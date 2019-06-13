Log in
THALES

(HO)
Thales : Updated 2019 outlook - Présentation - 13 juin 2019 - (en Anglais uniquement)

06/13/2019 | 01:39am EDT

Updated 2019 outlook

13 June 2019

www.thalesgroup.com

Gemalto acquisition: compelling strategic rationale

Accelerating Thales's digital

strategy across all markets

Adding key technological capabilities

  • Object and people authentication
  • Biometrics
  • Industrial IoT solutions

Cloud-based solutions and digital platforms

Large pool of digital talents

Creating a leader in the fast-growing

digital security market

Global leader in digital identification and security of connected objects and identities

Global leader in enterprise data protection

Leveraging Thales's extensive

technology portfolio and global sales footprint

Reinforcing unique and differentiated market position

Updated 2019 outlook - 2

Integration completed, cost synergy capture fully on track

New Digital Identity and Security (DIS) Global Business Unit fully operational

Selected organization minimizes business disruption

Cost synergy target upgraded to upper range after GP HSM disposal

€100-150m initial range included ~€30m linked to GP HSM

Integration costs: ~€60m in 2019, ~€30-40m in 2020

2019 cost synergies: ~€20m

Breakdown of expected run-rate cost synergies

R&D and SG&A optimization in enterprise

Overall SG&A

data protection

savings

15%

35%

€120m

Footprint optimization and other

20%

Procurement

savings

30%

Updated 2019 outlook - 3

DIS: internal portfolio momentum delivering 0-2% growth in 2019

Sales dynamics expected in line with plan

Solid growth in identity & biometrics, identity

Pro forma(a) DIS sales breakdown

by sub-segment (2018)

management and data protection, and IoT solutions fully offsets material decline of traditional SIM cards

Innovation offsetting price pressure in banking and payment

Assessment of revenue synergies ongoing

Limited scope and currency effects

Small acquisitions partly offsetting disposal of Netsize at end 2018 Material USD exposure

Order intake structurally aligned with sales

Banking & payment

~€900m, 30%

€3.1bn

Mobile connectivity

~€600m, 19%

Of which, traditional SIM cards:

~€400m, 13%

Identity & biometrics

~€650m, 20%

Identity management & data protection(b)

~€550m, 18%

Analytics &

Internet of Things

~€400m, 12%

Shorter order cycle than in other Thales businesses

  1. Reported Gemalto sales (€2,969m) + D&S sales transferred to DIS (€186m) - Netsize (€52m)
  2. Does not include ~€350m cybersecurity sales recorded in other DIS business lines and in Defence & Security segment

Updated 2019 outlook - 4

Moving from Gemalto PFO to DIS EBIT

€m

PFO to EBIT adjustments

332

P&L

alignment

R&D

capitalisation

Scope(a)

227

policy

-100

-20

+15

Restructuring: -27

7.3%

Share-based

compensation: -32

Gain on disposal: -32

Other: -10

2018

2018

reported

pro forma

Gemalto

DIS segment

PFO

EBIT

(a) Disposal of Netsize and transfer of activities from Defence & Security segment to DIS. See detailed computation on page 12.

Updated 2019 outlook - 5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:38:05 UTC
