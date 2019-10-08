Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : backs Tasmanian Defence Innovation and Design Precinct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 11:11pm EDT

  • Thales Australia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Maritime College to establish a presence at the Tasmanian Defence Innovation and Design Precinct.

  • Thales is the first defence industry prime to commit to a presence at the Defence Innovation and Design Precinct.
  • Today's announcement builds on Thales's initiative to establish a sonar testing capability in Tasmania's deep, cold and acoustically quiet lakes.

Thales Australia has recognised that Tasmania's world class Defence Innovation and Design Precinct will help create local jobs and drive defence-related research and development projects in the state.

Thales Australia CEO Chris Jenkins today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Maritime College, becoming the first defence industry prime to commit to the precinct.

'The Federal Government's $30 million funding to establish the Defence Innovation and Design Precinct in Tasmania reflects the range of smart innovations under development at the Australian Maritime College and from SMEs in Tasmania,' Mr Jenkins said.

'Thales's presence at the Precinct aims to encourage the development of new technologies and capabilities, including a sovereign acoustic testing capability for the next generation of Australian sonar technology, enhancing the capability of Australian submarine and surface ships over the decades ahead.

'Thales's commitment to the Precinct is a vote of confidence that it will increase opportunities for greater collaboration between Defence, academia and industry to deliver cutting-edge defence capability.

'We are already working with a number of Tasmanian SMEs to deliver advanced capability to the Australian Defence Force, and through this ongoing collaboration we aim to further develop defence industry in Tasmania.

'It's all driven by the Australian Government's historic recapitalisation of the ADF, which is a great national endeavour that will drive innovation and benefit businesses right across the nation.

'This Agreement and the establishment of a sonar testing capability in Tasmania's deep, cold and acoustically quiet lakes builds on more than 30 years of sonar development and manufacture in Australia in support of the Royal Australian Navy. It has also generated hundreds of millions of dollars of advanced technology exports from Australia,' Mr Jenkins said.

'We will be working with AMC and industry participants like AMOG Consulting on advanced acoustic measurements to be taken at a wide range of speeds, over a number of distances, and with a high degree of precision, using equipment designed with the expertise of the AMC.'

'This MoU between international defence powerhouse Thales Australia and the Australian Maritime College is a major step towards realising Tasmania's new Maritime Defence Innovation and Design Precinct and will be a game changer in cementing our place in the national defence sector.'

The Hon Will Hodgman, Premier of Tasmania

'Thales has been proudly supporting the RAN's sonar capability since 1983. Today we continue to be a strategic partner with Navy and as we look to the future.'

Chris Jenkins, CEO Thales Australia

'The University of Tasmania, through its flagship institute, the Australian Maritime College, is delighted to be working with Thales Australia. Thales's commitment to world class research and development in the maritime domain, particularly through its work to develop world leading sonar systems for the Royal Australian Navy, is a fantastic example of academia and industry working together to support our national sovereign capability.'

Rufus Black, Vice Chancellor University of Tasmania

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations - connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 03:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THALES
10/08THALES : backs Tasmanian Defence Innovation and Design Precinct
PU
10/08THALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 30 September to 4 October 2019..
PU
10/032019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Thales sets out its action plan following the integra..
PU
10/03THALES : Journée Investisseurs 2019 - Présentation - 3 octobre 2019 (uniquement ..
PU
10/03THALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Slideshow - 3 october 2019
PU
10/03THALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Press release - 3 October 2019
PU
10/02INVISIO COMMUNICATIONS PUBL : receives SEK 30 million order from new customer th..
AQ
09/30THALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 23 au 27 September 2019 (in Fr..
PU
09/26THALES : Half-yearly financial report 2019
PU
09/26THALES : Alenia Space transfers technology to the Brazilian space industry
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 591 M
EBIT 2019 1 981 M
Net income 2019 1 286 M
Debt 2019 3 298 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 21 050 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 116,28  €
Last Close Price 98,98  €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet Senior Executive VP-Operations & Performance
Pascal Bouchiat Senior Executive VP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES-2.96%23 039
GARMIN LTD33.67%16 090
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 160
OHB SE5.83%626
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-9.63%501
ÅAC MICROTEC AB (PUBL)25.71%44
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group