THALES

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : Switzerland selects Thales for national airspace surveillance and protection

09/26/2019 | 06:23am EDT

SkyView has been selected by the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) to upgrade the country's FLORAKO air surveillance system, which provides 24/7 surveillance and protection of national airspace, territory and populations.

SkyView correlates civil and military data in real time, providing a better overall picture of national airspace and allowing faster decisions to be made. It also enables operators to conduct air policing operations and detect and respond to all types of airborne threats.

SkyView is the culmination of 50 years of experience in air operations and has been deployed at over 80 command and control centres in more than 30 countries. It processes data from over 600 radars and interconnects with external systems via more than 60 types of interfaces. The product is co-developed with users according to a roadmap that reflects their exact requirements.

'I would like to thank armasuisse for its continued trust in us for a project that is vital to Switzerland's national sovereignty. SkyView 4.0 is an all-digital system incorporating the latest Big Data and artificial intelligence technologies, and will provide the Swiss Air Force with a highly capable solution for airspace surveillance and air command and control.'
Thomas Got, Thales Vice President in charge of Air Operations and Weapon Systems

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:22:01 UTC
