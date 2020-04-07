Thales : enhances its resilience to lower the impact of the Covid-19 crisis - Press release - 7 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

7 April 2020

Paris La Défense, France

Thales strengthens its resilience to lower

the impact of the Covid-19 crisis

Implementation of a global crisis adaptation plan

Completion of an additional €2 billion syndicated credit facility

Withdrawal of final dividend proposal, with cash value of €430 million

Withdrawal of 2020 financial outlook

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) announces the implementation of a global adaptation plan in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today we are announcing a series of exceptional measures to deal with the scale of the Covid- 19 crisis.

Our first priority is and will remain the implementation of all the measures necessary to preserve the health of our employees, their relatives, our customers and the population at large, in all the countries where we operate.

Our direct exposure to the most affected markets is limited. Our civil aeronautics businesses represent only around 12% of the Group's turnover.

However, like all industrial companies, this crisis is currently seriously disrupting production chains and project execution.

This is why we are implementing a global adaptation plan in order to limit the impacts of this crisis and strengthen our resilience.

The remarkable mobilization of our teams, combined with our unique positioning, built on a portfolio of key technologies in critical domains, a diversified customer base and a strengthened balance sheet, will be structural assets to mitigate the effects of this unprecedented crisis."

Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The global environment in the first half of 2020 is profoundly changed by this unprecedented health crisis, which affects Thales like all companies.

The measures implemented to limit the spread of Covid-19 have a significant impact on the Group's production, project execution, supply chain and customers' ability to take delivery of products and systems.

In addition, this crisis affects demand across the Group's markets. The greatest impact is expected to be on civil aeronautics businesses, which generated sales of approximately €2.15 billion in 2019.

In this context, and while keeping as number one priority the health and safety of its employees, Thales is implementing a global adaptation plan in order to (1) maintain its productive capacities at the service of its customers, (2) limit the financial impact of this crisis and (3) strengthen its funding capacity in the event that the crisis persists or worsens.