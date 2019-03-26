Thales : Roadshow presentation - March 2019

Investor meeting
March 2019
Introduction to Thales
2018-21: targeting industry leadership
Five key priorities for 2018-212018 Full-Year resultsOutlook
Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses
25%
Communications, command & control
8%
50%
Defence
Thales: a pure player focused on intelligent systems
Critical decision chain
Sensing and data gathering
Hardware + software
Data
transmission
and storage
Hardware +
software
Data processing and decision making
Software + systems
Sensors, mission systems, communication, command and control systems
Thales builds on 4 key strengths
€3bn, ~20% of sales~75% customer-funded
25,000+ engineers
Ranked by Nature as first non-pharma company in Europe for quality of research
Top 3 globally or #1 in Europe across businesses
Leverage across 5 end markets with many technological similarities
Connectivity Mobility, IoT
Big data analytics
Cyber-security
Artificial intelligence
Growing digital asset base
Thales portfolio: digital "by nature"
Significant organic and inorganic initiatives, targeting 4 key digital technologies
Large integrated network of digital native talents
Presence in 50+ countries and sales in 100+ countries
Proven ability to address complex markets and partnerships
Capitalizing on 40+ year presence