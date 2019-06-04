Thales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité - Mai 2022 - 4 juin 2019 (en anglais uniquement)

EXECUTION VERSION
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended. "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) or MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.
MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each of the manufacturers' approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines on MiFID
-
product governance requirements published by ESMA dated 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Final Terms dated 28 May 2019
Thales
Issue of Euro 500,000,000 0.000 per cent. Notes due 31 May 2022 (the "Notes")
under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 29 June 2018 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 14 May 2019 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from the Issuer.
|
1.
|
Issuer
|
|
Thales
|
2.
|
(i)
|
Series Number:
|
14
|
|
(ii)
|
Tranche Number:
|
1
|
|
(iii)
|
Date on which the Notes become
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
fungible:
|
|
3.
|
Specified Currency:
|
Euro
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:
|
|
(i)
|
Series:
|
Euro 500,000,000
|
|
(ii)
|
Tranche:
|
Euro 500,000,000
|
5.
|
Issue Price:
|
100.126 per cent of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
|
6.
|
Specified Denominations:
|
Euro 100,000
1
-
(i) Issue Date:
-
-
Interest Commencement Date:
-
Maturity Date:
-
Interest Basis:
-
Redemption/Payment Basis:
-
Change of Interest or Redemption/Payment Basis:
-
Put/Call Options:
-
Date Board approval for issuance of Notes obtained:
-
Method of distribution:
31 May 2019
Issue Date
31 May 2022
0.000% Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below)
Redemption at par
Not Applicable
Issuer Call
Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer Clean-up Call Option
(further particulars specified below)
3 April 2019 and decision of Pascal Bouchiat, Directeur Général, Finances et Systèmes d'Information of Thales, dated 21 May 2019.
Syndicated
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF
ANY) PAYABLE
|
15.
|
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
|
Applicable
|
(i)
|
Rate of Interest:
|
0.000 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each
|
|
|
|
Interest Payment Date.
|
(ii)
|
Interest Payment Dates:
|
31 May in each year commencing on and including
|
|
|
|
31 May 2020 up to and including the Maturity Date.
|
(iii)
|
Fixed Coupon Amount:
|
Euro 0.000 per Specified Denomination
|
(iv)
|
Broken Amount(s):
|
Not Applicable
|
(v)
|
Day Count Fraction:
|
Actual/Actual (ICMA)
|
(vi)
|
Interest Determination Dates:
|
31 May in each year
|
16.
|
Floating Rate Note Provisions
|
Not Applicable
|
17.
|
Fixed/Floating Rate Note Provisions
|
Not Applicable
|
18.
|
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
|
Not Applicable
|
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
|
|
19.
|
Call Option
|
Applicable
|
|
(i)
|
Optional Redemption Date(s):
|
Each Business Day from and including 29 April
2
|
|
|
|
2022 up to but excluding the Maturity Date
|
|
(ii)
|
Optional Redemption Amount(s) of
|
Euro 100,000 per Specified Denomination
|
|
|
each Note and method, if any, of
|
|
|
|
calculation of such amount(s):
|
|
|
(iii)
|
Notice period:
|
As per Conditions
|
20.
|
Put Option
|
Not Applicable
|
21.
|
Make-whole Redemption
|
Applicable
|
|
(i)
|
Parties to be notified by Issuer of
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Make-whole Redemption Date and
|
|
|
|
Make-whole Redemption Amount
|
|
|
|
(if other than set out in Condition
|
|
|
|
10(f)):
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Make-whole Redemption Margin:
|
0.10 per cent.
|
|
(iii)
|
Discounting basis for purposes of
|
Annual
|
|
|
calculating sum of the present
|
|
|
|
values of the remaining scheduled
|
|
|
|
payments of principal and interest
|
|
|
|
on Redeemed Notes in the
|
|
|
|
determination of the Make-whole
|
|
|
|
Redemption Amount:
|
|
|
(iv)
|
Reference Security:
|
OBL 0.000 per cent. due April 2022 with the
|
|
|
|
following ISIN: DE0001141752
|
|
(v)
|
Reference Dealers:
|
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
|
|
|
|
Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|
|
|
|
SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited
|
|
|
|
UniCredit Bank AG
|
|
(vi)
|
Quotation Agent:
|
|
|
|
|
CACEIS Corporate Trust
|
22.
|
Acquisition Event Call Option
|
Not Applicable
|
23.
|
Clean-up Call Option
|
Applicable
-
Final Redemption Amount of each Note Euro 100,000 per Note of Specified Denomination
-
Early Redemption Amount (taxation reasons)
|
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note
|
As set out in the Conditions
|
payable on redemption for taxation reasons
|
|
on an event of default or other early
|
|
redemption and/or the method of calculating
|
|
the same (if required or if different from that
|
|
set out in the Conditions):
|
3
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO
THE NOTES
|
26.
|
Form of Notes:
|
Dematerialised Notes
|
|
(i) Form of Dematerialised Notes:
|
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)
|
|
(ii) Registration Agent:
|
Not Applicable
|
|
(iii) Temporary Global Certificate:
|
Not Applicable
|
|
(iv) Applicable TEFRA exemption:
|
Not Applicable
|
27.
|
Additional Financial Centre(s) or other
|
Not Applicable
|
|
special provisions relating to Payment
|
|
|
Business Days:
|
|
28.
|
Talons for future Coupons to be attached to
|
No
|
|
Definitive Notes (and dates on which such
|
|
|
Talons mature):
|
|
29.
|
Redenomination, renominalisation and
|
Not Applicable
|
|
reconventioning provisions:
|
|
30.
|
Representation of holder of Notes/Masse
|
Name and address of the Representative:
MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U. RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre 7bis rue de Neuilly F-92110 Clichy Mailing address :
33, rue Anna Jacquin
92100 Boulogne Billancourt France
Represented by its Chairman
Name and address of the alternate Representative:
Gilbert Labachotte
8 Boulevard Jourdan
75014 Paris
France
The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of €400 (VAT excluded) per year, payable on each Interest Payment Date with the first payment at the Issue date. The Representative will exercise its duty until its dissolution, resignation or termination of its duty by a general assembly of Noteholders or until it becomes unable to act. Its appointment shall automatically cease on the Maturity Date, or total redemption prior to the Maturity Date.
DISTRIBUTION
|
31.
|
(i)
|
If syndicated, names of Managers:
|
|
|
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Crédit Industriel et Commercial
4
-
-
Stabilising Manager(s) (if any):
-
If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:
-
US Selling Restrictions (Categories of potential investors to which the Notes are offered):
PURPOSE OF FINAL TERMS
SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited
Société Générale
UniCredit Bank AG
Société Générale
Not Applicable
Reg. S Compliance Category 2 applies to the Notes; TEFRA not applicable to Dematerialised Notes
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required for issue and admission to trading on Euronext Paris and their admission to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Paris of the Notes described herein pursuant to the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Thales.
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By: JEAN-CLAUDE CLIMEAU
Duly authorised
5
