THALES    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : reinforces its position in Romania with the inauguration of a Group Engineering Competence Centre

0
03/21/2019 | 11:15am EDT
  • A first-of-its-kind Engineering Competence Centre is inaugurated today in Romania to develop civil and defence activities serving Thales's global needs.
  • The Centre will significantly contribute to job creations and skills development in Romania; Thales plans to exceed 1000 people by the end of 2021.
  • Unique in Romania, this Engineering Competence Centre operates in the 5 markets Thales is present in: ground transportation, space, aerospace, defence, and security.

With the opening of the its new Engineering Competence Centre (ECC) in Bucharest, Thales leverages its global footprint, to reinforce its capability across all its core domains: from space and defence, to security and aerospace and transportation.

At the inauguration ceremony held at the new centre, Thales welcomed Romanian dignitaries, ambassadors, representatives from the Romanian industry and government institutions. The Group's choice to site its Engineering Competence Centre in Bucarest was driven by the large pool of highly skilled qualified engineers the city boasts. Thales plans to further extend its activity in the country and exceed 1,000 employees in the next 3 years.

With almost €3 billion invested in R&D every year, Thales is a powerhouse of innovation with operations in 56 countries. Building on its position as a leader in the rail transport industry, Thales in Romania is diversifying its activities to become a player across all of the Group's core markets. The ECC will be involved in both civil and defense activities, train and metro systems, air traffic management, land and naval defense, avionics, cybersecurity and satellites.

'Thales already has a solid footprint in Romania as a supplier to the Romanian Armed Forces for over 40 years and developing industrial operations since 2007. The Group has invested significantly in equipment and software when developing this Engineering Competence Centre, but also for professional training and expertise sharing. Our Engineering Centre in Bucharest is becoming a strategic site in Thales Group, with high-level projects and career opportunities across all of our businesses: ground transportation, aerospace, defence, security and space. The highly skilled engineers and talented researchers that Thales will hire in Romania will provide the best, innovative and digital solutions to our customers throughout the world.' Silviu Agapi, Country Director, Thales in Romania.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:14:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 079 M
EBIT 2019 1 917 M
Net income 2019 1 294 M
Debt 2019 1 280 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 17,98
P/E ratio 2020 15,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 23 058 M
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Eric Pommellet VP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES6.08%26 340
GARMIN33.01%15 956
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.48.15%4 543
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 381
OHB SE7.61%663
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-0.51%562
