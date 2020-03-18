Thales : Roadshow presentation - November 2020 0 03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor meeting November 2019 www.thalesgroup.com Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2019-23 H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses Pro forma 2018 sales 21% Commercial 42% 17% customers Military Rest of world 31% customers Aerospace 42% Product Defence & Customer Geographical 51% security 20% Europe mix mix Asia-Pacific mix 17% 22% Private Digital identity & 11% operators of 15% 11% security critical North America Transport infrastructures Government agencies Defence sensors Air Traffic Rail signalling Data Civil Flight & mission systems Management and supervision protection satellites avionics #1 #1 #2 #1 #2 #3 in Europe worldwide worldwide worldwide worldwide worldwide Investor meeting - 3 Thales: a pure player focused on intelligent systems Addressing some of the most demanding end markets… Aeronautics Space Ground Defence Security transportation Critical decision chain …leveraging a Sensing and Data Data processing transmission and decision unique portfolio data gathering and storage making of key common Hardware + Hardware + Software + technologies software software systems Sensors, mission systems, communications, command and control systems Investor meeting - 4 Thales builds on 4 key strengths 2018 Cutting edge R&D €3.5bn+, ~20% of sales ~70% customer- funded 29,000+ engineers Ranked by Nature as first non-pharma company in Europe for quality of research Deep domain knowledge Top 3 globally or #1 in Europe across businesses Leverage across 5 end markets with many technological similarities Connectivity Big data Mobility, IoT analytics Cyber- Artificial security intelligence Growing digital asset base Thales portfolio: digital "by nature" Significant organic and inorganic initiatives, targeting 4 key digital technologies Large integrated network of digital native talents Global presence Presence in 50+ countries and sales in 100+ countries Proven ability to address complex markets and partnerships Capitalizing on 40+ year presence Investor meeting - 5 Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2019-23 H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook Extending the 5 key strategic priorities to 2023 Continued focus on operational performance 1 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture 2 Relentlessly optimize operational performance Strong development levers 3 Accelerate R&D investments to drive technological excellence 4 Lead in digital transformation of markets 5 Execute on transformative acquisition of Gemalto Investor meeting - 7 1 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture Three priorities… Deepen customer intimacy Consistently optimize sales pipeline Develop exports from large countries …capitalizing on marketing and sales excellence New marketing initiatives focused on digital value propositions and Group positioning as partner in digital transformation Central "sales transformation" function up and running since Summer 2018 Comprehensive program launched to enhance commercial performance and sales effectiveness Investor meeting - 8 2 Relentlessly optimize operational performance Group cost structure Focus on 4 high impact initiatives (2018, before Gemalto) 8% Other Procurement performance 17% Project delivery(a) (bids, project Engineering competitiveness management, €14.2bn production, customer service) total costs Support function efficiency 9% Support Excellence in delivery functions(a) 48% 18% Engineering(a) External purchases (a) Excluding external purchases Investor meeting - 9 2 Solid progress on Ambition 10 competitiveness initiatives Procurement: transformed organization delivers Worldwide integrated organization fully operational Global strategies in place for more than 85% of external purchases, with significant savings already achieved 38 "product conventions" executed, supporting further product cost optimization 25% reduction in active supplier base Significant synergies expected from Gemalto integration Global support function transformation under-way Support function cost(a) as a percentage of sales 8.2% 7.8% ~7.8% ~7% 2017 2018 2019 2023 pro forma 12 months Includes both support function costs reported in the P&L

"G&A expenses" line and the ones included in "cost of sales" Performanceculture continues to drive margin expansion Investor meeting - 10 3 Further R&D step-up to drive technological excellence Self-funded R&D €m and ~ +25% as % of sales +27% >1,400 +10% 1,115 879 6.0% ~6.3% to 6.5% 797 5.0% 5.5% 2017 2018 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 pro forma Gemalto Gemalto drives 27% increase in R&D investments 2018 R&D organic increase ahead of plan 2019-23: continued reinvestment Further ~25% growth over 5 years Total R&D to reach €4.5bn+ in 2023 when combined with increase in customer- funded R&D Unchanged focus: dream products, digital Investor meeting - 11 4 Digital as a driver of technology leadership Digital technologies Adoption of digital will shape the future technologies of our industry will take time Strategy in place to sustain leadership Leapfrog in performance: enhanced features and new capabilities Potential breakthrough in cost competitiveness Opportunities for new business models Highly regulated markets requiring long certification processes Long acquisition cycles combined with long service life (10-20 years) Thales's critical decision chains are digital by nature €7bn+ deployed in digital acquisitions and R&D since 2014 80%+ of engineers are systems or software engineers Investor meeting - 12 4 Digital technology leadership enhances long-term growth profile Quick adoption of digital technologies inside dream products to support top-line growth Design of new services and business models delivering more recurring revenues Breakthrough innovations boosting longer-term growth Breakthrough innovations New digital services and business models Digital-inside dream products 2018 2021 2025 Digital innovations driving mid to long-term growth Investor meeting - 13 4 Digital offering: expanding the pipeline of digital innovations Big data-enabled Autonomous "Smart" Predictive Drone observation trains radars maintenance management constellation for defence AI-enabled Next generation Spare parts Maritime Connected-car optronics airspace market place intelligence cybersecurity surveillance as a service Concrete digital offerings across all Thales businesses Investor meeting - 14 5 Gemalto acquisition: accelerating Thales's digital strategy Digital security: a unique differentiator to stay at the forefront of intelligent systems 3 key technological capabilities Digital identity - biometrics Secure connectivity - IoT Data protection - encryption Critical Sensing and Data Data processing decision transmission and decision data gathering chain and storage making Critical Mission Networks & Platforms Platforms Mission "Objects" to manage to manage gateways applications digital sensors "objects" missions decision Mission Identity Mission Identity Mission Mission chain and identity data data data data data data Opportunities already materializing in 80% of existing business lines Access to large pool of digital talents Digital Secure Data identity connectivity protection - - - biometrics IoT encryption Reinforcing unique and differentiated market position Investor meeting - 15 5 Gemalto acquisition: expanding portfolio in highly synergistic growth market Global leader in fast-growing digital identity and security market Multiple growth engines, addressing major societal aspirations Significant cross-selling opportunities, capitalizing on Thales's global sales force Leveraging Thales's extensive technology portfolio Maximizing value in mature businesses Multiple fast-growing markets 2023 2019-23 forecasted market size market growth Data ~€9bn x2 protection IoT connectivity €6bn+ x2 & security(a) Biometrics ~€5bn x1.5 eSIM ~800 x6 shipments million units (a) IoT cellular modules and IoT security Sources: ABI Research, Gartner, IDC, Counterpoint, Thales Investor meeting - 16 5 Cost synergies progressing fully in line with plan Expected ramp-up of cost synergies 120 ~100 ~60 ~20 2019 2020 2021 2022 Integration costs: ~€60m in 2019, ~€30-40m in 2020 Breakdown of expected run-rate cost synergies R&D and SG&A optimization in enterprise Overall SG&A data protection savings 15% 35% €120m Footprint optimization and other 20% Procurement savings 30% Investor meeting - 17 5 Revenue synergy opportunities materializing across Group Digital identity - biometrics Secure connectivity - IoT Data protection - encryption Defence & Security Integration of cybersecurity products and improved go-to-market New homeland security offers Digitally-enabled asset management, collaborative combat, IoBT (military IoT) Drone management and surveillance Digital Identity & Security Integration of cybersecurity products and improved go-to-market Sales of DIS solutions through Thales global sales network Aerospace Transport Connected aircraft cybersecurity Smart rail infrastructure Drone management Autonomous train cybersecurity New generation revenue collection Enhanced by multiple cross-selling opportunities Investor meeting - 18 5 Revenue synergies deliver growth acceleration now and beyond 2023 Priority actions Significant revenue synergies Immediate portfolio Short-term opportunities 460 individual customer opportunities in 25 countries Total revenue Top 10 per country/ region closely tracked First wins already in 2019 synergies: ~€300-500m Mid-term Development of new incremental integrated offerings sales in 2023 50 use cases identified across all Thales segments 5 priority themes for new synergistic offers 2 first pilot projects launched with Digital Factory Long-term Shaping markets 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2027 Experimentations launched for drone management and smart rail infrastructure Note: it is estimated that around 1/3 of run-rate revenue synergies will be recorded in DIS and 2/3 in the other segments Teams fully mobilized to capture synergies, supported by disciplined organization Investor meeting - 19 Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2018-21 H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook H1 and 9m 2019 key figures 9m order intake 9m sales 12,410 €m +10% 10,445 10,873 +14.1% €m 9,468 -6%(b) +0.0%(b) H1 EBIT and EBIT margin(a) €m and % +8% 820 762 10.2% -0.2 pt 10.0% H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 adjusted net income(a) €m +7% 539574 H1 2018 H1 2019 9m 2018 9m 2019 H1 free operating cash-flow(a) €m 216 45 (535) (304) (272) (332) H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 H1 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2018 H1 2019 Net cash (debt) position €m 2,294 2,971 2,311 3,181 (4,397) June Dec June Dec June 2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix Organic Investor meeting - 21 9m 2019 order intake Order intake by contract unit value Solid order intake, slightly lower than expectations 2 large(a) orders booked in Q3 2019, for a total of 9 in 9m 2019 Combat management systems for 2 ships Modernization of French military satellite- based navigation Small orders(b) slightly up at constant scope €m 9,468 -6% 2,427 Unit value > €100m 2,381 €10m < Unit value < €100m 4,661 Unit value < €10m +17% 10,445 8,917 1,905 1,905 2,289 2,266 6,250 4,745 With a unit value over €100m With a unit value of less than €10m 9m 2018 9m 2019 9m 2019 before acquisitions Investor meeting - 22 Aerospace: 9m 2019 key figures €m 9m 2019 9m 2018 Change total organic Order intake 2,625 3,044 -14% -15% Sales 3,787 4,010 -5.6% -6.8% Order intake down compared to 9m 2018 Slow recovery of commercial telecom satellite market High comps in IFE 9m sales still affected by negative growth in space Organic growth in all other aerospace businesses Full Year 2019: space sales now anticipated down around 13% Investor meeting - 23 Transport: 9m 2019 key figures €m 9m 2019 9m 2018 change total organic Order intake 868 1,267 -32% -32% Sales 1,268 1,373 -7.6% -8.9% Order intake significantly down due to high comps in 2018 2 significant metro signaling orders booked in Q3 last year Sales still impacted by strong phasing effects on major urban rail projects 9m 2018 organic sales growth was exceptional: +21.1% Investor meeting - 24 Defence & Security: 9m 2019 key figures €m 9m 2019 9m 2018 Change total organic Order intake 5,270 4,998 +5% +7% Sales 5,670 5,319 +6.6 % +7.7 % Strong order intake momentum Broad-based sales growth Significant growth in airspace protection, optronics and missile electronics, equipment for combat aircraft and ships, military tactical communications and networks Full Year organic sales growth expected around 6 to 7%, slightly lower than anticipated Investor meeting - 25 Digital Identity & Security: 9m 2019 key figures €m 9m 2019 9m 2018 change Total organic Order intake 1,621 134 nm nm Sales 1,631 131 nm nm Order intake structurally aligned with sales for most businesses Pro forma 9m sales slightly up, in line with Full Year expectations Decline of removable SIM cards Confirmed good dynamics of EMV cards, driven by re-issue cycle in the US HSM business still affected by reorganization Investor meeting - 26 H1 EBIT margin evolution driven by solid operational improvement Change before Gemalto consolidation Gross Indirect margin costs Restructuring Naval Gemalto Group 10.4% 10.2% -0.0 pt consolidation -0.2 pt -0.1 pt 10.0% +0.5 pt R&D: +1% -0.4 pt Marketing & H1 2019: +29 Sales: -0% H1 2018: +38 G&A: -2% Q2 Gemalto margin: 6.4% H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2019 before Gemalto consolidation Investor meeting - 27 Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2018-21 H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook Sustained organic sales growth Group organic sales growth target 3% to 5% growth on average over 2019-23 Market trend Aerospace~+1.5%(a) Organic sales growth target 2019-23 +2-3% Lower growth in first Progressively part of period accelerating thereafter • Impact of space • Recovery of space market slowdown market • High comps in • DIS revenue synergies transport • New digital services and breakthrough innovations Transport Defence & Security ~+3% ~+3.5% Flat(b) (2018-23: ~+2%) +4-6% 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Smart cards Flat +4-6%(c) Digital identity Digital services ~+13% & security and solutions Composite market trend adjusted to take into account lower growth in commercial space market 2018-23 transport growth above 2% taking into account exceptional outperformance in 2018 (+18%) 2020-23 growth target Investor meeting - 29 Further significant increase in profitability Increase in Additional 11.5% Increase in Additional profitability R&D to 12% profitability R&D Gemalto -30 to 10.6% consolidation -70 bps 10.0% -50 bps -60 bps +200 to 8.0% +240 bps +330 bps 2013 2018 2018 2023 EBIT margin EBIT margin EBIT margin EBIT margin pro forma target Investor meeting - 30 Defence & security sustaining best-in-class EBIT margin, all other operating segments delivering EBIT margin improvement Aerospace Transport Defence & Digital identity security & security +0 to +360 to -40 to +520 to +100 +410 +60 +620 bps bps bps bps 12% 12.5% 10% 12.4%(a) to 13% to 13.5%(b) 10.0% to 11% 8% to 8.5% 7.3% 4.4% 2018 2023 2018 2023 2018 2023 2018 2023 target target target target Excluding €20m one-off Only 2/3 of cost synergies and 1/3 of revenue synergies are expected to be recorded within DIS Investor meeting - 31 EBIT growth boosted by CMD 2018 performance levers and Gemalto synergies EBIT in €m and EBIT margin 1,866 10.0% Further Gemalto Reinvestment margin synergies in R&D increase Organic sales Cost and ~€300m growth revenue synergies Competitiveness 11.5% to 12% EBIT initiatives margin Marketing and sales +3% to +5% organic performance - growth on average innovation 2018 EBIT 2023 EBIT pro forma target Investor meeting - 32 Multiple drivers deliver significant EPS accretion Sales and margin Improvement excluding Gemalto synergies 5.55 4.64 Gemalto synergies €120m recurring pre-tax cost synergies

pre-tax cost synergies EBIT impact of revenue synergies More efficient Lower tax rate balance sheet Effective tax rate moving from 27% to 23-24% Immediate ~15% adjusted EPS accretion 2017 2018 2023 adjusted EPS adjusted EPS adjusted EPS Investor meeting - 33 Maintaining strong focus on cash flow generation 2019-23: major increase in underlying free operating cash flow Underlying 2019-23 cash conversion comparable to 2014-18 Mechanical positive IFRS16 effect Development of service businesses DIS sales growth requiring additional working capital Continuous focus on cash flow: launch of CA$H! initiative Reported cash conversion will depend on phasing of down- payments on large export contracts €400m remaining down-payments to unwind over 2020-23 Cash conversion Underlying(a) Reported Assuming no new €bn €bn significant down-payments ~95% ~85% 86% 107% 4.6 4.0 4.4 4.7 IFRS16 IFRS16 impact impact 2014-182019-23 2014-182019-23 Adjusted net income, Group share(b) xx% Cash conversion ratio: Free operating cash flow / Free operating cash flow(b) adjusted net income, Group share One-off items on adjusted net income: €117m non cash losses at Naval group in 2014, €85m non cash tax items in 2016 and 2017 - One-off items on Free operating cash flow: €750m of positive WCR effects booked in 2015-18, of which €350m expected to unwind in 2019 Non-GAAP measure: see definition in appendix Investor meeting - 34 A more efficient capital structure to support significant dividend growth whilst maintaining financial flexibility Strong investment grade maintained (A-, A2) 2018 reported After Gemalto acquisition(a) Dividend growth in line with adjusted EPS Financial flexibility to allow bolt-on acquisitions while deleveraging the Group Retaining focus on ROCE Pre Gemalto: 19%, pro forma 2019: ~13% Expected to rise above 16% by 2023 €bn 3.2 2.1 0.0 Net cash EBITDA interest expenses Before IFRS 16 €bn ~2.5 0.03 ~-1.8 Net debt EBITDA interest expenses After IFRS 16 €bn ~2.75 0.06 ~-3.5 Net debt EBITDA interest expenses (a) 2019, pro forma 12 months Investor meeting - 35 Enhanced business model resilience Markets benefiting from long-term growth trends Addressing major societal aspirations: security, safety, digital trust, environmental efficiency… Diversified, robust customer base 5 markets in 100+ countries Stronger geographical diversification Increased balance among customer types Enhanced leadership in critical technologies Step change in digital security capabilities Partnering with long-term customers through their digital transformation 2018 sales, pro forma Gemalto 21% 42% Commercial Defence customers customers Customer mix 22% Private operators of critical infrastructures 15% Government agencies 17% Rest of world 20% Geographical 51% Asia-PacificmixEurope 11% North America Resilience: key to value creation in an uncertain world Investor meeting - 36 2019 financial objectives Order Slightly above €18bn intake Thales excluding Organic growth DIS segment around 1% Sales DIS segment Organic growth between 0% and 2%(a) EBIT(b) €1,980-2,000m(c) On a full-year basis Non-GAAP measure: see definition in appendix Based on September 2019 scope and foreign exchange rates, post IFRS 16 Investor meeting - 37 Unchanged Revised from "lower end of 3% to 4% range" Unchanged Unchanged Summary Unique portfolio positioning "Intelligent systems" pure player positioning Markets benefiting from solid long-term underlying growth Portfolio expanded into highly synergistic growth market through Gemalto acquisition Continued focus on operational performance New competitiveness initiatives gaining momentum in coming years Strict cost control and value maximization in mature smart card businesses Strong development levers Further acceleration of R&D investments Gemalto accelerating digital strategy Investor meeting - 38 Sustainable value creation, with enhanced resilience Appendix www.thalesgroup.com A strong set of focused businesses Segment Aerospace 31% of 2018 sales(a) Sub-segment Flight avionics including cockpit avionics, communications, electrical systems, training and simulation Civil Military 2018 sales(a) (€m) ~2,100 Market position #3 worldwide (flight avionics) Connected in-flight entertainment (IFE) Microwave tubes for satellite, medical, scientific and military applications Space solutions for telecom, observation, navigation and exploration Transport Rail signalling and supervision 11% of 2018 sales(a) including passenger payment collection systems ~750 ~450 ~2,500 ~2,000 #2 worldwide #1 worldwide #2 worldwide (civil satellites) #2 worldwide Defence & security 42% of 2018 sales(a) Sensors and mission systems including radars, sonars, optronics, mission systems for aircraft, ships and submarines, missiles and armored military vehicles Communications, command and control systems including military communications and networks, military command and control systems (C4I), cybersecurity, Air Traffic Management, and security solutions for countries, cities and critical infrastructures ~4,000 ~3,700 #1 in Europe #2 worldwide (military tactical communications) Digital identity Digital identity and security solutions & security including smart cards, biometrics, identity management and data protection, and analytics and Internet of Things 17% of 2018 sales(a) (a) Pro forma including Gemalto Investor meeting - 40 ~3,100 #1 worldwide Historical sales and EBIT performance by segment Aerospace Transport Organic sales growth Organic sales growth +18% +9% +11% +8% +1% +2% +4% +1% +4% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 -4% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2014 EBIT margin EBIT margin 10.1% 9.6% 9.8% 10.0% 10.0% 2.3% 4.1% 4.4% 0.7% -2.4% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Defence & Security Organic sales growth +7% +9% +5% +6% -2% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EBIT margin 9.6% 10.7% 10.7% 10.9% 12.6% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Group Organic sales growth +4.5% +6.8% +7.2% +5.3% -1.1% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EBIT margin 7.6% 8.6% 9.1% 9.8% 10.6% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Note: Group EBIT includes equity associate Naval Group (losses in 2014) Investor meeting - 41 A global well-balanced leader in space solutions Space Alliance with Leonardo, involving 2 joint-ventures World #2 largest civil satellite manufacturer Well diversified across solutions and end-markets Delivering strong financial performance in past 4 years 2015-18 sales CAGR: +5% High-single digit EBIT margin Breakdown of sales by end-markets Commercial customers: 30% 2018 sales €2.45bn Institutional Military customers: 50% customers: 20% Investor meeting - 42 Space: slower than expected recovery of telecom market driving drop in sales in 2019 and 2020 Worldwide number of geostationary telecom satellite ordered # satellites Forecast Actual Forecast Updated (published (published forecast in 2018*) in 2018*) 23 24 18 17 20 17 16 ~15 15 10 9 11 Jan-Sep 19 actual orders 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 201720182019 * Forecast source: NSR Investor meeting - 43 Thales: best-in-class product range, ideally suited to capture solid long-term market growth for space-based telecom solutions ~5% long-term growth, driven by new applications Thales: strengthening best-in-class telecom product range Already global VHTS and constellation leader Further investments to develop new flexible satellite product line Sales decline and R&D investment to weigh on profitability over 2019-2021 period Commercial telecom satellite services market demand Forecast market value, $bn CAGR 17.4 ~+5% Consumer broadband Mobility 10.7 (aero & maritime) CAGR Enterprise >+10% networks Trunking & backhaul Traditional CAGR Military sat com ~0% applications Video broadcast 20172027 Source: Euroconsult Investor meeting - 44 Highly diversified Defence & security customer base Defence & security sales by region, 2018 7% Rest of world 13% 32% Middle East France 49% 14% outside Asia Europe 10% 7% United Kingdom Australia/NZ 7% 11% North America Rest of Europe Investor meeting - 45 Long-term growth of intelligent systems content in defence platforms Illustrative value of intelligent systems in platform Future New Mine hunter Mirage Rafale Combat Mine mine systems 2000 F4 Air hunter hunter + drones System 30% 20-25% 30-35% 15% 10-15% In operation In deployment/ Future platform In operation In deployment/ Future platform development development Investor meeting - 46 Extended Command Scorpion Scorpion vehicles program to all land vehicles 25% 35% 10% In operation In deployment/ Future platform development Digital Identity & Security (DIS) business overview €3.1bn ~10.0% Pro forma Expected underlying 2018 sales full year 2019 EBIT margin 30% 20% 21% Biometrics Government Banking & agencies Payment Product 18% Customer Identity mix mix management & data 18% 19% protection Commercial customers Mobile connectivity 12% Analytics & Internet of Things Pro forma 2018 sales 15,000 Main footprint employees France: 16% in 58 countries USA: 14% 3,000+ Mexico: 8% Singapore: 9% engineers 19% Rest of the world 31% 61% Europe Private Geographical operators 21% mix of critical Asia- infrastructures Pacific Banks: 35% Telecom: 22% Others: 4% 28% North America Investor meeting - 47 Global leader in digital identity & security market Top 5 digital identity & security players 2018 sales, €bn 3.1 2.2 1.4 1.2 0.9 Giesecke & Devrient Sources: Company publications, IDC, Thales. Broadcom, HID: revenue estimates for competing activities. Broadcom pro forma after pending acquisition of Symantec. Thales pro forma Gemalto World # 1 Data protection Secure identification documents Smart payment cards ("EMV cards") Removable SIM cards ("rSIM") eSIM subscription management In global top 3 IoT cellular connectivity modules Identification & verification solutions Embedded SIM cards ("eSIM") Biometrics for crime prevention 75% of DIS sales 18% of DIS sales Investor meeting - 48 DIS R&D leadership built on security management expertise from device to cloud Critical Sensing and Data transmission Data processing and decision data gathering and storage decision making chain Device Connectivity Cloud Security Device security Cloud security Services and hardware software software solutions Smart cards Secret keys Hybrid cloud Data protection Tokens Certified operating Service API Biometric identification Hardware Security system Data layer and and verification Modules (HSM) Cryptographic artificial intelligence Digital banking Secure elements algorithms and payment Cellular modules IoT connectivity management Mastering the full stack of horizontal technologies (hardware + software + services) 10% 3,000+ 5,000+ R&D as percentage of sales engineers patents Investor meeting - 49 DIS medium-term strategy: 3 pillars Digital services & solutions Capitalizing on unique positions in fast-growinghigh-value markets Global leadership positions in fast-growing markets Investments focused on key high-value growth engines: eSIM, cloud security, public and commercial biometrics, critical industrial IoT applications Smart cards Maximizing value EMV cards: sustaining market leadership through industrial excellence and incremental innovation Comprehensive plan to adapt to significant rSIM revenue erosion Group synergies Maximizing cost and revenue synergies Disciplined implementation of cost synergy plan Leveraging Thales global presence to accelerate growth Joint development of new digital solutions, leveraging DIS technologies and talents Investor meeting - 50 Identity management & data protection: securing the cloud Global leader in data protection Global #1 in HSM and encryption software Industry-leading capabilities from joint Thales e-Security and Gemalto Significant synergies: unified Thales- Gemalto product portfolio in place since 1 September 2019 Data protection market growth €bn +15% 8.9 4.4 Investing to deliver seamless security across clouds Sources: IDC, Gartner 2018 2023 New Thales offers Hybrid/multi-cloud is the new norm Supplying fast-growing public cloud service providers New offers already launched, enabling seamless migration of customers to the cloud Data protection on demand Access management as a service Cloud-based

On-demand security services through an online marketplace

security services through an online marketplace Cloud and infrastructure agnostic

Compliant with regulations

Broad choice of risk management and authentication options Investor meeting - 51 Biometrics: targeting public and commercial sectors Global leader in biometrics #1 in secure identity documents and services, 30 years in biometrics business Demonstrated technology leadership: #1 in accuracy and global performance test of matching algorithm(a) Capitalizing on best-of-breed data security Biometrics market growth €bn +9% 5.2 3.4 expertise to address privacy concerns Sources: ABI, Thales 2018 2023 Investing in foundational ID and commercial biometrics Foundational ID market benefiting from UN mandate and World Bank funding Fast growth in commercial biometrics Thales combination delivering significant revenue synergies (a) US NIST tests, 2018 Thales Foundational Identification System  Health  Finance  Education  Civil rights Biometric Delivery of unique Extension of ID enrollment in identifier and/or ID verification services centralized document for to commercial database identity verification sectors Investor meeting - 52 Analytics & IoT: focusing on most critical industrial IoT applications Security: a major roadblock to sustainable IoT deployment Driving increased regulatory focus Global leader in analytics & IoT Top 3 for cellular IoT modules, #1 for subscription management Comprehensive expertise in IoT security, from device to cloud Targeting most demanding segments Segments with highest connectivity and security requirements Thales combination: step change in ability to address government, defence, and mission critical segments Cellular IoT module IoT security market growth market growth €bn €bn +15% 4.9 2.4 x5 1.5 0.3 2018 2023 2018 2023 Sources: ABI, HIS, Markets & Markets Industrial Automotive manufacturing, supply chain Target markets Connected Government, assets, transaction Defence, systems mission critical Cellular IoT Consumer Connected IoT PC Not our Investor meeting - 53 focus Mobile connectivity: leading in attractive, fast-growing eSIM market Strong growth forecasted for eSIM market Future key end-point security technology, essential to critical IoT applications ~800m units shipped in 2023, x6 vs 2018, moving from ~4% today to ~14% of SIM market by 2023 Historical model Components making a SIM All is packaged in the rSIM Secure chip New model The components are unbundled eSIM: attractive software and services business model Subscription business model, delivering recurring revenue at higher margin Thales: global leader in subscription management services €100m+ opportunity by 2023, and accelerating thereafter Sold to MNOs rSIM Operating System Subscription eSIM Sold to OEMs Sold to Remote MNOs subscription management Sources: ABI 2Q 2019, Thales, Counterpoint Note: MNO: Mobile Network Operators Investor meeting - 54 EMV payment cards will continue to be the leading payment enabler Market growth in volume driven by renewals and emerging markets Market forecasts for annual volume growth ranging from +2% to +4% until 2023 EMV penetration to grow from 76% in 2018 to ~88% in 2023 Minimal risk of substitution from new digital payment solutions EMV(a) cards annual shipment forecast Million unit US over- • US and China in renewal mode Major growth capa • Growth from emerging markets driven by US 4,000 city and China EMV migrations 3,000 USA China Limited decline in Average Selling Price driven by product mix Migration towards contactless cards (2018: 50% of shipments, 2023: ~74%) Introduction of incremental innovations Biometric card shipments to reach critical mass by 2023 (x35 at 100+ million units) 2,000 1,000 0 Rest of the world Investor meeting - 55 Source: ABI (a) "Europay Mastercard Visa" smart payment cards Removable SIM cards: maximizing value Market trends Significant market commoditization continues No major change in product mix until arrival of 5G (impact after 2023) Slow transition to eSIM rSIM-equipped phones needed to ensure global mobile network access Thales strategy Associated software and services essential to development of secure IoT connectivity Focus on higher value markets Comprehensive industrial plan to adapt to significant revenue erosion (~-10% p.a.) Unmatched economies of scale 1bn rSIM cards produced yearly, x1.7 larger than #2

Most efficient sourcing Rigorous cost efficiency and productivity programs Process and manufacturing automation

Sales and marketing efficiency Continuous adaptation of industrial footprint and of production outsourcing Investor meeting - 56 DIS: underlying margin improvement in 2019 €m 2018 one-off 227 effects +9 7.3% Restructuring and share-based compensation: 59 vs normalized level of ~50 Internal 2019 improvement and first 300-320 one-off synergies effects 236 ~10% ~-40 +60 to +80 Integration costs: ~-60 7.6% Restructuring and share-based compensation: ~+20 (~30 vs normalized level of ~50) 260-280 ~8.5% 9 months: 240-260 Q1: -20 2018 2018 2019 2019 pro forma underlying underlying DIS segment DIS segment DIS segment DIS segment EBIT EBIT EBIT EBIT Note: All targets based on June 2019 scope and foreign exchange rates, post IFRS 16. Investor meeting - 57 9m 2019 order intake by destination €m 9m 2019 9m 2018 change total organic France 2,961 2,614 +13% +10% United Kingdom 749 568 +32% +20% Other European countries 2,236 2,112 +6% -8% Europe 5,945 5,294 +12% +4% North America 1,346 1,004 +34% -5% Australia/NZ 466 1,346 -65% -67% Mature markets 7,757 7,644 +1% -10% Asia 1,467 971 +51% +22% Middle East 598 571 +5% -12% Rest of the world 623 281 +121% +20 Emerging markets 2,688 1,823 +47% +11% Total 10,445 9,468 +10% -6% Investor meeting - 58 ROW 6% Asia France 14% 28% Mid-East 6% Aust. & NZ 4% UK North 7% America 13% Other EU countries 21% 9m 2019 sales by destination €m 9m 2019 9m 2018 change total organic France 3,281 2,843 +15.4% +12.4% United Kingdom 887 916 -3.1% -10.3% Other European countries 2,589 2,266 +14.3% +0.9% Europe 6,757 6,024 +12.2% +4.7% North America 1,419 998 +42.1% +0.8% ROW 6% Asia France 14% 26% Australia/NZ 693 636 +8.9% +5.5% Mid-East 8% Austr. & NZ UK Mature markets 8,869 7,659 +15.8% +4.2% 6% 7% Asia 1,786 1,486 +20.1% +0.4% Middle East 988 1,093 -9.6% -16.8% Rest of the world 767 636 +20.7% -22.6% Emerging markets 3,541 3,215 +10.2% -10.0% Total 12,410 10,873 +14.1% +0.0% Investor meeting - 59 North America Other EU 11% countries 21% Organic sales growth per quarter Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 +13% +15% +7% +16% +1% +1% +2% +9% Aerospace -1% -2% -0% -3% -7% -7% -6% +14% +40% +15% +28% +29% +17% +19% +11% +7% +8% +1% Transport -13% -4% -17% -9% +13% +14% +8% +22% +10% +8% +8% +12% +10% +3% +5% +0% +0% Defence -3% -3% & Security +10% +15% +11% +15% +10% +7% +7% +7% +3% +1% +1% Total +0% -1% -2% -2% Investor meeting - 60 Pro forma 2018 P&L: Gemalto brings higher gross margin and R&D 2018 2018 reported pro forma(a) €m % of sales €m % of sales Sales 15,855 18,722 Gross margin 4,088 25.8% 5,009 26.8% Indirect costs (2,526) -15.9% (3,237) -17.3% o/w R&D expenses (879) -5.5% (1,115) -6.0% o/w Marketing & Sales expenses (1,095) -6.9% (1,433) -7.7% o/w General & Administrative expenses (552) -3.5% (689) -3.7% Restructuring costs (48) -0.3% (75) -0.4% Share in net result of equity-accounted affiliates 172 170 EBIT 1,685 10.6% 1,866 10.0% Not audited. Pro forma 2018 based on 2018 reported figures adjusted for the Gemalto acquisition and the disposal of the GP HSM business as if these transactions had taken place on 31 December 2017 Investor meeting - 61 Adjusted EPS and dividend Adjusted EPS and dividend per share € 5.55 Adjusted EPS up 12% per year 4.64 4.25 3.89 3.20 3.32(a) 1.12 1.12 1.36 1.60 1.75 2.08 since 2013 2018 dividend : €2.08 per share Pay-out ratio: 38% Dividend up 13% per year since 2013 Quasi doubling in 5 years 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 35% 34% 35% 38% 38% 38% Adjusted EPS Dividend xx% Pay-out ratio (a) Corrected for negative Naval Group contribution (€0.57) Investor meeting - 62 Historical trend in cash conversion Adjusted net income conversion into Free operating cash flow Six-year average: 102% 139% €m 137% 69% 1,365 106% 74% 1,110 1,178 89% 897954 982 811 809 642 562501 477 EBIT conversion into Free operating cash flow Six-year average: 67% 88% 48% 70% €m 1,685 91% 1,543 47% 51% 1,354 1,365 1,216 1,011 1,110 985 954 811 477 501 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Adjusted net income Free operating cash flow xx% Cash conversion ratio: Free operating cash flow / adjusted net income Investor meeting - 63 2013 xx% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EBIT Free operating cash flow Cash conversion ratio: Free operating cash flow / EBIT Definition of non-GAAP measures and other remarks Rounding of amounts in euros In the context of this presentation, the amounts expressed in millions of euros are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, the sums of the rounded amounts may differ very slightly from the reported totals. All ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, which feature in the consolidated financial statements. Definitions Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates; Book-to-billratio: ratio of orders received to sales; Mature markets: All countries in Europe excluding Russia and Turkey, North America, Australia and New Zealand; Emerging markets: All other countries, i.e. Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa. Non-GAAP measures This presentation contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. Thales regards such non-GAAP financial measures as relevant operating and financial performance indicators for the Group, as they allow non-operating and non-recurring items to be excluded. Thales definitions for such measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts. EBIT: income from operations; plus the share of net income or loss of equity affiliates less: amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations that are directly related to business combinations. See also notes 13-a and 2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018. Adjusted net income: net income, less the following elements, net of the corresponding tax effects: (i) amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations or in "financial results" which are directly related to business combinations, which by their nature are unusual, (iii) disposal of assets, change in scope of consolidation and other, (iv) impairment of non-current assets, (v) changes in the fair value of derivative foreign exchange instruments (recognized under "other financial income and expenses" in the consolidated financial statements), actuarial gains or losses on long-term benefits (recognized under "finance costs on pensions and employee benefits" in the consolidated financial statements). See note 13-a of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018. This definition implies the definition of several other adjusted financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, adjusted tax, adjusted EPS …. See page 11 and 12 of the H1 2019 results press release for detailed calculation of these other indicators. Free operating cash flow: net cash flow from operating activities, less: capital expenditures, less: deficit payments on pensions in the United Kingdom. See notes 13-a and 6.4 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018. Net cash (debt): difference between the sum of "cash and cash equivalents" and "current financial assets" items and short and long-term borrowings, after deduction of interest rate derivatives. See note 6.2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018. Investor meeting - 64 Tour Carpe Diem 31 Place des Corolles 92098 Paris La Défense France ir@thalesgroup.com This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are trends or objectives, as the case may be, and shall not be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's registration document ("Document de référence") filed with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. These statements do not therefore reflect future performance of the Company, which may be materially different. www.thalesgroup.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer THALES SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 10:11:18 UTC 0 Latest news on THALES 06:12a THALES : Roadshow presentation - November 2020 PU 03/13 France pledges support for state-backed firms, sees virus fallout costing bil.. RE 03/10 THALES : Len Industri and Thales to Modernise Indonesia's Naval Capabilities PU 03/05 Abu Dhabi aerospace conference postponed due to coronavirus RE 03/02 THALES : Factory Acceptance of the Caverton Thales Reality H simulator, first he.. AQ 03/02 THALES : Factory Acceptance of the Caverton Thales Reality H simulator, first he.. AQ 02/26 WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Salesforce’s CEO resigns, Walt Disney’s Robert Iger.. 02/26 France's Thales sees rebound in 2021 after hitting cautious 2019 target RE 02/26 THALES : 2018 Full-year results – Press release PU 02/26 THALES : 2019 full-year results – Slideshow PU