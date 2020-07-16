Thales : Royal Netherlands Navy orders 8 Thales radars

Log in
07/16/2020 | 05:01am EDT

A major reason for selecting the NS100, next to its unparalleled performance, is fleet-wise logistic advantages. The Royal Netherlands Navy already operates the latest generation of Thales 4D AESA radars on the majority of its vessels and, given the radar's flexible architecture, it is easy to offer through-life introduction of new capabilities thereby future-proofing the radar. The NS100 on the Royal Netherlands Navy's other LPD, HNLMS Rotterdam, will be updated, so that the radars on both LPDs will be identical.

The same contract specifies the delivery of Scout Mk3 surveillance radars to be installed on HNLMS Johan de Witt and on the Combat Support Ship that is presently being built for the RNLN. The CSS will also receive a Thales IFF system. Five more Scout Mk3 radars will be supplied for the M-class frigates operated by the RNLN and the Belgian Naval Component and for spares and training purposes. This contract raises the number of Scout Mk3 radars under contract to 15.
Geert van der Molen, Vice President Naval at Thales: 'This contract demonstrates how easy it is to update a Thales 4D AESA radar system in operation in order to align it with the same specifications as a new radar. The update involves only the exchange of one component and the installation of updated software, and can be carried out at the Naval base in Den Helder.'
About NS100
Selected for its unmatched performance and proven 4DAESA technology, the Thales NS100 dual-axis multi-beam sensor enables simultaneous detection of a high variety of targets in a single operational mode, providing unrivalled air and surface surveillance. With the additional forward and backward scanning technology, situational awareness is enhanced significantly resulting in fast track initiation and high quality weapon support.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
