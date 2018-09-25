Thales : and Indonesia's PT Len sign MoU to expand collaboration in advanced signalling systems for railway projects, and to support PT LEN in its regional expansion

With a population of 10 million in 2016 expected to grow by 3.7 per cent a year, Indonesia's capital, Jakarta is facing rapid urbanisation. In response to this challenge and after the recent success in controlling traffic during the Asian Games this year, Jakarta is looking to further reform traffic and transportation in the capital. This involves plans to build safer and more efficient modes of transport such as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT).

In support of this anticipated growth, Thales has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Len Indonesia to collaborate on delivering advanced signalling systems for railway projects in Indonesia.

The MoU is an extension of Thales' and PT Len's years of collaboration beyond the defence sector. Beyond the development, delivery and deployment of an integrated signalling system for potential local MRT and LRT operators in Indonesia, this joint development approach will allow Thales to continue to build local capabilities in the Indonesian workforce through transfer-of-technology and help PT Len in their ambitions to bring locally-developed, high-technology systems to the rest of the world and to become a regional player in transportation.

'Having worked closely with PT Len for several years and mindful of Indonesia's need to have better transportation networks to support a rapidly growing urban population, we are pleased to expand this partnership to the area of transportation. We are committed to partnering with the country as they work on building a transport infrastructure of the future, and are fully supporting of Indonesia's 2020 Go Digital vision to become a digital powerhouse in the region,' said Erik-Jan Raatgerink, Country Director, Thales in Indonesia.