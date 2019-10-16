Thales : consensus - Q3 2019 - 16 October 2019

Log in
0
10/16/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

THALES: CONSENSUS AS OF OCTOBER 16th, 2019

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments

Growth rates

Order intake

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Q3 2019

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Aerospace

1 002

850

5 346

5 256

5 545

5 727

5 824

-15%

-2%

+5%

+3%

+2%

-

Transport

433

333

1 858

1 888

1 929

2 039

1 998

insufficient

-23%

+2%

+2%

+6%

-2%

-

Defence & Security

1 648

1 550

8 570

9 131

9 604

10 081

10 553

data

-6%

+7%

+5%

+5%

+5%

-

Digital identity and security (DIS)

50

820

205

2 557

3 374

3 538

3 691

collected

nm

nm

+32%

+5%

+4%

-

Other

4

8

55

55

55

55

54

nm

-2%

+0%

+0%

-1%

-

Total order intake

3 137

3 561

16 034

18 887

20 507

21 440

22 119

+14%

+18%

+9%

+5%

+3%

-

# participants

7

6

4

4

3

Sales

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Q3 2019

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Aerospace

1 242

1 186

5 780

5 668

5 696

5 865

6 104

6 267

-4%

-2%

+0%

+3%

+4%

+3%

Transport

469

456

2 001

1 960

1 972

2 000

2 004

2 000

-3%

-2%

+1%

+1%

+0%

-0%

Defence & Security

1 652

1 777

7 826

8 378

8 824

9 196

9 642

10 182

8%

+7%

+5%

+4%

+5%

+6%

Digital identity and security (DIS)

42

800

192

2 506

3 302

3 487

3 652

3 848

nm

nm

+32%

+6%

+5%

+5%

Other

17

16

55

55

57

58

57

55

nm

+0%

+3%

+2%

-1%

-4%

Total sales

3 421

4 235

15 853

18 568

19 850

20 606

21 459

22 352

+24%

+17%

+7%

+4%

+4%

4%

# participants

14

15

15

15

14

13

EBIT (*)

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Q3 2019

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Aerospace

580

508

553

604

636

668

-12%

+9%

+9%

+5%

+5%

Transport

88

53

131

158

162

170

-40%

+150%

+20%

+2%

+5%

Defence & Security

992

1 178

1 151

1 198

1 238

1 314

+19%

-2%

+4%

+3%

+6%

Digital identity and security (DIS)

15

250

370

439

481

508

nm

+48%

+18%

+10%

+5%

Other

10

12

15

20

26

32

+18%

+30%

+31%

+30%

+23%

Total EBIT

1 685

2 000

2 221

2 419

2 543

2 692

+19%

+11%

+9%

+5%

6%

# participants

15

15

15

14

13

EBIT margin evolution (points)

EBIT (*) margin

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Q3 2019

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Aerospace

10,0%

9,0%

9,7%

10,3%

10,4%

10,7%

-1,1

+0,8

+0,6

+0,1

+0,2

Transport

4,4%

2,7%

6,7%

7,9%

8,1%

8,5%

-1,7

+4,0

+1,2

+0,2

+0,4

Defence & Security

12,7%

14,1%

13,0%

13,0%

12,8%

12,9%

+1,4

-1,0

-0,0

-0,2

+0,1

Digital identity and security (DIS)

8,0%

10,0%

11,2%

12,6%

13,2%

13,2%

+2,0

+1,2

+1,4

+0,6

+0,0

Other

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total EBIT margin

10,6%

10,8%

11,2%

11,7%

11,9%

12,0%

+0,1

+0,4

+0,5

+0,1

+0,2

Other Group KPIs

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Q3 2019

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Adjusted Net Income (*), group share

1 178

1 374

1 556

1 717

1 836

1 974

+17%

+13%

+10%

+7%

+8%

Average number of shares outstanding

212,4

212,5

213

213

213

213

Adjusted EPS (*)

5,55

6,46

7,32

8,08

8,63

9,28

+17%

+13%

+10%

+7%

+8%

Free Operating Cash Flow (*)- post IFRS 16

811

970

1 350

1 575

1 733

1 886

+20%

+39%

+17%

+10%

+9%

Net cash (debt) at end of period (*)- post IFRS 16

3 181

-3 224

-2 526

-1 710

-697

359

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

post IFRS 16

(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 27 of the 2018 registration document

The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following broking firms contributed to the consensus at 16 October 2019 shown above: Alpha Value, Bank of America Merrill-Lynch, Bernstein, CM-CIC, CITI, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mainfirst, Morgan Stanley, Oddo BHF Securities, Redburn, SG and UBS. This information was collected between 10th and 15th October 2019 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 17:33:04 UTC
