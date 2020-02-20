Log in
Thales : Duncan Lewis AO DSC CSC to join Thales Australia Board

02/20/2020 | 11:12pm EST

Thales Australia is proud to announce Mr Duncan Lewis AO DSC CSC will join the Thales Australia Board.

Mr Lewis is one of Australia's most distinguished veterans having served the nation at the most senior levels of the Army, public service, diplomatic service and security agencies.

He retired as Director-General of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation in 2019 following a career that included Commander of Australia's Special Air Service Regiment, National Security Advisor to the Federal Government, Secretary of the Department of Defence and Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union, Luxembourg and NATO.

Chair of the Thales Australia Board Belinda Hutchinson said Mr Lewis would bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of international relations and national security to the Board.

'I am delighted to welcome Duncan to the Thales Australia Board. His insights and experience will help guide the company as we provide a range of critical capabilities to Australia's defence, security, infrastructure and space sectors.'

Mr Lewis said he was looking forward to joining the Board of a company with a strong track record of long term investment in Australia.

'For more than 30 years Thales has made a substantial contribution to Australia's national security, including through technology transfer, engagement with Australian research agencies and supply chains and the development here in Australia of key high technology capabilities.

'It represents a success story for European-Australian relations, engagement with the Indo-Pacific and industry's ability to provide capability advantage to the ADF, all areas of great interest to me and of increasing importance to the nation in the future.'

About Thales

Thales in Australia is a trusted partner of the Australian Defence Force and is also present in commercial sectors ranging from air traffic management and ground transport systems to security systems and services. Employing around 3,800 people, Thales in Australia recorded revenues of more than A $1.39 billion in 2018 and export revenue of over A$1.6 billion in the past 10 years.

Thales Australia has a history of patient investment to build advanced in-country capability across manufacturing, critical systems and services. Close collaborative relationships with local customers, Australian SME suppliers and research institutions combined with technology transfer from our global business enables Thales to tailor high quality solutions for Australian and export markets.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations - connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

THALES SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 04:11:04 UTC
