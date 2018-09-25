Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES (HO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Thales : and Indonesia's PT Len sign MoU to expand collaboration in advanced signalling systems for railway projects, and to support PT LEN in its regional expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:09am CEST

With a population of 10 million in 2016 expected to grow by 3.7 per cent a year, Indonesia's capital, Jakarta is facing rapid urbanisation. In response to this challenge and after the recent success in controlling traffic during the Asian Games this year, Jakarta is looking to further reform traffic and transportation in the capital. This involves plans to build safer and more efficient modes of transport such as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT).

In support of this anticipated growth, Thales has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Len Indonesia to collaborate on delivering advanced signalling systems for railway projects in Indonesia.

The MoU is an extension of Thales' and PT Len's years of collaboration beyond the defence sector. Beyond the development, delivery and deployment of an integrated signalling system for potential local MRT and LRT operators in Indonesia, this joint development approach will allow Thales to continue to build local capabilities in the Indonesian workforce through transfer-of-technology and help PT Len in their ambitions to bring locally-developed, high-technology systems to the rest of the world and to become a regional player in transportation.

'Having worked closely with PT Len for several years and mindful of Indonesia's need to have better transportation networks to support a rapidly growing urban population, we are pleased to expand this partnership to the area of transportation. We are committed to partnering with the country as they work on building a transport infrastructure of the future, and are fully supporting of Indonesia's 2020 Go Digital vision to become a digital powerhouse in the region,' said Erik-Jan Raatgerink, Country Director, Thales in Indonesia.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 04:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
06:09aTHALES : and Indonesia's PT Len sign MoU to expand collaboration in advanced sig..
PU
09/24THALES : NUAIR Alliance Joins Forces with Thales for UTM Research
PU
09/22THALES : MILITARY $863,350 Federal Contract Awarded to Thales Defense Security
AQ
09/22THALES : Visor, Flyer's Helmet (OTO - Tinted Visor)
AQ
09/20THALES : MILITARY $46,260 Federal Contract Awarded to Thales Defense Security
AQ
09/20THALES : MILITARY $224,406 Federal Contract Awarded to Thales Defense Security
AQ
09/18THALES : ESA chooses Thales Alenia Space to support data processing from Sentine..
PU
09/18THALES : MILITARY $25,705 Federal Contract Awarded to Thales Defense Security
AQ
09/18THALES : launches Digital Services, powered by a digital platform to revolutioni..
PU
09/18THALES : launches SelTracTM G7 latest-generation train control system
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23Thales ADR (THLLY) CEO Patrice Caine on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
07/20THALES ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/20More on THALES H1 results 
07/20THALES reports 1H results 
06/06Thales (THLLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 16 048 M
EBIT 2018 1 628 M
Net income 2018 1 032 M
Finance 2018 3 705 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 25,17
P/E ratio 2019 20,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 25 881 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet VP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES33.07%30 403
GARMIN17.58%13 873
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-24.95%3 224
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 934
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-25.13%1 031
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.