THALES

(HO)
Thales : Yamal-601 communications satellite now in geostationary orbit

06/24/2019

Cannes, June 24, 2019 - Thales Alenia Space and Gazprom Space Systems announced today that the Launch Early Operation Phase (LEOP) has been successfully completed and the Yamal-601 communications satellite is now in the nominal geostationary orbit (GEO) at the right position.

This in orbit raising has been implemented with the backup LEOP strategy and the planned multiple manoeuvers occurred properly, the satellite being now in normal mode.

The solar panels and antennas have been deployed, and the payload in-orbit testing (IOT) phase is ready to start.

The in-orbit service lifetime will be above the 15 contractual years and the satellite is expected to be put in service at the end of the IOT phase.

Copyrights: ©Thales Alenia Space/Briot - © Thales Alenia Space/Alizée Palomba - © Thales Alenia Space/Imag[IN]

About Thales Alenia Space

Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies' Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of about 2.5 billion euros in 2018 and has around 8,000 employees in nine countries. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

Thales Alenia Space - Press Contacts:

Sandrine Bielecki
Tel: +33 (0)4 92 92 70 94
sandrine.bielecki@thalesaleniaspace.com

Chrystelle Dugimont
Tel: +33 (0)4 92 92 74 06
chrystelle.dugimont@thalesaleniaspace.com

Cinzia Marcanio
Tel: +39 06 41512685
cinzia.marcanio@thalesaleniaspace.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 15:19:08 UTC
