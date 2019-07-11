Thales : Half year liquidity contract statement for Thales on 30th June 2019 - Copie

Tour Carpe Diem

Courbevoie, July 4th, 2019

Half-year liquidity contract statement for THALES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between THALES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30th June 2019 :

150 000 shares

€ 15 582 011,47

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1 588

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2 291

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 451 846 shares for € 46 198 833,21

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 559 937 shares for € 58 469 076,64

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 st December 2018 on the liquidity account :

December 2018 on the liquidity account : 258 091 shares € 8 311 768,04 Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2 217 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1 706 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523 779 shares for € 57 956 923,31 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 308 188 shares for € 34 992 399,35

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

245 000 shares

€ 20 300 450

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

