Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : France's Thales issues 2019 sales warning on space, defence woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:10pm EDT
The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - Thales cut its 2019 revenue growth forecast on Thursday due mainly to slow sales of commercial satellites and production delays with an Australian military vehicle project.

Bringing forward part of a quarterly results announcement scheduled for Oct 22, the French company reported flat nine-month revenues of 10.87 billion euros.

Europe's largest defence electronics company now expects full-year revenues to grow around 1% on an organic or like-for-like basis, rather than a previous goal around 3%.

All other financial targets remain unchanged and Thales will communicate quarterly order intake data next Tuesday as previously planned, Finance Director Pascal Bouchiat said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by GV De Clercq)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT AVIATION 0.00% 1235 Real-time Quote.2.07%
THALES -1.27% 95.16 Real-time Quote.-5.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
01:10pTHALES : France's Thales issues 2019 sales warning on space, defence woes
RE
10/16THALES : consensus - Q3 2019 - 16 October 2019
PU
10/16THALES : Alenia Space starts the construction of its new facilities in Spain for..
PU
10/14THALES : The shipping container for Thales Alenia Space's line of Spacebus NEO t..
PU
10/10THALES : And airbus sign joint agreement to detect cyber threats; cybersecurity ..
AQ
10/10THALES : and Airbus sign joint agreement to detect cyber threats
AQ
10/09THALES : and Airbus sign joint agreement to detect cyber threats; Thales and Air..
AQ
10/09Thales, Airbus Sign Cybersecurity Agreement
DJ
10/08THALES : backs Tasmanian Defence Innovation and Design Precinct
PU
10/08THALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 30 September to 4 October 2019..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 601 M
EBIT 2019 1 963 M
Net income 2019 1 300 M
Debt 2019 3 288 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 20 497 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 116,72  €
Last Close Price 96,38  €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet Senior Executive VP-Operations & Performance
Pascal Bouchiat Senior Executive VP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES-5.51%22 676
GARMIN LTD37.72%16 578
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 136
OHB SE5.83%629
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-5.32%519
ÅAC MICROTEC AB (PUBL)30.56%46
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group