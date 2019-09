Thales : Consolidated financial statements - at 30 June 2019

SUMMARARY OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ................................................................................................................

First First Full Half Half Year (in € million) Notes 2019 2018 2018 Sales Note 2 8,189.8 7,452.2 15,854.7 Cost of sales (6,083.8) (5,530.4) (11,767.5) Research and development expenses (476.6) (407.0) (881.4) Marketing and selling expenses (639.2) (542.8) (1,097.6) General and administrative expenses (305.8) (276.7) (554.3) Restructuring costs (58.2) (21.8) (48.3) Amortisation of intangible assets acquired (PPA)* (128.0) (50.9) (102.8) Income from operations Note 2 498.2 622.6 1,402.8 Disposal of assets, changes in scope of consolidation and other Note 3.2 219.7 (18.7) (73.0) Impairment on non-current assets Note 4 -- -- -- Income of operating activities before share in net income of equity 717.9 603.9 1,329.8 affiliates Share in net income of equity affiliates 66.8 71.2 144.7 Of which, share in net income of joint-ventures Note 5.1 41.6 51.2 98.9 Of which, share in net income of associates Note 5.2 25.2 20.0 45.8 Income of operating activities after share in net income of equity 784.7 675.1 1,474.5 affiliates Interest expense on gross debt (26.0) (11.6) (26.5) Interest income on cash and cash equivalents 10.5 8.5 19.6 Interest income, net Note 6.1 (15.5) (3.1) (6.9) Other financial income (expenses) Note 6.1 (43.7) (34.6) (78.3) Finance costs on pensions and other employee benefits Note 8 (38.8) (22.1) (47.2) Income tax Note 9 (122.6) (140.4) (314.2) Net income 564.1 474.9 1,027.9 Attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company 556.9 457.2 981.8 Non-controlling interests 7.2 17.7 46.1 Basic earnings per share (in euros) Note 10.2 2.62 2.15 4.62 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) Note 10.2 2.61 2.14 4.60

This item corresponds to the amortisation of acquired intangible assets (Purchase Price Allocation, PPA) of fully consolidated entities. The amortisation of PPA related to equity affiliates is included in the share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates and is detailed in note 2.3.

As part of Gemalto acquisition, operating assets and liabilities have been measured at fair value (stocks and deferred revenues). The amortisation of these items (-€97 million in the first half of 2019) is included in the cost of sales of the period.

