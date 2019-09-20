Thales : Gemalto shareholders can voluntarily transfer their shares to Thales before 4 October 2019 - Press release - 20 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

20 September 2019

Paris La Défense, France

Gemalto shareholders can voluntarily transfer their

shares to Thales before 4 October 2019

Judgment rendered by the enterprise chamber in the buy-out proceedings on Gemalto shares

buy-out proceedings on Gemalto shares Price to be paid: €51.49 (offer price of €51.00 + statutory interest of €0.49)

Voluntary transfer to Thales possible between 20 September and 4 October 2019

Automatic transfer and payment for the shares not voluntarily transferred will occur on or about 9 October 2019

On 17 September 2019, the Enterprise Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, rendered its judgment in the statutory buy-out proceedings initiated by Thales (Euronext: HO) to acquire any shares of Gemalto not already acquired by Thales in its previously completed tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto1 (the "Shares").

The Enterprise Chamber ordered all remaining shareholders in Gemalto to transfer the unencumbered right to their Shares to Thales. It determined that € 51.00, the same price paid by Thales in the tender offer, is the fair price per Share, subject to statutory interest calculated from 16 April 2019 until the date of transfer of the Shares. Thales was ordered to pay this price plus interest in exchange for the transfer of the unencumbered right to the Shares. In addition, the Enterprise Chamber ordered all remaining holders of American Depositary Shares representing (parts of) Shares, to permit and tolerate the transfer, by Deutsche Bank, of the Shares underlying the American Depositary Shares.

Voluntary transfer

Thales calls upon the Gemalto shareholders to effect the voluntary transfer to Thales of the unencumbered right to the Shares between 20 September and 4 October 2019, at 15.00 hours CET, by instructing their bank, broker or other financial intermediary to have their shares credited to Thales's securities account. On or before 7 October 2019, Thales will pay the price of EUR 51.49 (EUR 51.00 plus interest up to and including 7 October 2019) to those Gemalto shareholders that have voluntarily transferred their Shares before 4 October 2019, at 15.00 hours CET. No brokerage or bank fees or other costs incurred by such Gemalto shareholders will be reimbursed by Thales.

1 As a reminder, during the tender period offer and the post-closing acceptance period, more than 97% of Gemalto shares were tendered to Thales. This press release only refers to shares that have not been tendered at that time.