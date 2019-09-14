Thales : Ottawa's New Confederation Line Relies on Thales Signalling Technology

Today, Ottawa's O-Train Confederation Line successfully entered into revenue service using Thales' SelTrac™ Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) technology.

Thales' CBTC technology uses telecommunications between train and track equipment for effective traffic management. This allows trains' positioning to be demonstrated more accurately to signalling operators compared to other traditional systems, resulting in a more efficient and safe way to manage light rail traffic.

This fast and reliable signalling technology is an integral part of the 13-station Confederation Line, helping address Ottawa's transit challenges and contributing to its long-term vision. It will also provide major energy savings while carrying up to 10,700 passengers per hour in each direction, with the potential to grow up to 24,000 passengers per hour in each direction in the years to come.

'Providing the city of Ottawa with our state-of-the-art Thales' urban rail signalling technology solidifies our position as a leader in the provision of complex signalling systems for Light Rail Transit applications in Canada and internationally. Thales successfully delivers innovative, fast and reliable transportation solutions around the world, and we are committed to the continued service of cities and their transit users in Ottawa and across the country.' - Dominique Gaiardo, Vice President and Managing Director of Thales' urban rail signalling business line

Today's announcement continues the advancement of a strong year of growth for Thales in Ottawa and throughout Ontario, following contract awards for signalling solutions on the O-Train Confederation Line's extension project as well as the Toronto based Finch West LRT

