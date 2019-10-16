Thales : consensus - Q3 2019 - 16 October 2019

THALES: CONSENSUS AS OF OCTOBER 16th, 2019

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments Growth rates Order intake Q3 2018 Q3 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q3 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Aerospace 1 002 850 5 346 5 256 5 545 5 727 5 824 -15% -2% +5% +3% +2% - Transport 433 333 1 858 1 888 1 929 2 039 1 998 insufficient -23% +2% +2% +6% -2% - Defence & Security 1 648 1 550 8 570 9 131 9 604 10 081 10 553 data -6% +7% +5% +5% +5% - Digital identity and security (DIS) 50 820 205 2 557 3 374 3 538 3 691 collected nm nm +32% +5% +4% - Other 4 8 55 55 55 55 54 nm -2% +0% +0% -1% - Total order intake 3 137 3 561 16 034 18 887 20 507 21 440 22 119 +14% +18% +9% +5% +3% - # participants 7 6 4 4 3 Sales Q3 2018 Q3 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q3 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Aerospace 1 242 1 186 5 780 5 668 5 696 5 865 6 104 6 267 -4% -2% +0% +3% +4% +3% Transport 469 456 2 001 1 960 1 972 2 000 2 004 2 000 -3% -2% +1% +1% +0% -0% Defence & Security 1 652 1 777 7 826 8 378 8 824 9 196 9 642 10 182 8% +7% +5% +4% +5% +6% Digital identity and security (DIS) 42 800 192 2 506 3 302 3 487 3 652 3 848 nm nm +32% +6% +5% +5% Other 17 16 55 55 57 58 57 55 nm +0% +3% +2% -1% -4% Total sales 3 421 4 235 15 853 18 568 19 850 20 606 21 459 22 352 +24% +17% +7% +4% +4% 4% # participants 14 15 15 15 14 13 EBIT (*) Q3 2018 Q3 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q3 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Aerospace 580 508 553 604 636 668 -12% +9% +9% +5% +5% Transport 88 53 131 158 162 170 -40% +150% +20% +2% +5% Defence & Security 992 1 178 1 151 1 198 1 238 1 314 +19% -2% +4% +3% +6% Digital identity and security (DIS) 15 250 370 439 481 508 nm +48% +18% +10% +5% Other 10 12 15 20 26 32 +18% +30% +31% +30% +23% Total EBIT 1 685 2 000 2 221 2 419 2 543 2 692 +19% +11% +9% +5% 6% # participants 15 15 15 14 13 EBIT margin evolution (points) EBIT (*) margin Q3 2018 Q3 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q3 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Aerospace 10,0% 9,0% 9,7% 10,3% 10,4% 10,7% -1,1 +0,8 +0,6 +0,1 +0,2 Transport 4,4% 2,7% 6,7% 7,9% 8,1% 8,5% -1,7 +4,0 +1,2 +0,2 +0,4 Defence & Security 12,7% 14,1% 13,0% 13,0% 12,8% 12,9% +1,4 -1,0 -0,0 -0,2 +0,1 Digital identity and security (DIS) 8,0% 10,0% 11,2% 12,6% 13,2% 13,2% +2,0 +1,2 +1,4 +0,6 +0,0 Other nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm Total EBIT margin 10,6% 10,8% 11,2% 11,7% 11,9% 12,0% +0,1 +0,4 +0,5 +0,1 +0,2 Other Group KPIs FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q3 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Adjusted Net Income (*), group share 1 178 1 374 1 556 1 717 1 836 1 974 +17% +13% +10% +7% +8% Average number of shares outstanding 212,4 212,5 213 213 213 213 Adjusted EPS (*) 5,55 6,46 7,32 8,08 8,63 9,28 +17% +13% +10% +7% +8% Free Operating Cash Flow (*)- post IFRS 16 811 970 1 350 1 575 1 733 1 886 +20% +39% +17% +10% +9% Net cash (debt) at end of period (*)- post IFRS 16 3 181 -3 224 -2 526 -1 710 -697 359 nm nm nm nm nm

(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 27 of the 2018 registration document

