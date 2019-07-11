Thales : Half year liquidity contract statement for Thales on 30th June 2019 - Copie

Tour Carpe Diem
31 Place des Corolles CS 20001
92098 Paris La Défense France
Tél.: +33 (0)1 57 77 80 00 www.thalesgroup.com
Courbevoie, July 4th, 2019
Half-year liquidity contract statement for THALES
Under the liquidity contract entered into between THALES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30th June 2019 :
-
150 000 shares
-
€ 15 582 011,47
-
Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1 588
-
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2 291
-
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 451 846 shares for € 46 198 833,21
-
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 559 937 shares for € 58 469 076,64
As a reminder :
-
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31st December 2018 on the liquidity account :
-
-
258 091 shares
-
€ 8 311 768,04
-
Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2 217
-
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1 706
-
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523 779 shares for € 57 956 923,31
-
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 308 188 shares for € 34 992 399,35
-
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
-
245 000 shares
-
€ 20 300 450
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o
ThalesJCC/ne/123/19
S.A. au capital de 639 312 243 Euros
Siège social : Tour Carpe Diem - Place des Corolles - Esplanade Nord - 92400 Courbevoie - France - 552 059 024 RCS Nanterre
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 07:57:08 UTC