Thales : France's Thales issues 2019 sales warning on space, defence woes

Bringing forward part of a quarterly results announcement scheduled for Oct 22, the French company reported flat nine-month revenues of 10.87 billion euros.

Europe's largest defence electronics company now expects full-year revenues to grow around 1% on an organic or like-for-like basis, rather than a previous goal around 3%.

All other financial targets remain unchanged and Thales will communicate quarterly order intake data next Tuesday as previously planned, Finance Director Pascal Bouchiat said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by GV De Clercq)