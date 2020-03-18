Log in
Thales : Roadshow presentation - November 2020

03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT

Investor meeting

November 2019

www.thalesgroup.com

Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2019-23

H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook

Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses

Pro forma 2018 sales

21%

Commercial

42%

17%

customers

Military

Rest of world

31%

customers

Aerospace

42%

Product

Defence &

Customer

Geographical

51%

security

20%

Europe

mix

mix

Asia-Pacific

mix

17%

22%

Private

Digital identity &

11%

operators of

15%

11%

security

critical

North America

Transport

infrastructures

Government

agencies

Defence sensors

Air Traffic

Rail signalling

Data

Civil

Flight

& mission systems

Management

and supervision

protection

satellites

avionics

#1

#1

#2

#1

#2

#3

in Europe

worldwide

worldwide

worldwide

worldwide

worldwide

Investor meeting - 3

Thales: a pure player focused on intelligent systems

Addressing

some of the most

demanding

end markets…

Aeronautics

Space

Ground

Defence

Security

transportation

Critical decision chain

…leveraging a

Sensing and

Data

Data processing

transmission

and decision

unique portfolio

data gathering

and storage

making

of key common

Hardware +

Hardware +

Software +

technologies

software

software

systems

Sensors, mission systems, communications, command and control systems

Investor meeting - 4

Thales builds on 4 key strengths

2018

Cutting

edge R&D

€3.5bn+, ~20% of sales

~70% customer-

funded

29,000+ engineers

Ranked by Nature as first non-pharma company in Europe for quality of research

Deep domain

knowledge

Top 3 globally or #1 in Europe across businesses

Leverage across

5 end markets with many technological similarities

Connectivity

Big data

Mobility, IoT

analytics

Cyber-

Artificial

security

intelligence

Growing digital

asset base

Thales portfolio:

digital "by nature"

Significant organic and inorganic initiatives, targeting 4 key digital

technologies

Large integrated network of digital native talents

Global

presence

Presence in 50+ countries and sales in 100+ countries

Proven ability to

address complex

markets and partnerships

Capitalizing on 40+ year presence

Investor meeting - 5

Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2019-23

H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook

Extending the 5 key strategic priorities to 2023

Continued focus on

operational performance

1 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture

2 Relentlessly optimize operational performance

Strong development levers

3

Accelerate R&D investments

to drive technological

excellence

4

Lead in digital transformation

of markets

5

Execute on transformative

acquisition of Gemalto

Investor meeting - 7

1 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture

Three priorities…

Deepen customer intimacy

Consistently optimize

sales pipeline

Develop exports

from large countries

…capitalizing on marketing and sales excellence

New marketing initiatives focused on digital value propositions and Group positioning as partner in digital transformation

Central "sales transformation" function up and running since Summer 2018

Comprehensive program launched to enhance commercial performance and sales effectiveness

Investor meeting - 8

2 Relentlessly optimize operational performance

Group cost structure

Focus on 4 high impact initiatives

(2018, before Gemalto)

8%

Other

Procurement performance

17%

Project delivery(a)

(bids, project

Engineering competitiveness

management,

€14.2bn

production,

customer service)

total costs

Support function efficiency

9%

Support

Excellence in delivery

functions(a)

48%

18%

Engineering(a)

External

purchases

(a) Excluding external purchases

Investor meeting - 9

2 Solid progress on Ambition 10 competitiveness initiatives

Procurement: transformed

organization delivers

Worldwide integrated organization fully operational

Global strategies in place for more than 85% of external purchases, with significant savings already achieved

38 "product conventions" executed, supporting further product cost optimization

25% reduction in active supplier base

Significant synergies expected from Gemalto integration

Global support function transformation under-way

Support function cost(a) as a percentage of sales

8.2% 7.8% ~7.8%

~7%

2017 2018 2019 2023

pro forma 12 months

  1. Includes both support function costs reported in the P&L
    "G&A expenses" line and the ones included in "cost of sales"

Performanceculture continues to drive margin expansion

Investor meeting - 10

3 Further R&D step-up to drive technological excellence

Self-funded R&D

€m and

~ +25%

as % of sales

+27%

>1,400

+10%

1,115

879 6.0%

~6.3% to 6.5%

797

5.0%

5.5%

2017

2018

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

pro forma Gemalto

Gemalto drives 27% increase in R&D investments

2018 R&D organic increase ahead of plan

2019-23: continued reinvestment

Further ~25% growth over 5 years

Total R&D to reach €4.5bn+ in 2023 when combined with increase in customer- funded R&D

Unchanged focus: dream products, digital

Investor meeting - 11

4 Digital as a driver of technology leadership

Digital technologies

Adoption of digital

will shape the future

technologies

of our industry

will take time

Strategy in place to sustain leadership

Leapfrog in performance: enhanced features and new capabilities

Potential breakthrough in cost competitiveness

Opportunities for new business models

Highly regulated markets requiring long certification processes

Long acquisition cycles combined with long service life (10-20 years)

Thales's critical decision chains are digital by nature

€7bn+ deployed in digital acquisitions and R&D since 2014

80%+ of engineers are systems or software engineers

Investor meeting - 12

4 Digital technology leadership enhances long-term growth profile

Quick adoption of digital technologies inside dream products to support top-line growth

Design of new services and business models delivering more recurring revenues

Breakthrough innovations boosting longer-term growth

Breakthrough

innovations

New

digital services

and business

models

Digital-inside

dream products

2018

2021

2025

Digital innovations driving mid to long-term growth

Investor meeting - 13

4 Digital offering: expanding the pipeline of digital innovations

Big data-enabled

Autonomous

"Smart"

Predictive

Drone

observation

trains

radars

maintenance

management

constellation

for defence

AI-enabled

Next generation

Spare parts

Maritime

Connected-car

optronics

airspace

market place

intelligence

cybersecurity

surveillance

as a service

Concrete digital offerings across all Thales businesses

Investor meeting - 14

5 Gemalto acquisition: accelerating Thales's digital strategy

Digital security: a unique differentiator to stay at the forefront of intelligent systems

3 key technological capabilities

Digital identity - biometrics

Secure connectivity - IoT

Data protection - encryption

Critical

Sensing and

Data

Data processing

decision

transmission

and decision

data gathering

chain

and storage

making

Critical

Mission

Networks &

Platforms

Platforms

Mission

"Objects"

to manage

to manage

gateways

applications

digital

sensors

"objects"

missions

decision

Mission

Identity

Mission

Identity

Mission

Mission

chain

and identity

data

data

data

data

data

data

Opportunities already materializing in 80% of existing business lines

Access to large pool of digital talents

Digital

Secure

Data

identity

connectivity

protection

-

-

-

biometrics

IoT

encryption

Reinforcing unique and differentiated market position

Investor meeting - 15

5 Gemalto acquisition: expanding portfolio in highly synergistic growth market

Global leader in fast-growing digital identity and security market

Multiple growth engines, addressing major societal aspirations

Significant cross-selling opportunities,

capitalizing on Thales's global sales force

Leveraging Thales's extensive technology portfolio

Maximizing value in mature businesses

Multiple fast-growing markets

2023

2019-23

forecasted

market size

market growth

Data

~€9bn

x2

protection

IoT connectivity

€6bn+

x2

& security(a)

Biometrics

~€5bn

x1.5

eSIM

~800

x6

shipments

million units

(a) IoT cellular modules and IoT security

Sources: ABI Research, Gartner, IDC, Counterpoint, Thales

Investor meeting - 16

5 Cost synergies progressing fully in line with plan

Expected ramp-up

of cost synergies

120

~100

~60

~20

2019

2020

2021

2022

Integration costs: ~€60m in 2019, ~€30-40m in 2020

Breakdown of expected run-rate cost synergies

R&D and SG&A

optimization

in enterprise

Overall SG&A

data protection

savings

15%

35%

€120m

Footprint

optimization

and other

20%

Procurement

savings

30%

Investor meeting - 17

5 Revenue synergy opportunities materializing across Group

Digital identity - biometrics

Secure connectivity - IoT

Data protection - encryption

Defence & Security

Integration of cybersecurity products

and improved go-to-market

New homeland security offers

Digitally-enabled asset management, collaborative combat, IoBT (military IoT)

Drone management and surveillance

Digital Identity & Security

Integration of cybersecurity products and improved go-to-market

Sales of DIS solutions through Thales global sales network

Aerospace

Transport

Connected aircraft cybersecurity

Smart rail infrastructure

Drone management

Autonomous train cybersecurity

New generation revenue collection

Enhanced by multiple cross-selling opportunities

Investor meeting - 18

5 Revenue synergies deliver growth acceleration now and beyond 2023

Priority actions

Significant revenue synergies

Immediate portfolio

Short-term

opportunities

460 individual customer opportunities in 25 countries

Total revenue

Top 10 per country/ region closely tracked

First wins already in 2019

synergies:

~€300-500m

Mid-term

Development of new

incremental

integrated offerings

sales in 2023

50 use cases identified across all Thales segments

5 priority themes for new synergistic offers

2 first pilot projects launched with Digital Factory

Long-term

Shaping markets

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

2027

Experimentations launched for drone management

and smart rail infrastructure

Note: it is estimated that around 1/3 of run-rate revenue synergies will be

recorded in DIS and 2/3 in the other segments

Teams fully mobilized to capture synergies,

supported by disciplined organization

Investor meeting - 19

Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2018-21

H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook

H1 and 9m 2019 key figures

9m order intake

9m sales

12,410

€m

+10%

10,445

10,873

+14.1%

€m

9,468

-6%(b)

+0.0%(b)

H1 EBIT and EBIT margin(a)

€m and %

+8%

820

762

10.2% -0.2 pt 10.0%

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 adjusted net income(a)

€m

+7%

539574

H1 2018

H1 2019

9m 2018

9m 2019

H1 free operating cash-flow(a)

€m

216

45

(535)

(304)

(272) (332)

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

Net cash (debt) position

€m

2,294 2,971 2,311 3,181

(4,397) June Dec June Dec June

2017 2017 2018 2018 2019

  1. The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
  2. Organic

Investor meeting - 21

9m 2019 order intake

Order intake by contract unit value

Solid order intake, slightly lower than expectations

2 large(a) orders booked in Q3 2019, for a total of 9 in 9m 2019

Combat management systems for 2 ships

Modernization of French military satellite- based navigation

Small orders(b) slightly up at constant scope

€m

9,468

-6%

2,427

Unit value

> €100m

2,381

€10m <

Unit value

< €100m

4,661

Unit value

< €10m

+17% 10,445

8,917 1,905

1,905

2,289

2,266

6,250

4,745

  1. With a unit value over €100m
  2. With a unit value of less than €10m

9m 2018

9m 2019

9m 2019

before

acquisitions

Investor meeting - 22

Aerospace: 9m 2019 key figures

€m

9m 2019

9m 2018

Change

total

organic

Order intake

2,625

3,044

-14%

-15%

Sales

3,787

4,010

-5.6%

-6.8%

Order intake down compared to 9m 2018

Slow recovery of commercial telecom satellite market

High comps in IFE

9m sales still affected by negative growth in space

Organic growth in all other aerospace businesses

Full Year 2019: space sales now anticipated down around 13%

Investor meeting - 23

Transport: 9m 2019 key figures

€m

9m 2019

9m 2018

change

total

organic

Order intake

868

1,267

-32%

-32%

Sales

1,268

1,373

-7.6%

-8.9%

Order intake significantly down due to high comps in 2018

2 significant metro signaling orders booked in Q3 last year

Sales still impacted by strong phasing effects on major urban rail projects

9m 2018 organic sales growth was exceptional: +21.1%

Investor meeting - 24

Defence & Security: 9m 2019 key figures

€m

9m 2019

9m 2018

Change

total

organic

Order intake

5,270

4,998

+5%

+7%

Sales

5,670

5,319

+6.6 %

+7.7 %

Strong order intake momentum

Broad-based sales growth

Significant growth in airspace protection, optronics and missile electronics, equipment for combat aircraft and ships, military tactical communications and networks

Full Year organic sales growth expected around 6 to 7%, slightly lower than anticipated

Investor meeting - 25

Digital Identity & Security: 9m 2019 key figures

€m

9m 2019

9m 2018

change

Total

organic

Order intake

1,621

134

nm

nm

Sales

1,631

131

nm

nm

Order intake structurally aligned with sales for most businesses

Pro forma 9m sales slightly up, in line with Full Year expectations

Decline of removable SIM cards

Confirmed good dynamics of EMV cards, driven by re-issue cycle in the US

HSM business still affected by reorganization

Investor meeting - 26

H1 EBIT margin evolution driven by solid operational improvement

Change before

Gemalto consolidation

Gross

Indirect

margin

costs

Restructuring

Naval

Gemalto

Group

10.4%

10.2%

-0.0 pt

consolidation

-0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

10.0%

+0.5 pt

R&D: +1%

-0.4 pt

Marketing &

H1 2019: +29

Sales: -0%

H1 2018: +38

G&A: -2%

Q2 Gemalto

margin: 6.4%

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2019

before Gemalto

consolidation

Investor meeting - 27

Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2018-21

H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook

Sustained organic sales growth

Group organic sales growth target

3% to 5% growth

on average over 2019-23

Market trend

Aerospace~+1.5%(a)

Organic sales growth target

2019-23

+2-3%

Lower growth in first

Progressively

part of period

accelerating thereafter

Impact of space

Recovery of space

market slowdown

market

High comps in

DIS revenue synergies

transport

New digital services

and breakthrough

innovations

Transport

Defence & Security

~+3%

~+3.5%

Flat(b)

(2018-23: ~+2%)

+4-6%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Smart cards

Flat

+4-6%(c)

Digital identity

Digital services

~+13%

& security

and solutions

  1. Composite market trend adjusted to take into account lower growth in commercial space market
  2. 2018-23transport growth above 2% taking into account exceptional outperformance in 2018 (+18%)
  3. 2020-23growth target

Investor meeting - 29

Further significant increase in profitability

Increase in

Additional

11.5%

Increase in

Additional

profitability

R&D

to 12%

profitability

R&D

Gemalto

-30 to

10.6%

consolidation

-70 bps

10.0%

-50 bps

-60 bps

+200 to

8.0%

+240 bps

+330 bps

2013

2018

2018

2023

EBIT margin

EBIT margin

EBIT margin

EBIT margin

pro forma

target

Investor meeting - 30

Defence & security sustaining best-in-class EBIT margin,

all other operating segments delivering EBIT margin improvement

Aerospace

Transport

Defence &

Digital identity

security

& security

+0 to

+360 to

-40 to

+520 to

+100

+410

+60

+620

bps

bps

bps

bps

12%

12.5%

10%

12.4%(a)

to 13%

to 13.5%(b)

10.0%

to 11%

8%

to 8.5%

7.3%

4.4%

2018

2023

2018

2023

2018

2023

2018

2023

target

target

target

target

  1. Excluding €20m one-off
  2. Only 2/3 of cost synergies and 1/3 of revenue synergies are expected to be recorded within DIS

Investor meeting - 31

EBIT growth boosted by CMD 2018 performance levers and Gemalto synergies

EBIT in €m and

EBIT margin

1,866

10.0%

Further

Gemalto

Reinvestment

margin

synergies

in R&D

increase

Organic sales

Cost and

~€300m

growth

revenue

synergies

Competitiveness

11.5% to 12% EBIT

initiatives

margin

Marketing and sales

+3% to +5% organic

performance -

growth on average

innovation

2018 EBIT

2023 EBIT

pro forma

target

Investor meeting - 32

Multiple drivers deliver significant EPS accretion

Sales and margin

Improvement

excluding Gemalto

synergies

5.55

4.64

Gemalto synergies

  • €120m recurring pre-tax cost synergies
  • EBIT impact of revenue synergies

More efficient

Lower

tax rate

balance sheet

Effective tax rate

moving from 27%

to 23-24%

Immediate ~15%

adjusted EPS

accretion

2017

2018

2023

adjusted EPS

adjusted EPS

adjusted EPS

Investor meeting - 33

Maintaining strong focus on cash flow generation

2019-23: major increase in underlying free operating cash flow

Underlying 2019-23 cash conversion comparable to 2014-18

Mechanical positive IFRS16 effect Development of service businesses

DIS sales growth requiring additional working capital

Continuous focus on cash flow: launch of CA$H! initiative

Reported cash conversion will depend on phasing of down- payments on large export contracts

€400m remaining down-payments to unwind over 2020-23

Cash conversion

Underlying(a)

Reported

Assuming no new

€bn

€bn

significant

down-payments

~95%

~85%

86%

107%

4.6

4.0

4.4 4.7

IFRS16

IFRS16

impact

impact

2014-182019-23

2014-182019-23

Adjusted net income, Group share(b)

xx%

Cash conversion ratio:

Free operating cash flow /

Free operating cash flow(b)

adjusted net income, Group share

  1. One-offitems on adjusted net income: €117m non cash losses at Naval group in 2014, €85m non cash tax items in 2016 and 2017 - One-off items on Free operating cash flow: €750m of positive WCR effects booked in 2015-18, of which €350m expected to unwind in 2019
  2. Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix

Investor meeting - 34

A more efficient capital structure to support significant dividend growth whilst maintaining financial flexibility

Strong investment grade maintained (A-, A2)

2018 reported

After Gemalto acquisition(a)

Dividend growth in line with adjusted EPS

Financial flexibility to allow bolt-on acquisitions while deleveraging the Group

Retaining focus on ROCE

Pre Gemalto: 19%,

pro forma 2019: ~13%

Expected to rise above 16% by 2023

€bn

3.2

2.1

0.0

Net cash EBITDA interest expenses

Before IFRS 16

€bn

~2.5

0.03

~-1.8

Net debt EBITDA interest expenses

After IFRS 16

€bn

~2.75

0.06

~-3.5

Net debt EBITDA interest expenses

(a) 2019, pro forma 12 months

Investor meeting - 35

Enhanced business model resilience

Markets benefiting from long-term growth trends

Addressing major societal aspirations: security, safety,

digital trust, environmental efficiency…

Diversified, robust customer base

5 markets in 100+ countries

Stronger geographical diversification Increased balance among customer types

Enhanced leadership in critical technologies

Step change in digital security capabilities

Partnering with long-term customers through their digital transformation

2018 sales, pro forma Gemalto

21%

42%

Commercial

Defence

customers

customers

Customer

mix

22%

Private operators

of critical

infrastructures

15%

Government

agencies

17%

Rest of world

20% Geographical 51%

Asia-PacificmixEurope

11% North America

Resilience: key to value creation in an uncertain world

Investor meeting - 36

2019 financial objectives

Order

Slightly above €18bn

intake

Thales excluding

Organic growth

DIS segment

around 1%

Sales

DIS segment

Organic growth between

0% and 2%(a)

EBIT(b)

€1,980-2,000m(c)

  1. On a full-year basis
  2. Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix
  3. Based on September 2019 scope and foreign exchange rates, post IFRS 16

Investor meeting - 37

Unchanged

Revised from "lower end of 3% to 4% range"

Unchanged

Unchanged

Summary

Unique portfolio positioning

"Intelligent systems" pure player positioning

Markets benefiting from solid long-term underlying growth

Portfolio expanded into highly synergistic growth market through Gemalto acquisition

Continued focus on operational performance

New competitiveness initiatives gaining momentum in coming years

Strict cost control and value maximization in mature smart card businesses

Strong development levers

Further acceleration of R&D investments Gemalto accelerating digital strategy

Investor meeting - 38

Sustainable

value creation, with enhanced resilience

Appendix

www.thalesgroup.com

A strong set of focused businesses

Segment

Aerospace

31% of 2018 sales(a)

Sub-segment

Flight avionics

including cockpit avionics, communications, electrical systems, training and simulation

Civil Military 2018 sales(a) (€m)

~2,100

Market position

#3 worldwide

(flight avionics)

Connected in-flight entertainment

(IFE)

Microwave tubes

for satellite, medical, scientific and military applications

Space solutions

for telecom, observation, navigation and exploration

Transport

Rail signalling and supervision

11% of 2018 sales(a)

including passenger payment collection systems

~750

~450

~2,500

~2,000

#2 worldwide

#1 worldwide

#2 worldwide

(civil satellites)

#2 worldwide

Defence & security

42% of 2018 sales(a)

Sensors and mission systems

including radars, sonars, optronics, mission systems for aircraft, ships and submarines, missiles and armored military vehicles

Communications, command and control systems

including military communications and networks, military command and control systems (C4I), cybersecurity, Air Traffic Management, and security solutions for countries, cities and critical infrastructures

~4,000

~3,700

#1 in Europe

#2 worldwide

(military tactical communications)

Digital identity

Digital identity and security solutions

& security

including smart cards, biometrics, identity management

and data protection, and analytics and Internet of Things

17% of 2018 sales(a)

(a) Pro forma including Gemalto

Investor meeting - 40

~3,100

#1 worldwide

Historical sales and EBIT performance by segment

Aerospace

Transport

Organic sales growth

Organic sales growth

+18%

+9%

+11%

+8%

+1%

+2%

+4%

+1%

+4%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

-4%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2014

EBIT margin

EBIT margin

10.1%

9.6%

9.8%

10.0% 10.0%

2.3%

4.1%

4.4%

0.7%

-2.4%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Defence & Security

Organic sales growth

+7%

+9%

+5%

+6%

-2%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

EBIT margin

9.6% 10.7% 10.7% 10.9% 12.6%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Total Group

Organic sales growth

+4.5% +6.8% +7.2% +5.3%

-1.1%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

EBIT margin

7.6% 8.6% 9.1% 9.8% 10.6%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Note: Group EBIT includes equity associate Naval Group (losses in 2014)

Investor meeting - 41

A global well-balanced leader in space solutions

Space Alliance with Leonardo, involving 2 joint-ventures

World #2 largest civil satellite manufacturer

Well diversified across solutions and end-markets

Delivering strong financial performance in past 4 years

2015-18 sales CAGR: +5% High-single digit EBIT margin

Breakdown of sales by end-markets

Commercial customers: 30%

2018 sales

€2.45bn

Institutional

Military

customers: 50%

customers: 20%

Investor meeting - 42

Space: slower than expected recovery of telecom market driving drop in sales in 2019 and 2020

Worldwide number of geostationary telecom satellite ordered

# satellites

Forecast

Actual

Forecast Updated

(published

(published

forecast

in 2018*)

in 2018*)

23

24

18

17

20

17

16

~15

15

10

9

11

Jan-Sep 19

actual orders

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 201720182019

* Forecast source: NSR

Investor meeting - 43

Thales: best-in-class product range, ideally suited to capture solid long-term market growth for space-based telecom solutions

~5% long-term growth, driven by new applications

Thales: strengthening best-in-class telecom product range

Already global VHTS and constellation leader

Further investments to develop new flexible satellite product line

Sales decline and R&D investment to weigh on profitability over 2019-2021 period

Commercial telecom satellite services

market demand

Forecast market value, $bn

CAGR

17.4

~+5%

Consumer

broadband

Mobility

10.7

(aero & maritime)

CAGR

Enterprise

>+10%

networks

Trunking & backhaul

Traditional

CAGR

Military sat com

~0%

applications

Video

broadcast

20172027

Source: Euroconsult

Investor meeting - 44

Highly diversified Defence & security customer base

Defence & security sales by region, 2018

7%

Rest of world

13%

32%

Middle East

France

49%

14% outside

Asia Europe

10%

7%

United Kingdom

Australia/NZ

7%

11%

North America

Rest of Europe

Investor meeting - 45

Long-term growth of intelligent systems content in defence platforms

Illustrative value of intelligent systems in platform

Future

New

Mine hunter

Mirage

Rafale

Combat

Mine

mine

systems

2000

F4

Air

hunter

hunter

+ drones

System

30%

20-25%

30-35%

15%

10-15%

In operation

In deployment/

Future platform

In operation In deployment/

Future platform

development

development

Investor meeting - 46

Extended

Command

Scorpion

Scorpion

vehicles

program

to all land

vehicles

25%

35%

10%

In operation

In deployment/

Future platform

development

Digital Identity & Security (DIS) business overview

€3.1bn

~10.0%

Pro forma

Expected underlying

2018 sales

full year 2019 EBIT margin

30%

20%

21%

Biometrics

Government

Banking &

agencies

Payment

Product

18%

Customer

Identity

mix

mix

management

& data

18%

19%

protection

Commercial

customers

Mobile

connectivity

12%

Analytics &

Internet of Things

Pro forma 2018 sales

15,000

Main footprint

employees

France: 16%

in 58 countries

USA: 14%

3,000+

Mexico: 8%

Singapore: 9%

engineers

19%

Rest of

the world

31%

61%

Europe

Private

Geographical

operators

21%

mix

of critical

Asia-

infrastructures

Pacific

Banks: 35%

Telecom: 22%

Others: 4%

28%

North America

Investor meeting - 47

Global leader in digital identity & security market

Top 5 digital identity & security players

2018 sales, €bn

3.1

2.2

1.4 1.2

0.9

Giesecke &

Devrient

Sources: Company publications, IDC, Thales. Broadcom, HID: revenue estimates for competing activities. Broadcom pro forma after pending acquisition of Symantec. Thales pro forma Gemalto

World # 1

Data protection

Secure identification documents Smart payment cards ("EMV cards") Removable SIM cards ("rSIM") eSIM subscription management

In global top 3

IoT cellular connectivity modules Identification & verification solutions Embedded SIM cards ("eSIM") Biometrics for crime prevention

75%

of DIS sales

18%

of DIS sales

Investor meeting - 48

DIS R&D leadership built on security management expertise from device to cloud

Critical

Sensing and

Data transmission

Data processing and

decision

data gathering

and storage

decision making

chain

Device

Connectivity

Cloud

Security

Device security

Cloud security

Services and

hardware

software

software

solutions

Smart cards

Secret keys

Hybrid cloud

Data protection

Tokens

Certified operating

Service API

Biometric identification

Hardware Security

system

Data layer and

and verification

Modules (HSM)

Cryptographic

artificial intelligence

Digital banking

Secure elements

algorithms

and payment

Cellular modules

IoT connectivity

management

Mastering the full stack of horizontal technologies

(hardware + software + services)

10%

3,000+

5,000+

R&D as percentage of sales

engineers

patents

Investor meeting - 49

DIS medium-term strategy: 3 pillars

Digital services & solutions

Capitalizing on unique positions in fast-growinghigh-value markets

Global leadership positions in fast-growing markets

Investments focused on key high-value growth engines: eSIM, cloud security, public and commercial biometrics, critical industrial IoT applications

Smart cards

Maximizing value

EMV cards: sustaining market leadership through industrial excellence and incremental innovation

Comprehensive plan to adapt to significant rSIM revenue

erosion

Group synergies

Maximizing cost and

revenue synergies

Disciplined implementation of cost synergy plan

Leveraging Thales global presence to accelerate growth

Joint development of new digital solutions, leveraging DIS technologies and talents

Investor meeting - 50

Identity management & data protection: securing the cloud

Global leader in data protection

Global #1 in HSM and encryption software

Industry-leading capabilities from joint

Thales e-Security and Gemalto

Significant synergies: unified Thales- Gemalto product portfolio in place since 1 September 2019

Data protection market growth

€bn

+15% 8.9

4.4

Investing to deliver seamless security across clouds

Sources: IDC, Gartner

2018 2023

New Thales offers

Hybrid/multi-cloud is the new norm

Supplying fast-growing public cloud service providers

New offers already launched, enabling seamless migration of customers

to the cloud

Data protection

on demand

Access management

as a service

  • Cloud-based
  • On-demandsecurity services through an online marketplace
  • Cloud and infrastructure agnostic
  • Compliant with regulations
  • Broad choice of risk management and authentication options

Investor meeting - 51

Biometrics: targeting public and commercial sectors

Global leader in biometrics

#1 in secure identity documents and

services, 30 years in biometrics business

Demonstrated technology leadership: #1 in accuracy and global performance test of matching algorithm(a)

Capitalizing on best-of-breed data security

Biometrics market growth

€bn

+9% 5.2

3.4

expertise to address privacy concerns

Sources: ABI, Thales

2018 2023

Investing in foundational ID and commercial biometrics

Foundational ID market benefiting

from UN mandate and World Bank funding

Fast growth in commercial biometrics

Thales combination delivering significant revenue synergies

(a) US NIST tests, 2018

Thales Foundational Identification System

Health

Finance

Education

Civil rights

Biometric

Delivery of unique

Extension of ID

enrollment in

identifier and/or ID

verification services

centralized

document for

to commercial

database

identity verification

sectors

Investor meeting - 52

Analytics & IoT: focusing on most critical industrial IoT applications

Security: a major roadblock to sustainable IoT deployment

Driving increased regulatory focus

Global leader in analytics & IoT

Top 3 for cellular IoT modules, #1 for subscription management

Comprehensive expertise in IoT security,

from device to cloud

Targeting most demanding segments

Segments with highest connectivity and

security requirements

Thales combination: step change in ability to address government, defence, and mission critical segments

Cellular IoT module

IoT security

market growth

market growth

€bn

€bn

+15% 4.9

2.4

x5

1.5

0.3

2018

2023

2018

2023

Sources: ABI, HIS, Markets & Markets

Industrial

Automotive

manufacturing,

supply chain

Target

markets

Connected

Government,

assets,

transaction

Defence,

systems

mission critical

Cellular IoT

Consumer

Connected

IoT

PC

Not our

Investor meeting - 53

focus

Mobile connectivity: leading in attractive, fast-growing eSIM market

Strong growth forecasted for eSIM market

Future key end-point security technology, essential to critical IoT applications

~800m units shipped in 2023, x6 vs 2018, moving from ~4% today to ~14% of SIM market by 2023

Historical

model

Components making a SIM

All is packaged

in the rSIM

Secure chip

New

model

The components

are unbundled

eSIM: attractive software and services business model

Subscription business model, delivering recurring revenue at higher margin

Thales: global leader in subscription management services

€100m+ opportunity by 2023, and accelerating thereafter

Sold to

MNOs

rSIM

Operating

System

Subscription

eSIM

Sold to

OEMs

Sold to

Remote MNOs subscription

management

Sources: ABI 2Q 2019, Thales, Counterpoint

Note: MNO: Mobile Network Operators

Investor meeting - 54

EMV payment cards will continue to be the leading payment enabler

Market growth in volume driven by renewals and emerging markets

Market forecasts for annual volume growth ranging from +2% to +4% until 2023

EMV penetration to grow from 76%

in 2018 to ~88% in 2023

Minimal risk of substitution from new digital payment solutions

EMV(a) cards annual shipment forecast

Million unit

US

over-

US and China in renewal mode

Major growth

capa

Growth from emerging markets

driven by US

4,000

city

and China

EMV

migrations

3,000

USA

China

Limited decline in Average Selling Price driven by product mix

Migration towards contactless cards (2018: 50% of shipments, 2023: ~74%)

Introduction of incremental innovations

Biometric card shipments to reach critical mass by 2023 (x35 at 100+ million units)

2,000

1,000

0

Rest of the world

Investor meeting - 55

Source: ABI

(a) "Europay Mastercard Visa" smart payment cards

Removable SIM cards: maximizing value

Market trends

Significant market commoditization continues

No major change in product mix until arrival of 5G (impact after 2023)

Slow transition to eSIM

rSIM-equipped phones needed to ensure global mobile network access

Thales strategy

Associated software and services essential to development of secure IoT connectivity

Focus on higher value markets

Comprehensive industrial plan to adapt to significant revenue erosion (~-10% p.a.)

Unmatched economies of scale

  • 1bn rSIM cards produced yearly, x1.7 larger than #2
  • Most efficient sourcing

Rigorous cost efficiency and productivity programs

  • Process and manufacturing automation
  • Sales and marketing efficiency

Continuous adaptation of industrial footprint and of production outsourcing

Investor meeting - 56

DIS: underlying margin improvement in 2019

€m

2018

one-off

227 effects

+9

7.3%

Restructuring and

share-based compensation: 59 vs normalized level of ~50

Internal

2019

improvement

and first

300-320

one-off

synergies

effects

236

~10%

~-40

+60 to +80

Integration costs: ~-60

7.6%

Restructuring and

share-based

compensation: ~+20 (~30 vs normalized level of ~50)

260-280

~8.5%

9 months:

240-260

Q1: -20

2018

2018

2019

2019

pro forma

underlying

underlying

DIS segment

DIS segment

DIS segment

DIS segment

EBIT

EBIT

EBIT

EBIT

Note: All targets based on June 2019 scope and foreign exchange rates, post IFRS 16.

Investor meeting - 57

9m 2019 order intake by destination

€m

9m 2019

9m 2018

change

total

organic

France

2,961

2,614

+13%

+10%

United Kingdom

749

568

+32%

+20%

Other European countries

2,236

2,112

+6%

-8%

Europe

5,945

5,294

+12%

+4%

North America

1,346

1,004

+34%

-5%

Australia/NZ

466

1,346

-65%

-67%

Mature markets

7,757

7,644

+1%

-10%

Asia

1,467

971

+51%

+22%

Middle East

598

571

+5%

-12%

Rest of the world

623

281

+121%

+20

Emerging markets

2,688

1,823

+47%

+11%

Total

10,445

9,468

+10%

-6%

Investor meeting - 58

ROW

6%

Asia

France

14%

28%

Mid-East

6%

Aust. & NZ

4%

UK

North

7%

America

13%

Other EU

countries

21%

9m 2019 sales by destination

€m

9m 2019

9m 2018

change

total

organic

France

3,281

2,843

+15.4%

+12.4%

United Kingdom

887

916

-3.1%

-10.3%

Other European countries

2,589

2,266

+14.3%

+0.9%

Europe

6,757

6,024

+12.2%

+4.7%

North America

1,419

998

+42.1%

+0.8%

ROW

6%

Asia

France

14%

26%

Australia/NZ

693

636

+8.9%

+5.5%

Mid-East

8%

Austr. & NZ

UK

Mature markets

8,869

7,659

+15.8%

+4.2%

6%

7%

Asia

1,786

1,486

+20.1%

+0.4%

Middle East

988

1,093

-9.6%

-16.8%

Rest of the world

767

636

+20.7%

-22.6%

Emerging markets

3,541

3,215

+10.2%

-10.0%

Total

12,410

10,873

+14.1%

+0.0%

Investor meeting - 59

North America

Other EU

11%

countries

21%

Organic sales growth per quarter

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

+13%

+15%

+7%

+16%

+1%

+1%

+2%

+9%

Aerospace

-1%

-2%

-0%

-3%

-7%

-7%

-6%

+14%

+40%

+15%

+28%

+29%

+17%

+19%

+11%

+7%

+8%

+1%

Transport

-13%

-4%

-17%

-9%

+13%

+14%

+8%

+22%

+10%

+8%

+8%

+12%

+10%

+3%

+5%

+0%

+0%

Defence

-3%

-3%

& Security

+10%

+15%

+11%

+15%

+10%

+7%

+7%

+7%

+3%

+1%

+1%

Total

+0%

-1%

-2%

-2%

Investor meeting - 60

Pro forma 2018 P&L: Gemalto brings higher gross margin and R&D

2018

2018

reported

pro forma(a)

€m

% of sales

€m

% of sales

Sales

15,855

18,722

Gross margin

4,088

25.8%

5,009

26.8%

Indirect costs

(2,526)

-15.9%

(3,237)

-17.3%

o/w R&D expenses

(879)

-5.5%

(1,115)

-6.0%

o/w Marketing & Sales expenses

(1,095)

-6.9%

(1,433)

-7.7%

o/w General & Administrative expenses

(552)

-3.5%

(689)

-3.7%

Restructuring costs

(48)

-0.3%

(75)

-0.4%

Share in net result of equity-accounted affiliates

172

170

EBIT

1,685

10.6%

1,866

10.0%

  1. Not audited. Pro forma 2018 based on 2018 reported figures adjusted for the Gemalto acquisition and the disposal of the GP HSM business as if these transactions had taken place on 31 December 2017

Investor meeting - 61

Adjusted EPS and dividend

Adjusted EPS and dividend per share

5.55

Adjusted EPS up 12% per year

4.64

4.25

3.89

3.20 3.32(a)

1.12 1.12 1.36 1.60 1.75

2.08

since 2013

2018 dividend : €2.08 per share

Pay-out ratio: 38%

Dividend up 13% per year since 2013

Quasi doubling in 5 years

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

35%

34%

35%

38%

38%

38%

Adjusted EPS

Dividend

xx% Pay-out ratio

(a) Corrected for negative Naval Group contribution (€0.57) Investor meeting - 62

Historical trend in cash conversion

Adjusted net income conversion

into Free operating cash flow

Six-year average: 102%

139%

€m

137%

69%

1,365

106%

74%

1,110

1,178

89%

897954

982

811

809

642

562501

477

EBIT conversion into

Free operating cash flow

Six-year average: 67%

88%

48%

70%

€m

1,685

91%

1,543

47%

51%

1,354

1,365

1,216

1,011

1,110

985

954

811

477

501

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Adjusted net income

Free operating cash flow

xx%

Cash conversion ratio: Free operating

cash flow / adjusted net income

Investor meeting - 63

2013

xx%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EBIT

Free operating cash flow

Cash conversion ratio: Free operating cash flow / EBIT

Definition of non-GAAP measures and other remarks

Rounding of amounts in euros

In the context of this presentation, the amounts expressed in millions of euros are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, the sums of the rounded amounts may differ very slightly from the reported totals. All ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, which feature in the consolidated financial statements.

Definitions

Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates;

Book-to-billratio: ratio of orders received to sales;

Mature markets: All countries in Europe excluding Russia and Turkey, North America, Australia and New Zealand;

Emerging markets: All other countries, i.e. Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Non-GAAP measures

This presentation contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. Thales regards such non-GAAP financial measures as relevant operating and financial performance indicators for the Group, as they allow non-operating and non-recurring items to be excluded. Thales definitions for such measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

EBIT: income from operations; plus the share of net income or loss of equity affiliates less: amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations that are directly related to business combinations. See also notes 13-a and 2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.

Adjusted net income: net income, less the following elements, net of the corresponding tax effects: (i) amortization of acquired assets (PPA),

  1. expenses recorded in the income from operations or in "financial results" which are directly related to business combinations, which by their nature are unusual, (iii) disposal of assets, change in scope of consolidation and other, (iv) impairment of non-current assets, (v) changes in the fair value of derivative foreign exchange instruments (recognized under "other financial income and expenses" in the consolidated financial statements),
  1. actuarial gains or losses on long-term benefits (recognized under "finance costs on pensions and employee benefits" in the consolidated financial statements). See note 13-a of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018. This definition implies the definition of several other adjusted financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, adjusted tax, adjusted EPS …. See page 11 and 12 of the H1 2019 results press release for detailed calculation of these other indicators.

Free operating cash flow: net cash flow from operating activities, less: capital expenditures, less: deficit payments on pensions in the United Kingdom. See notes 13-a and 6.4 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.

Net cash (debt): difference between the sum of "cash and cash equivalents" and "current financial assets" items and short and long-term borrowings, after deduction of interest rate derivatives. See note 6.2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.

Investor meeting - 64

Tour Carpe Diem

31 Place des Corolles

92098 Paris La Défense France

ir@thalesgroup.com

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are trends or objectives, as the case may be, and shall not be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's registration document ("Document de référence") filed with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. These statements do not therefore reflect future performance of the Company, which may be materially different.

www.thalesgroup.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 10:11:18 UTC
