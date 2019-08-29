Log in
Thales : U.S. Commercial Service and Congressman Trone honor Thales Defense & Security, Inc. with Export Award

08/29/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Today, Congressman David Trone of Maryland joined the U.S. Commercial Service's Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Ian Steff, to award Thales Defense & Security, Inc. with the International Trade Administration Export Achievement Certificate. This award recognizes the business for significantly increasing U.S. defense export sales in new international markets.

'As a U.S. defense industrial base company, Thales Defense and Security, Inc. manufactures the most elite technologies for U.S. armed forces and then exports these technologies to U.S. allies via the connections we arrange to foreign militaries,' said Commerce Assistant Secretary Steff. 'The company's resourcefulness and proven tactics have secured the company multi-million-dollar sales in key international markets.'

Created in 2001 by the U.S. Commercial Service, the program aims to support U.S. businesses as they seek to gain traction in foreign markets. Since 1964, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. has been a member of the U.S. defense industrial base and with the support of the U.S. Commercial Service was able to enter new international markets for the first time this year.

'Defense exports are a key driver of Maryland's economy,' said Congressman Trone. 'When U.S. businesses increase sales overseas, they create new jobs here in Maryland. With the help of the U.S. Commercial Service, the Sixth District's own Thales Defense & Security, Inc. developed an aggressive global sales strategy.'

In further recognition of the business' achievement growing export sales, Maryland's Secretary of Commerce, Kelly M. Schulz, recognized the business with the Secretary's Citation.

'The Commercial Service has provided invaluable support helping us significantly increase our international sales,' said Thales Defense and Security, Inc.'s CEO Mike Sheehan. 'The connections our company made at the Commerce Department's TradeWinds mission in India are helping us sell U.S. manufactured equipment into the South Asian market.'

Thales Defense & Security, Inc., a subsidiary of Thales Group, provides world-class ground tactical, airborne and avionics, naval and maritime, and security capabilities for U.S. forces and friendly nations from its main facility in Clarksburg, Maryland. The company has sold more than 300,000 radios, vehicle adapters, tactical repeaters and base stations domestically and abroad to over 30 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 18:50:02 UTC
