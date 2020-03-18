Thales : Roadshow presentation - November 2020
Introduction to Thales
Key priorities for 2019-23
H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook
Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses
Pro forma 2018 sales
21%
Commercial
42%
17%
customers
Military
Rest of world
31%
customers
Aerospace
42%
Product
Defence &
Customer
Geographical
51%
security
20%
Europe
mix
mix
Asia-Pacific
mix
17%
22%
Private
Digital identity &
11%
operators of
15%
11%
security
critical
North America
Transport
infrastructures
Government
agencies
Defence sensors
Air Traffic
Rail signalling
Data
Civil
Flight
& mission systems
Management
and supervision
protection
satellites
avionics
#1
#1
#2
#1
#2
#3
in Europe
worldwide
worldwide
worldwide
worldwide
worldwide
Investor meeting - 3
Thales: a pure player focused on intelligent systems
Addressing
some of the most
demanding
end markets…
Aeronautics
Space
Ground
Defence
Security
transportation
Critical decision chain
…leveraging a
Sensing and
Data
Data processing
transmission
and decision
unique portfolio
data gathering
and storage
making
of key common
Hardware +
Hardware +
Software +
technologies
software
software
systems
Sensors, mission systems, communications, command and control systems
Investor meeting - 4
Thales builds on 4 key strengths
2018
Cutting
edge R&D
€3.5bn+, ~20% of sales
~70% customer-
funded
29,000+ engineers
Ranked by Nature as first non-pharma company in Europe for quality of research
Deep domain
knowledge
Top 3 globally or #1 in Europe across businesses
Leverage across
5 end markets with many technological similarities
Connectivity
Big data
Mobility, IoT
analytics
Cyber-
Artificial
security
intelligence
Growing digital
asset base
Thales portfolio:
digital "by nature"
Significant organic and inorganic initiatives, targeting 4 key digital
technologies
Large integrated network of digital native talents
Global
presence
Presence in 50+ countries and sales in 100+ countries
Proven ability to
address complex
markets and partnerships
Capitalizing on 40+ year presence
Introduction to Thales
Key priorities for 2019-23
H1 and 9m 2019 results Outlook
Extending the 5 key strategic priorities to 2023
Continued focus on
operational performance
1 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture
2 Relentlessly optimize operational performance
Strong development levers
3
Accelerate R&D investments
to drive technological
excellence
4
Lead in digital transformation
of markets
5
Execute on transformative
acquisition of Gemalto
1 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture
Three priorities…
Deepen customer intimacy
Consistently optimize
sales pipeline
Develop exports
from large countries
…capitalizing on marketing and sales excellence
New marketing initiatives focused on digital value propositions and Group positioning as partner in digital transformation
Central "sales transformation" function up and running since Summer 2018
Comprehensive program launched to enhance commercial performance and sales effectiveness
2 Relentlessly optimize operational performance
Group cost structure
Focus on 4 high impact initiatives
(2018, before Gemalto)
8%
Other
Procurement performance
17%
Project delivery
(a)
(bids, project
Engineering competitiveness
management,
€14.2bn
production,
customer service)
total costs
Support function efficiency
9%
Support
Excellence in delivery
functions
(a)
48%
18%
Engineering
(a)
External
purchases
(a) Excluding external purchases
2 Solid progress on Ambition 10 competitiveness initiatives
Procurement: transformed
organization delivers
Worldwide integrated organization fully operational
Global strategies in place for more than 85% of external purchases, with significant savings already achieved
38 "product conventions" executed, supporting further product cost optimization
25% reduction in active supplier base
Significant synergies expected from Gemalto integration
Global support function transformation under-way
Support function cost
(a) as a percentage of sales
8.2% 7.8% ~7.8%
~7%
2017 2018 2019 2023
pro forma 12 months
Includes both support function costs reported in the P&L
"G&A expenses" line and the ones included in "cost of sales"
Performanceculture continues to drive margin expansion
Investor meeting - 10
3 Further R&D step-up to drive technological excellence
Self-funded R&D
€m and
~ +25%
as % of sales
+27%
>1,400
+10%
1,115
879
6.0%
~6.3% to 6.5%
797
5.0%
5.5%
2017
2018
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
pro forma Gemalto
Gemalto drives 27% increase in R&D investments
2018 R&D organic increase ahead of plan
2019-23: continued reinvestment
Further ~25% growth over 5 years
Total R&D to reach €4.5bn+ in 2023 when combined with increase in customer- funded R&D
Unchanged focus: dream products, digital
4 Digital as a driver of technology leadership
Digital technologies
Adoption of digital
will shape the future
technologies
of our industry
will take time
Strategy in place to sustain leadership
Leapfrog in performance: enhanced features and new capabilities
Potential breakthrough in cost competitiveness
Opportunities for new business models
Highly regulated markets requiring long certification processes
Long acquisition cycles combined with long service life (10-20 years)
Thales's critical decision chains are digital by nature
€7bn+ deployed in digital acquisitions and R&D since 2014
80%+ of engineers are systems or software engineers
4 Digital technology leadership enhances long-term growth profile
Quick adoption of digital technologies inside dream products to support top-line growth
Design of new services and business models delivering more recurring revenues
Breakthrough innovations boosting longer-term growth
Breakthrough
innovations
New
digital services
and business
models
Digital-inside
dream products
Digital innovations driving mid to long-term growth
Investor meeting - 13
4 Digital offering: expanding the pipeline of digital innovations
Big data-enabled
Autonomous
"Smart"
Predictive
Drone
observation
trains
radars
maintenance
management
constellation
for defence
AI-enabled
Next generation
Spare parts
Maritime
Connected-car
optronics
airspace
market place
intelligence
cybersecurity
surveillance
as a service
Concrete digital offerings across all Thales businesses
Investor meeting - 14
5 Gemalto acquisition: accelerating Thales's digital strategy
Digital security: a unique differentiator to stay at the forefront of intelligent systems
3 key technological capabilities
Digital identity - biometrics
Secure connectivity - IoT
Data protection - encryption
Critical
Sensing and
Data
Data processing
decision
transmission
and decision
data gathering
chain
and storage
making
Critical
Mission
Networks &
Platforms
Platforms
Mission
"Objects"
to manage
to manage
gateways
applications
digital
sensors
"objects"
missions
decision
Mission
Identity
Mission
Identity
Mission
Mission
chain
and identity
data
data
data
data
data
data
Opportunities already materializing in 80% of existing business lines
Access to large pool of digital talents
Digital
Secure
Data
identity
connectivity
protection
-
-
-
biometrics
IoT
encryption
Reinforcing unique and differentiated market position
Investor meeting - 15
5 Gemalto acquisition: expanding portfolio in highly synergistic growth market
Global leader in fast-growing digital identity and security market
Multiple growth engines, addressing major societal aspirations
Significant cross-selling opportunities,
capitalizing on Thales's global sales force
Leveraging Thales's extensive technology portfolio
Maximizing value in mature businesses
Multiple fast-growing markets
2023
2019-23
forecasted
market size
market growth
Data
~€9bn
x2
protection
IoT connectivity
€6bn+
x2
& security
(a)
Biometrics
~€5bn
x1.5
eSIM
~800
x6
shipments
million units
(a) IoT cellular modules and IoT security
Sources: ABI Research, Gartner, IDC, Counterpoint, Thales
5 Cost synergies progressing fully in line with plan
Expected ramp-up
of cost synergies
120
~100
~60
~20
Integration costs: ~€60m in 2019, ~€30-40m in 2020
Breakdown of expected run-rate cost synergies
R&D and SG&A
optimization
in enterprise
Overall SG&A
data protection
savings
15%
35%
€120m
Footprint
optimization
and other
20%
Procurement
savings
30%
5 Revenue synergy opportunities materializing across Group
Digital identity - biometrics
Secure connectivity - IoT
Data protection - encryption
Defence & Security
Integration of cybersecurity products
and improved go-to-market
New homeland security offers
Digitally-enabled asset management, collaborative combat, IoBT (military IoT)
Drone management and surveillance
Digital Identity & Security
Integration of cybersecurity products and improved go-to-market
Sales of DIS solutions through Thales global sales network
Aerospace
Transport
Connected aircraft cybersecurity
Smart rail infrastructure
Drone management
Autonomous train cybersecurity
New generation revenue collection
Enhanced by multiple cross-selling opportunities
Investor meeting - 18
5 Revenue synergies deliver growth acceleration now and beyond 2023
Priority actions
Significant revenue synergies
Immediate portfolio
Short-term
opportunities
460 individual customer opportunities in 25 countries
Total revenue
Top 10 per country/ region closely tracked
First wins already in 2019
synergies:
~€300-500m
Mid-term
Development of new
incremental
integrated offerings
sales in 2023
50 use cases identified across all Thales segments
5 priority themes for new synergistic offers
2 first pilot projects launched with Digital Factory
Long-term
Shaping markets
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
2027
Experimentations launched for drone management
and smart rail infrastructure
Note: it is estimated that around 1/3 of run-rate revenue synergies will be
recorded in DIS and 2/3 in the other segments
Teams fully mobilized to capture synergies,
supported by disciplined organization
Investor meeting - 19
Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2018-21
H1 and 9m 2019 results
Outlook
H1 and 9m 2019 key figures
9m order intake
9m sales
12,410
€m
+10%
10,445
10,873
+14.1%
€m
9,468
-6%
(b)
+0.0%
(b)
H1 EBIT and EBIT margin
(a)
€m and %
+8%
820
762
10.2% -0.2 pt 10.0%
H1 adjusted net income
(a)
€m
+7%
539
574
H1 free operating cash-flow
(a)
€m
216
45
(535)
(304)
(272)
(332)
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net cash (debt) position
€m
2,294
2,971 2,311 3,181
(4,397)
June Dec June Dec June
2017 2017 2018 2018 2019
The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
Organic
9m 2019 order intake
Order intake by contract unit value
Solid order intake, slightly lower than expectations
2 large
(a) orders booked in Q3 2019, for a total of 9 in 9m 2019
Combat management systems for 2 ships
Modernization of French military satellite- based navigation
Small orders
(b) slightly up at constant scope
€m
9,468
-6%
2,427
Unit value
> €100m
2,381
€10m <
Unit value
< €100m
4,661
Unit value
< €10m
+17% 10,445
8,917
1,905
1,905
2,289
2,266
6,250
4,745
With a unit value over €100m
With a unit value of less than €10m
Aerospace: 9m 2019 key figures
€m
9m 2019
9m 2018
Change
total
organic
Order intake
2,625
3,044
-14%
-15%
Sales
3,787
4,010
-5.6%
-6.8%
Order intake down compared to 9m 2018
Slow recovery of commercial telecom satellite market
High comps in IFE
9m sales still affected by negative growth in space
Organic growth in all other aerospace businesses
Full Year 2019: space sales now anticipated down around 13%
Transport: 9m 2019 key figures
€m
9m 2019
9m 2018
change
total
organic
Order intake
868
1,267
-32%
-32%
Sales
1,268
1,373
-7.6%
-8.9%
Order intake significantly down due to high comps in 2018
2 significant metro signaling orders booked in Q3 last year
Sales still impacted by strong phasing effects on major urban rail projects
9m 2018 organic sales growth was exceptional: +21.1%
Investor meeting - 24
Defence & Security: 9m 2019 key figures
€m
9m 2019
9m 2018
Change
total
organic
Order intake
5,270
4,998
+5%
+7%
Sales
5,670
5,319
+6.6 %
+7.7 %
Strong order intake momentum
Broad-based sales growth
Significant growth in airspace protection, optronics and missile electronics, equipment for combat aircraft and ships, military tactical communications and networks
Full Year organic sales growth expected around 6 to 7%, slightly lower than anticipated
Digital Identity & Security: 9m 2019 key figures
€m
9m 2019
9m 2018
change
Total
organic
Order intake
1,621
134
nm
nm
Sales
1,631
131
nm
nm
Order intake structurally aligned with sales for most businesses
Pro forma 9m sales slightly up, in line with Full Year expectations
Decline of removable SIM cards
Confirmed good dynamics of EMV cards, driven by re-issue cycle in the US
HSM business still affected by reorganization
Investor meeting - 26
H1 EBIT margin evolution driven by solid operational improvement
Change before
Gemalto consolidation
Gross
Indirect
margin
costs
Restructuring
Naval
Gemalto
Group
10.4%
10.2%
-0.0 pt
consolidation
-0.2 pt
-0.1 pt
10.0%
+0.5 pt
R&D:
+1%
-0.4 pt
Marketing &
H1 2019:
+29
Sales: -
0%
H1 2018:
+38
G&A:
-2%
Q2 Gemalto
margin:
6.4%
before Gemalto
consolidation
Investor meeting - 27
Introduction to Thales Key priorities for 2018-21
H1 and 9m 2019 results
Outlook
Sustained organic sales growth
Group organic sales growth target
3% to 5% growth
on average over 2019-23
Market trend
Aerospace
~+1.5% (a)
Organic sales growth target
2019-23
+2-3%
Lower growth in first
Progressively
part of period
accelerating thereafter
• Impact of space
• Recovery of space
market slowdown
market
• High comps in
• DIS revenue synergies
transport
• New digital services
and breakthrough
innovations
Transport
Defence & Security
Flat
(b)
(2018-23: ~+2%)
+4-6%
Smart cards
Flat
+4-6%
(c)
Digital identity
Digital services
~+13%
& security
and solutions
Composite market trend adjusted to take into account lower growth in commercial space market
2018-23transport growth above 2% taking into account exceptional outperformance in 2018 (+18%)
2020-23growth target
Further significant increase in profitability
Increase in
Additional
11.5%
Increase in
Additional
profitability
R&D
to 12%
profitability
R&D
Gemalto
-30 to
10.6%
consolidation
-70 bps
10.0%
-50 bps
-60 bps
+200 to
8.0%
+240 bps
+330 bps
2013
2018
2018
2023
EBIT margin
EBIT margin
EBIT margin
EBIT margin
pro forma
target
Investor meeting - 30
Defence & security sustaining best-in-class EBIT margin,
all other operating segments delivering EBIT margin improvement
Aerospace
Transport
Defence &
Digital identity
security
& security
+0 to
+360 to
-40 to
+520 to
+100
+410
+60
+620
bps
bps
bps
bps
12%
12.5%
10%
12.4%
(a)
to 13%
to 13.5%
(b)
10.0%
to 11%
8%
to 8.5%
7.3%
4.4%
2018
2023
2018
2023
2018
2023
2018
2023
target
target
target
target
Excluding €20m one-off
Only 2/3 of cost synergies and 1/3 of revenue synergies are expected to be recorded within DIS
Investor meeting - 31
EBIT growth boosted by CMD 2018 performance levers and Gemalto synergies
EBIT in €m and
EBIT margin
Further
Gemalto
Reinvestment
margin
synergies
in R&D
increase
Organic sales
Cost and
~€300m
growth
revenue
synergies
Competitiveness
11.5% to 12% EBIT
initiatives
margin
Marketing and sales
+3% to +5% organic
performance -
growth on average
innovation
2018 EBIT
2023 EBIT
pro forma
target
Investor meeting - 32
Multiple drivers deliver significant EPS accretion
Sales and margin
Improvement
excluding Gemalto
synergies
5.55
4.64
Gemalto synergies
€120m recurring pre-tax cost synergies
EBIT impact of revenue synergies
More efficient
Lower
tax rate
balance sheet
Effective tax rate
moving from 27%
to 23-24%
Immediate ~15%
adjusted EPS
accretion
2017
2018
2023
adjusted EPS
adjusted EPS
adjusted EPS
Investor meeting - 33
Maintaining strong focus on cash flow generation
2019-23: major increase in underlying free operating cash flow
Underlying 2019-23 cash conversion comparable to 2014-18
Mechanical positive IFRS16 effect Development of service businesses
DIS sales growth requiring additional working capital
Continuous focus on cash flow: launch of CA$H! initiative
Reported cash conversion will depend on phasing of down- payments on large export contracts
€400m remaining down-payments to unwind over 2020-23
Cash conversion
Underlying
(a)
Reported
Assuming no new
€bn
€bn
significant
down-payments
~95%
~85%
86%
107%
4.6
4.0
4.4
4.7
IFRS16
IFRS16
impact
impact
2014-182019-23
2014-182019-23
Adjusted net income, Group share
(b)
xx%
Cash conversion ratio:
Free operating cash flow /
Free operating cash flow
(b)
adjusted net income, Group share
One-offitems on adjusted net income: €117m non cash losses at Naval group in 2014, €85m non cash tax items in 2016 and 2017 - One-off items on Free operating cash flow: €750m of positive WCR effects booked in 2015-18, of which €350m expected to unwind in 2019
Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix
A more efficient capital structure to support significant dividend growth whilst maintaining financial flexibility
Strong investment grade maintained (A-, A2)
After Gemalto acquisition
(a)
Dividend growth in line with adjusted EPS
Financial flexibility to allow bolt-on acquisitions while deleveraging the Group
Retaining focus on ROCE
Pre Gemalto: 19%,
pro forma 2019: ~13%
Expected to rise above 16% by 2023
€bn
3.2
2.1
0.0
Net cash EBITDA interest expenses
Before IFRS 16
€bn
~2.5
0.03
~-1.8
Net debt EBITDA interest expenses
After IFRS 16
€bn
~2.75
0.06
~-3.5
Net debt EBITDA interest expenses
(a) 2019, pro forma 12 months
Investor meeting - 35
Enhanced business model resilience
Markets benefiting from long-term growth trends
Addressing major societal aspirations: security, safety,
digital trust, environmental efficiency…
Diversified, robust customer base
5 markets in 100+ countries
Stronger geographical diversification Increased balance among customer types
Enhanced leadership in critical technologies
Step change in digital security capabilities
Partnering with long-term customers through their digital transformation
2018 sales, pro forma Gemalto
21%
42%
Commercial
Defence
customers
customers
Customer
mix
22%
Private operators
of critical
infrastructures
15%
Government
agencies
17%
Rest of world
20% Geographical 51%
Asia-Pacific
mix Europe
11%
North America
Resilience: key to value creation in an uncertain world
Investor meeting - 36
2019 financial objectives
Order
Slightly above €18bn
intake
Thales excluding
Organic growth
DIS segment
around 1%
Sales
DIS segment
Organic growth between
0% and 2%
(a)
EBIT
(b)
€1,980-2,000m
(c)
On a full-year basis
Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix
Based on September 2019 scope and foreign exchange rates, post IFRS 16
Investor meeting - 37
Unchanged
Revised from "lower end of 3% to 4% range"
Unchanged
Unchanged
Summary
Unique portfolio positioning
"Intelligent systems" pure player positioning
Markets benefiting from solid long-term underlying growth
Portfolio expanded into highly synergistic growth market through Gemalto acquisition
Continued focus on operational performance
New competitiveness initiatives gaining momentum in coming years
Strict cost control and value maximization in mature smart card businesses
Strong development levers
Further acceleration of R&D investments Gemalto accelerating digital strategy
Investor meeting - 38
Sustainable
value creation, with enhanced resilience
Appendix
www.thalesgroup.com
A strong set of focused businesses
Segment
Aerospace
31% of 2018 sales
(a)
Sub-segment
Flight avionics
including cockpit avionics, communications, electrical systems, training and simulation
Civil Military 2018 sales
(a) (€m)
~2,100
Market position
#3 worldwide
(flight avionics)
Connected in-flight entertainment
(IFE)
Microwave tubes
for satellite, medical, scientific and military applications
Space solutions
for telecom, observation, navigation and exploration
Transport
Rail signalling and supervision
11% of 2018 sales
(a)
including passenger payment collection systems
#2 worldwide
#1 worldwide
#2 worldwide
(civil satellites)
#2 worldwide
Defence & security
42% of 2018 sales
(a)
Sensors and mission systems
including radars, sonars, optronics, mission systems for aircraft, ships and submarines, missiles and armored military vehicles
Communications, command and control systems
including military communications and networks, military command and control systems (C4I), cybersecurity, Air Traffic Management, and security solutions for countries, cities and critical infrastructures
#1 in Europe
#2 worldwide
(military tactical communications)
Digital identity
Digital identity and security solutions
& security
including smart cards, biometrics, identity management
and data protection, and analytics and Internet of Things
17% of 2018 sales
(a)
(a) Pro forma including Gemalto
Investor meeting - 40
Historical sales and EBIT performance by segment
Aerospace
Transport
Organic sales growth
Organic sales growth
+18%
+9%
+11%
+8%
+1%
+2%
+4%
+1%
+4%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
-4%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2014
EBIT margin
EBIT margin
10.1%
9.6%
9.8%
10.0% 10.0%
2.3%
4.1%
4.4%
0.7%
-2.4%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Defence & Security
Organic sales growth
-2%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
EBIT margin
9.6% 10.7% 10.7% 10.9% 12.6%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Total Group
Organic sales growth
+4.5%
+6.8% +7.2% +5.3%
-1.1%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
EBIT margin
7.6% 8.6% 9.1% 9.8% 10.6%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Note: Group EBIT includes equity associate Naval Group (losses in 2014)
A global well-balanced leader in space solutions
Space Alliance with Leonardo, involving 2 joint-ventures
World #2 largest civil satellite manufacturer
Well diversified across solutions and end-markets
Delivering strong financial performance in past 4 years
2015-18 sales CAGR: +5% High-single digit EBIT margin
Breakdown of sales by end-markets
Commercial customers: 30%
2018 sales
€2.45bn
Institutional
Military
customers: 50%
customers: 20%
Space: slower than expected recovery of telecom market driving drop in sales in 2019 and 2020
Worldwide number of geostationary telecom satellite ordered
# satellites
Forecast
Actual
Forecast
Updated
(published
(published
forecast
in 2018*)
in 2018*)
23
24
18
17
20
17
16
~15
15
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
2018 2019
* Forecast source: NSR
Investor meeting - 43
Thales: best-in-class product range, ideally suited to capture solid long-term market growth for space-based telecom solutions
~5% long-term growth, driven by new applications
Thales: strengthening best-in-class telecom product range
Already global VHTS and constellation leader
Further investments to develop new flexible satellite product line
Sales decline and R&D investment to weigh on profitability over 2019-2021 period
Commercial telecom satellite services
market demand
Forecast market value, $bn
CAGR
17.4
~+5%
Consumer
broadband
Mobility
10.7
(aero & maritime)
CAGR
Enterprise
>+10%
networks
Trunking & backhaul
Traditional
CAGR
Military sat com
~0%
applications
Video
broadcast
2017
2027
Source: Euroconsult
Highly diversified Defence & security customer base
Defence & security sales by region, 2018
7%
Rest of world
13%
32%
Middle East
France
49%
14% outside
Asia Europe
10%
7%
United Kingdom
Australia/NZ
7%
11%
North America
Rest of Europe
Long-term growth of intelligent systems content in defence platforms
Illustrative value of intelligent systems in platform
Future
New
Mine hunter
Mirage
Rafale
Combat
Mine
mine
systems
2000
F4
Air
hunter
hunter
+ drones
System
30%
20-25%
30-35%
15%
10-15%
In operation
In deployment/
Future platform
In operation In deployment/
Future platform
development
development
Investor meeting - 46
Extended
Command
Scorpion
Scorpion
vehicles
program
to all land
vehicles
25%
35%
10%
In operation
In deployment/
Future platform
development
Digital Identity & Security (DIS) business overview
€3.1bn
~10.0%
Pro forma
Expected underlying
2018 sales
full year 2019 EBIT margin
30%
20%
21%
Biometrics
Government
Banking &
agencies
Payment
Product
18%
Customer
Identity
mix
mix
management
& data
18%
19%
protection
Commercial
customers
Mobile
connectivity
12%
Analytics &
Internet of Things
Pro forma 2018 sales
15,000
Main footprint
employees
France: 16%
in 58 countries
USA: 14%
3,000+
Mexico: 8%
Singapore: 9%
engineers
19%
Rest of
the world
31%
61%
Europe
Private
Geographical
operators
21%
mix
of critical
Asia-
infrastructures
Pacific
Banks: 35%
Telecom: 22%
Others: 4%
28%
North America
Global leader in digital identity & security market
Top 5 digital identity & security players
2018 sales, €bn
3.1
2.2
1.4
1.2
0.9
Giesecke &
Devrient
Sources: Company publications, IDC, Thales. Broadcom, HID: revenue estimates for competing activities. Broadcom pro forma after pending acquisition of Symantec. Thales pro forma Gemalto
World # 1
Data protection
Secure identification documents Smart payment cards ("EMV cards") Removable SIM cards ("rSIM") eSIM subscription management
In global top 3
IoT cellular connectivity modules Identification & verification solutions Embedded SIM cards ("eSIM") Biometrics for crime prevention
75%
of DIS sales
18%
of DIS sales
DIS R&D leadership built on security management expertise from device to cloud
Critical
Sensing and
Data transmission
Data processing and
decision
data gathering
and storage
decision making
chain
Device
Connectivity
Cloud
Security
Device security
Cloud security
Services and
hardware
software
software
solutions
Smart cards
Secret keys
Hybrid cloud
Data protection
Tokens
Certified operating
Service API
Biometric identification
Hardware Security
system
Data layer and
and verification
Modules (HSM)
Cryptographic
artificial intelligence
Digital banking
Secure elements
algorithms
and payment
Cellular modules
IoT connectivity
management
Mastering the full stack of horizontal technologies
(hardware + software + services)
10%
3,000+
5,000+
R&D as percentage of sales
engineers
patents
Investor meeting - 49
DIS medium-term strategy: 3 pillars
Digital services & solutions
Capitalizing on unique positions in fast-growinghigh-value markets
Global leadership positions in fast-growing markets
Investments focused on key high-value growth engines: eSIM, cloud security, public and commercial biometrics, critical industrial IoT applications
Smart cards
Maximizing value
EMV cards: sustaining market leadership through industrial excellence and incremental innovation
Comprehensive plan to adapt to significant rSIM revenue
erosion
Group synergies
Maximizing cost and
revenue synergies
Disciplined implementation of cost synergy plan
Leveraging Thales global presence to accelerate growth
Joint development of new digital solutions, leveraging DIS technologies and talents
Identity management & data protection: securing the cloud
Global leader in data protection
Global #1 in HSM and encryption software
Industry-leading capabilities from joint
Thales e-Security and Gemalto
Significant synergies: unified Thales- Gemalto product portfolio in place since 1 September 2019
Data protection market growth
Investing to deliver seamless security across clouds
2018 2023
New Thales offers
Hybrid/multi-cloud is the new norm
Supplying fast-growing public cloud service providers
New offers already launched, enabling seamless migration of customers
to the cloud
Data protection
on demand
Access management
as a service
Cloud-based
On-demandsecurity services through an online marketplace
Cloud and infrastructure agnostic
Compliant with regulations
Broad choice of risk management and authentication options
Biometrics: targeting public and commercial sectors
Global leader in biometrics
#1 in secure identity documents and
services, 30 years in biometrics business
Demonstrated technology leadership: #1 in accuracy and global performance test of matching algorithm
(a)
Capitalizing on best-of-breed data security
expertise to address privacy concerns
Investing in foundational ID and commercial biometrics
Foundational ID market benefiting
from UN mandate and World Bank funding
Fast growth in commercial biometrics
Thales combination delivering significant revenue synergies
(a) US NIST tests, 2018
Thales Foundational Identification System
Health
Finance
Education
Civil rights
Biometric
Delivery of unique
Extension of ID
enrollment in
identifier and/or ID
verification services
centralized
document for
to commercial
database
identity verification
sectors
Analytics & IoT: focusing on most critical industrial IoT applications
Security: a major roadblock to sustainable IoT deployment
Driving increased regulatory focus
Global leader in analytics & IoT
Top 3 for cellular IoT modules, #1 for subscription management
Comprehensive expertise in IoT security,
from device to cloud
Targeting most demanding segments
Segments with highest connectivity and
security requirements
Thales combination: step change in ability to address government, defence, and mission critical segments
Cellular IoT module
IoT security
market growth
market growth
€bn
€bn
+15%
4.9
2.4
x5
1.5
0.3
2018
2023
2018
2023
Sources: ABI, HIS, Markets & Markets
Industrial
Automotive
manufacturing,
supply chain
Target
markets
Connected
Government,
assets,
transaction
Defence,
systems
mission critical
Cellular IoT
Consumer
Connected
IoT
PC
Not our
Investor meeting - 53
focus
Mobile connectivity: leading in attractive, fast-growing eSIM market
Strong growth forecasted for eSIM market
Future key end-point security technology, essential to critical IoT applications
~800m units shipped in 2023, x6 vs 2018, moving from ~4% today to ~14% of SIM market by 2023
Historical
model
Components making a SIM
All is packaged
in the rSIM
Secure chip
New
model
The components
are unbundled
eSIM: attractive software and services business model
Subscription business model, delivering recurring revenue at higher margin
Thales: global leader in subscription management services
€100m+ opportunity by 2023, and accelerating thereafter
rSIM
Operating
System
Subscription
Sold to
Remote
MNOs subscription
management
Sources: ABI 2Q 2019, Thales, Counterpoint
Note: MNO: Mobile Network Operators
Investor meeting - 54
EMV payment cards will continue to be the leading payment enabler
Market growth in volume driven by renewals and emerging markets
Market forecasts for annual volume growth ranging from +2% to +4% until 2023
EMV penetration to grow from 76%
in 2018 to ~88% in 2023
Minimal risk of substitution from new digital payment solutions
EMV
(a) cards annual shipment forecast
Million unit
US
over-
•
US and China in renewal mode
Major growth
capa
•
Growth from emerging markets
driven by US
4,000
city
and China
EMV
migrations
3,000
USA
China
Limited decline in Average Selling Price driven by product mix
Migration towards contactless cards (2018: 50% of shipments, 2023: ~74%)
Introduction of incremental innovations
Biometric card shipments to reach critical mass by 2023 (x35 at 100+ million units)
Source: ABI
(a) "Europay Mastercard Visa" smart payment cards
Removable SIM cards: maximizing value
Market trends
Significant market commoditization continues
No major change in product mix until arrival of 5G (impact after 2023)
Slow transition to eSIM
rSIM-equipped phones needed to ensure global mobile network access
Thales strategy
Associated software and services essential to development of secure IoT connectivity
Focus on higher value markets
Comprehensive industrial plan to adapt to significant revenue erosion (~-10% p.a.)
Unmatched economies of scale
1bn rSIM cards produced yearly, x1.7 larger than #2
Most efficient sourcing
Rigorous cost efficiency and productivity programs
Process and manufacturing automation
Sales and marketing efficiency
Continuous adaptation of industrial footprint and of production outsourcing
DIS: underlying margin improvement in 2019
€m
2018
one-off
227 effects
+9
7.3%
Restructuring and
share-based compensation:
59 vs normalized level of ~ 50
Internal
2019
improvement
and first
300-320
one-off
synergies
effects
236
~10%
~-40
+60 to +80
Integration costs: ~
-60
7.6%
Restructuring and
share-based
compensation: ~
+20 ( ~30 vs normalized level of ~50)
260-280
~8.5%
9 months:
240-260
Q1: -20
2018
2018
2019
2019
pro forma
underlying
underlying
DIS segment
DIS segment
DIS segment
DIS segment
EBIT
EBIT
EBIT
EBIT
Note: All targets based on June 2019 scope and foreign exchange rates, post IFRS 16.
Investor meeting - 57
9m 2019 order intake by destination
€m
9m 2019
9m 2018
change
total
organic
France
2,961
2,614
+13%
+10%
United Kingdom
749
568
+32%
+20%
Other European countries
2,236
2,112
+6%
-8%
Europe
5,945
5,294
+12%
+4%
North America
1,346
1,004
+34%
-5%
Australia/NZ
466
1,346
-65%
-67%
Mature markets
7,757
7,644
+1%
-10%
Asia
1,467
971
+51%
+22%
Middle East
598
571
+5%
-12%
Rest of the world
623
281
+121%
+20
Emerging markets
2,688
1,823
+47%
+11%
Total
10,445
9,468
+10%
-6%
Investor meeting - 58
ROW
6%
Asia
France
14%
28%
Mid-East
6%
Aust. & NZ
4%
UK
North
7%
America
13%
Other EU
countries
21%
9m 2019 sales by destination
€m
9m 2019
9m 2018
change
total
organic
France
3,281
2,843
+15.4%
+12.4%
United Kingdom
887
916
-3.1%
-10.3%
Other European countries
2,589
2,266
+14.3%
+0.9%
Europe
6,757
6,024
+12.2%
+4.7%
North America
1,419
998
+42.1%
+0.8%
ROW
6%
Asia
France
14%
26%
Australia/NZ
693
636
+8.9%
+5.5%
Mature markets
8,869
7,659
+15.8%
+4.2%
Asia
1,786
1,486
+20.1%
+0.4%
Middle East
988
1,093
-9.6%
-16.8%
Rest of the world
767
636
+20.7%
-22.6%
Emerging markets
3,541
3,215
+10.2%
-10.0%
Total
12,410
10,873
+14.1%
+0.0%
Investor meeting - 59
North America
Other EU
11%
countries
21%
Organic sales growth per quarter
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
+13%
+15%
+7%
+16%
+1%
+1%
+2%
+9%
Aerospace
-1%
-2%
-0%
-3%
-7%
-7%
-6%
+14%
+40%
+15%
+28%
+29%
+17%
+19%
+11%
+7%
+8%
+1%
Transport
-13%
-4%
-17%
-9%
+13%
+14%
+8%
+22%
+10%
+8%
+8%
+12%
+10%
+3%
+5%
+0%
+0%
Defence
-3%
-3%
& Security
+10%
+15%
+11%
+15%
+10%
+7%
+7%
+7%
+3%
+1%
+1%
Total
+0%
-1%
-2%
-2%
Investor meeting - 60
Pro forma 2018 P&L: Gemalto brings higher gross margin and R&D
2018
2018
reported
pro forma
(a)
€m
% of sales
€m
% of sales
Sales
15,855
18,722
Gross margin
4,088
25.8%
5,009
26.8%
Indirect costs
(2,526)
-15.9%
(3,237)
-17.3%
o/w R&D expenses
(879)
-5.5%
(1,115)
-6.0%
o/w Marketing & Sales expenses
(1,095)
-6.9%
(1,433)
-7.7%
o/w General & Administrative expenses
(552)
-3.5%
(689)
-3.7%
Restructuring costs
(48)
-0.3%
(75)
-0.4%
Share in net result of equity-accounted affiliates
172
170
EBIT
1,685
10.6%
1,866
10.0%
Not audited. Pro forma 2018 based on 2018 reported figures adjusted for the Gemalto acquisition and the disposal of the GP HSM business as if these transactions had taken place on 31 December 2017
Investor meeting - 61
Adjusted EPS and dividend
Adjusted EPS and dividend per share
Adjusted EPS up 12% per year
4.64
4.25
3.89
3.20
3.32 (a)
1.12 1.12
1.36 1.60 1.75
since 2013
2018 dividend : €2.08 per share
Pay-out ratio: 38%
Dividend up 13% per year since 2013
Quasi doubling in 5 years
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
35%
34%
35%
38%
38%
38%
Adjusted EPS
Dividend
xx% Pay-out ratio
(a) Corrected for negative Naval Group contribution (€0.57)
Investor meeting - 62
Historical trend in cash conversion
Adjusted net income conversion
into Free operating cash flow
Six-year average: 102%
139%
€m
137%
69%
1,365
106%
74%
1,110
1,178
89%
897
954
982
811
809
642
562
501
477
EBIT conversion into
Free operating cash flow
Six-year average: 67%
88%
48%
70%
€m
1,685
91%
1,543
47%
51%
1,354
1,365
1,216
1,011
1,110
985
954
811
477
501
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Adjusted net income
Free operating cash flow
xx%
Cash conversion ratio: Free operating
cash flow / adjusted net income
Investor meeting - 63
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
EBIT
Free operating cash flow
Cash conversion ratio: Free operating cash flow / EBIT
Definition of non-GAAP measures and other remarks
Rounding of amounts in euros
In the context of this presentation, the amounts expressed in millions of euros are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, the sums of the rounded amounts may differ very slightly from the reported totals. All ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, which feature in the consolidated financial statements.
Definitions
Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates;
Book-to-bill ratio: ratio of orders received to sales;
Mature markets: All countries in Europe excluding Russia and Turkey, North America, Australia and New Zealand;
Emerging markets: All other countries, i.e. Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa.
Non-GAAP measures
This presentation contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. Thales regards such non-GAAP financial measures as relevant operating and financial performance indicators for the Group, as they allow non-operating and non-recurring items to be excluded. Thales definitions for such measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.
EBIT: income from operations; plus the share of net income or loss of equity affiliates less: amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations that are directly related to business combinations. See also notes 13-a and 2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
Adjusted net income: net income, less the following elements, net of the corresponding tax effects : (i) amortization of acquired assets (PPA),
expenses recorded in the income from operations or in "financial results" which are directly related to business combinations, which by their nature are unusual, (iii) disposal of assets, change in scope of consolidation and other, (iv) impairment of non-current assets, (v) changes in the fair value of derivative foreign exchange instruments (recognized under "other financial income and expenses" in the consolidated financial statements),
actuarial gains or losses on long-term benefits (recognized under "finance costs on pensions and employee benefits" in the consolidated financial statements). See note 13-a of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018. This definition implies the definition of several other adjusted financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, adjusted tax, adjusted EPS …. See page 11 and 12 of the H1 2019 results press release for detailed calculation of these other indicators.
Free operating cash flow: net cash flow from operating activities, less: capital expenditures, less: deficit payments on pensions in the United Kingdom. See notes 13-a and 6.4 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
Net cash (debt): difference between the sum of "cash and cash equivalents" and "current financial assets" items and short and long-term borrowings, after deduction of interest rate derivatives. See note 6.2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
Investor meeting - 64
Tour Carpe Diem
31 Place des Corolles
92098 Paris La Défense France
ir@thalesgroup.com
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are trends or objectives, as the case may be, and shall not be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's registration document ("Document de référence") filed with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. These statements do not therefore reflect future performance of the Company, which may be materially different.
Disclaimer
