Thales : Roadshow presentation - March 2019

0
03/26/2019 | 07:20am EDT

Investor meeting

March 2019

www.thalesgroup.com

Introduction to Thales

2018-21: targeting industry leadership

Five key priorities for 2018-212018 Full-Year resultsOutlook

Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses

25%

Communications, command & control

8%

Civil aeronautics

50%

Defence

North America

Thales: a pure player focused on intelligent systems

Critical decision chain

Sensing and data gathering

Hardware + software

Data

transmission

and storage

Hardware +

software

Data processing and decision making

Software + systems

Sensors, mission systems, communication, command and control systems

Thales builds on 4 key strengths

Cutting edge R&D

3bn, ~20% of sales~75% customer-funded

25,000+ engineers

Ranked by Nature as first non-pharma company in Europe for quality of research

Deep domain knowledge

Top 3 globally or #1 in Europe across businesses

Leverage across 5 end markets with many technological similarities

Connectivity Mobility, IoT

Big data analytics

Cyber-security

Artificial intelligence

Growing digital asset base

Thales portfolio: digital "by nature"

Significant organic and inorganic initiatives, targeting 4 key digital technologies

Large integrated network of digital native talents

Global presence

Presence in 50+ countries and sales in 100+ countries

Proven ability to address complex markets and partnerships

Capitalizing on 40+ year presence

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
