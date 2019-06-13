Thales : Updated 2019 outlook - Slideshow - 13 June 2019 (English only)

Updated 2019 outlook
13 June 2019
Gemalto acquisition: compelling strategic rationale
Accelerating Thales's digital
strategy across all markets
Adding key technological capabilities
-
Object and people authentication
-
Biometrics
-
Industrial IoT solutions
Cloud-based solutions and digital platforms
Large pool of digital talents
Creating a leader in the fast-growing
digital security market
Global leader in digital identification and security of connected objects and identities
Global leader in enterprise data protection
Leveraging Thales's extensive
technology portfolio and global sales footprint
Reinforcing unique and differentiated market position
Updated 2019 outlook - 2
Integration completed, cost synergy capture fully on track
New Digital Identity and Security (DIS) Global Business Unit fully operational
Selected organization minimizes business disruption
Cost synergy target upgraded to upper range after GP HSM disposal
€100-150m initial range included ~€30m linked to GP HSM
Integration costs: ~€60m in 2019, ~€30-40m in 2020
2019 cost synergies: ~€20m
Breakdown of expected run-rate cost synergies
R&D and SG&A optimization in enterprise
|
Overall SG&A
|
data protection
|
savings
|
15%
|
35%
|
€120m
Footprint optimization and other
20%
Procurement
savings
30%
DIS: internal portfolio momentum delivering 0-2% growth in 2019
Sales dynamics expected in line with plan
Solid growth in identity & biometrics, identity
Pro forma(a) DIS sales breakdown
by sub-segment (2018)
management and data protection, and IoT solutions fully offsets material decline of traditional SIM cards
Innovation offsetting price pressure in banking and payment
Assessment of revenue synergies ongoing
Limited scope and currency effects
Small acquisitions partly offsetting disposal of Netsize at end 2018 Material USD exposure
Order intake structurally aligned with sales
Banking & payment
~€900m, 30%
€3.1bn
Mobile connectivity
~€600m, 19%
Of which, traditional SIM cards:
~€400m, 13%
Identity & biometrics
~€650m, 20%
Identity management & data protection(b)
~€550m, 18%
Analytics &
Internet of Things
~€400m, 12%
Shorter order cycle than in other Thales businesses
-
Reported Gemalto sales (€2,969m) + D&S sales transferred to DIS (€186m) - Netsize (€52m)
-
Does not include ~€350m cybersecurity sales recorded in other DIS business lines and in Defence & Security segment
Moving from Gemalto PFO to DIS EBIT
|
€m
|
PFO to EBIT adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
332
|
P&L
|
|
|
|
|
|
alignment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capitalisation
|
Scope(a)
|
227
|
|
|
|
policy
|
|
|
-100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
+15
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring: -27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
Share-based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation: -32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on disposal: -32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other: -10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
pro forma
|
|
Gemalto
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIS segment
|
|
PFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
(a) Disposal of Netsize and transfer of activities from Defence & Security segment to DIS. See detailed computation on page 12.
Updated 2019 outlook - 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:38:04 UTC