Thales : consensus - Q3 2019 - 16 October 2019

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments
Growth rates
Order intake
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Q3 2019
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Aerospace
1 002
850
5 346
5 256
5 545
5 727
5 824
-15%
-2%
+5%
+3%
+2%
-
Transport
433
333
1 858
1 888
1 929
2 039
1 998
insufficient
-23%
+2%
+2%
+6%
-2%
-
Defence & Security
1 648
1 550
8 570
9 131
9 604
10 081
10 553
data
-6%
+7%
+5%
+5%
+5%
-
Digital identity and security (DIS)
50
820
205
2 557
3 374
3 538
3 691
collected
nm
nm
+32%
+5%
+4%
-
Other
4
8
55
55
55
55
54
nm
-2%
+0%
+0%
-1%
-
Total order intake
3 137
3 561
16 034
18 887
20 507
21 440
22 119
+14%
+18%
+9%
+5%
+3%
-
# participants
7
6
4
4
3
Sales
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Q3 2019
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Aerospace
1 242
1 186
5 780
5 668
5 696
5 865
6 104
6 267
-4%
-2%
+0%
+3%
+4%
+3%
Transport
469
456
2 001
1 960
1 972
2 000
2 004
2 000
-3%
-2%
+1%
+1%
+0%
-0%
Defence & Security
1 652
1 777
7 826
8 378
8 824
9 196
9 642
10 182
8%
+7%
+5%
+4%
+5%
+6%
Digital identity and security (DIS)
42
800
192
2 506
3 302
3 487
3 652
3 848
nm
nm
+32%
+6%
+5%
+5%
Other
17
16
55
55
57
58
57
55
nm
+0%
+3%
+2%
-1%
-4%
Total sales
3 421
4 235
15 853
18 568
19 850
20 606
21 459
22 352
+24%
+17%
+7%
+4%
+4%
4%
# participants
14
15
15
15
14
13
EBIT (*)
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Q3 2019
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Aerospace
580
508
553
604
636
668
-12%
+9%
+9%
+5%
+5%
Transport
88
53
131
158
162
170
-40%
+150%
+20%
+2%
+5%
Defence & Security
992
1 178
1 151
1 198
1 238
1 314
+19%
-2%
+4%
+3%
+6%
Digital identity and security (DIS)
15
250
370
439
481
508
nm
+48%
+18%
+10%
+5%
Other
10
12
15
20
26
32
+18%
+30%
+31%
+30%
+23%
Total EBIT
1 685
2 000
2 221
2 419
2 543
2 692
+19%
+11%
+9%
+5%
6%
# participants
15
15
15
14
13
EBIT margin evolution (points)
EBIT (*) margin
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Q3 2019
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Aerospace
10,0%
9,0%
9,7%
10,3%
10,4%
10,7%
-1,1
+0,8
+0,6
+0,1
+0,2
Transport
4,4%
2,7%
6,7%
7,9%
8,1%
8,5%
-1,7
+4,0
+1,2
+0,2
+0,4
Defence & Security
12,7%
14,1%
13,0%
13,0%
12,8%
12,9%
+1,4
-1,0
-0,0
-0,2
+0,1
Digital identity and security (DIS)
8,0%
10,0%
11,2%
12,6%
13,2%
13,2%
+2,0
+1,2
+1,4
+0,6
+0,0
Other
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total EBIT margin
10,6%
10,8%
11,2%
11,7%
11,9%
12,0%
+0,1
+0,4
+0,5
+0,1
+0,2
Other Group KPIs
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Q3 2019
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Adjusted Net Income (*), group share
1 178
1 374
1 556
1 717
1 836
1 974
+17%
+13%
+10%
+7%
+8%
Average number of shares outstanding
212,4
212,5
213
213
213
213
Adjusted EPS (*)
5,55
6,46
7,32
8,08
8,63
9,28
+17%
+13%
+10%
+7%
+8%
Free Operating Cash Flow (*)- post IFRS 16
811
970
1 350
1 575
1 733
1 886
+20%
+39%
+17%
+10%
+9%
Net cash (debt) at end of period (*)- post IFRS 16
3 181
-3 224
-2 526
-1 710
-697
359
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
post IFRS 16
(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 27 of the 2018 registration document
The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following broking firms contributed to the consensus at 16 October 2019 shown above: Alpha Value, Bank of America Merrill-Lynch, Bernstein, CM-CIC, CITI, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mainfirst, Morgan Stanley, Oddo BHF Securities, Redburn, SG and UBS. This information was collected between 10th and 15th October 2019 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.