement)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

EXECUTION VERSION

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended. "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) or MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each of the manufacturers' approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines on MiFID

  1. product governance requirements published by ESMA dated 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 28 May 2019

Thales

Issue of Euro 500,000,000 0.000 per cent. Notes due 31 May 2022 (the "Notes")

under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 29 June 2018 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 14 May 2019 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from the Issuer.

1.

Issuer

Thales

2.

(i)

Series Number:

14

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes become

Not Applicable

fungible:

3.

Specified Currency:

Euro

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:

(i)

Series:

Euro 500,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

Euro 500,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

100.126 per cent of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Specified Denominations:

Euro 100,000

1

  1. (i) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  3. Maturity Date:
  4. Interest Basis:
  5. Redemption/Payment Basis:
  6. Change of Interest or Redemption/Payment Basis:
  7. Put/Call Options:
  8. Date Board approval for issuance of Notes obtained:
  9. Method of distribution:

31 May 2019

Issue Date

31 May 2022

0.000% Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below)

Redemption at par

Not Applicable

Issuer Call

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer Clean-up Call Option

(further particulars specified below)

3 April 2019 and decision of Pascal Bouchiat, Directeur Général, Finances et Systèmes d'Information of Thales, dated 21 May 2019.

Syndicated

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF

ANY) PAYABLE

15.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

0.000 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date.

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

31 May in each year commencing on and including

31 May 2020 up to and including the Maturity Date.

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

Euro 0.000 per Specified Denomination

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Interest Determination Dates:

31 May in each year

16.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

17.

Fixed/Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

18.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

19.

Call Option

Applicable

(i)

Optional Redemption Date(s):

Each Business Day from and including 29 April

2

2022 up to but excluding the Maturity Date

(ii)

Optional Redemption Amount(s) of

Euro 100,000 per Specified Denomination

each Note and method, if any, of

calculation of such amount(s):

(iii)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

20.

Put Option

Not Applicable

21.

Make-whole Redemption

Applicable

(i)

Parties to be notified by Issuer of

Not Applicable

Make-whole Redemption Date and

Make-whole Redemption Amount

(if other than set out in Condition

10(f)):

(ii)

Make-whole Redemption Margin:

0.10 per cent.

(iii)

Discounting basis for purposes of

Annual

calculating sum of the present

values of the remaining scheduled

payments of principal and interest

on Redeemed Notes in the

determination of the Make-whole

Redemption Amount:

(iv)

Reference Security:

OBL 0.000 per cent. due April 2022 with the

following ISIN: DE0001141752

(v)

Reference Dealers:

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Crédit Industriel et Commercial

SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited

UniCredit Bank AG

(vi)

Quotation Agent:

CACEIS Corporate Trust

22.

Acquisition Event Call Option

Not Applicable

23.

Clean-up Call Option

Applicable

  1. Final Redemption Amount of each Note Euro 100,000 per Note of Specified Denomination
  2. Early Redemption Amount (taxation reasons)

Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note

As set out in the Conditions

payable on redemption for taxation reasons

on an event of default or other early

redemption and/or the method of calculating

the same (if required or if different from that

set out in the Conditions):

3

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO

THE NOTES

26.

Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

(i) Form of Dematerialised Notes:

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

(ii) Registration Agent:

Not Applicable

(iii) Temporary Global Certificate:

Not Applicable

(iv) Applicable TEFRA exemption:

Not Applicable

27.

Additional Financial Centre(s) or other

Not Applicable

special provisions relating to Payment

Business Days:

28.

Talons for future Coupons to be attached to

No

Definitive Notes (and dates on which such

Talons mature):

29.

Redenomination, renominalisation and

Not Applicable

reconventioning provisions:

30.

Representation of holder of Notes/Masse

Name and address of the Representative:

MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 7bis rue de Neuilly F-92110 Clichy Mailing address :

33, rue Anna Jacquin

92100 Boulogne Billancourt France

Represented by its Chairman

Name and address of the alternate Representative:

Gilbert Labachotte

8 Boulevard Jourdan

75014 Paris

France

The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of €400 (VAT excluded) per year, payable on each Interest Payment Date with the first payment at the Issue date. The Representative will exercise its duty until its dissolution, resignation or termination of its duty by a general assembly of Noteholders or until it becomes unable to act. Its appointment shall automatically cease on the Maturity Date, or total redemption prior to the Maturity Date.

DISTRIBUTION

31.

(i)

If syndicated, names of Managers:

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Crédit Industriel et Commercial

4

    1. Stabilising Manager(s) (if any):
  2. If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:
  3. US Selling Restrictions (Categories of potential investors to which the Notes are offered):

PURPOSE OF FINAL TERMS

SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited

Société Générale

UniCredit Bank AG

Société Générale

Not Applicable

Reg. S Compliance Category 2 applies to the Notes; TEFRA not applicable to Dematerialised Notes

These Final Terms comprise the final terms required for issue and admission to trading on Euronext Paris and their admission to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Paris of the Notes described herein pursuant to the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Thales.

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: JEAN-CLAUDE CLIMEAU

Duly authorised

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:22:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
01:23pTHALES : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité - Mai 2022 - 4..
PU
12:47pTHALES : Final terms of the 2022 bond issue - 4 June 2019
PU
09:30aTHALES : finalizes the integration of Gemalto bond financing
PU
06/03THALES : finalizes the integration of Gemalto bond financing - Press release- 3 ..
PU
06/03THALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 20 to 31 May 2019 (in French o..
PU
05/31THALES : Yamal-601 satellite in orbit
PU
05/30THALES : relies on key suppliers for Canada's new Joint Support Ships
PU
05/30THALES : Alenia Space, ALTEC, the Italian Space Agency and the European Space Ag..
PU
05/29THALES : Canada's Leading Defence Companies Partner to Create Leadership Award f..
PU
05/28THALES : 2018 Registration Document (Accessible version)
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 394 M
EBIT 2019 1 943 M
Net income 2019 1 242 M
Debt 2019 1 318 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 14,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 21 187 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 118 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet VP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES-2.53%23 840
GARMIN21.12%15 191
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.33.66%3 964
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 197
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%722
OHB SE0.32%609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About