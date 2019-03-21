Thales : reinforces its position in Romania with the inauguration of a Group Engineering Competence Centre

A first-of-its-kind Engineering Competence Centre is inaugurated today in Romania to develop civil and defence activities serving Thales's global needs.

The Centre will significantly contribute to job creations and skills development in Romania; Thales plans to exceed 1000 people by the end of 2021.

Unique in Romania, this Engineering Competence Centre operates in the 5 markets Thales is present in: ground transportation, space, aerospace, defence, and security.

With the opening of the its new Engineering Competence Centre (ECC) in Bucharest, Thales leverages its global footprint, to reinforce its capability across all its core domains: from space and defence, to security and aerospace and transportation.

At the inauguration ceremony held at the new centre, Thales welcomed Romanian dignitaries, ambassadors, representatives from the Romanian industry and government institutions. The Group's choice to site its Engineering Competence Centre in Bucarest was driven by the large pool of highly skilled qualified engineers the city boasts. Thales plans to further extend its activity in the country and exceed 1,000 employees in the next 3 years.

With almost €3 billion invested in R&D every year, Thales is a powerhouse of innovation with operations in 56 countries. Building on its position as a leader in the rail transport industry, Thales in Romania is diversifying its activities to become a player across all of the Group's core markets. The ECC will be involved in both civil and defense activities, train and metro systems, air traffic management, land and naval defense, avionics, cybersecurity and satellites.

'Thales already has a solid footprint in Romania as a supplier to the Romanian Armed Forces for over 40 years and developing industrial operations since 2007. The Group has invested significantly in equipment and software when developing this Engineering Competence Centre, but also for professional training and expertise sharing. Our Engineering Centre in Bucharest is becoming a strategic site in Thales Group, with high-level projects and career opportunities across all of our businesses: ground transportation, aerospace, defence, security and space. The highly skilled engineers and talented researchers that Thales will hire in Romania will provide the best, innovative and digital solutions to our customers throughout the world.' Silviu Agapi, Country Director, Thales in Romania.