THALES    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
Thales : releases the results of its 6 May 2020 Annual General Meeting - Press release - 6 May 2020

05/25/2020

PRESS RELEASE

6 May 2020

Paris La Défense, France

Thales releases the results of its

6 May 2020 Annual General Meeting

  • All resolutions approved
  • Appointment of Mr Philippe Knoche as director

The Annual General Meeting of Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) took place behind closed doors on 6 May 2020 at its Head Office, chaired by Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

With a quorum of 86.50%, the meeting approved all the resolutions submitted.

In particular, it approved the financial statements for the 2019 financial year, the distribution of a dividend of 0.60 euro per share (corresponding to the interim dividend of 0.60 euro already paid in December 2019), "ex-post" compensation for 2019 and the compensation policy for the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and for Board members, as well as delegations related to financial transactions granted to the Board of Directors.

It also approved the appointment of Mr Philippe Knoche as an external director as defined by the Shareholders' agreement, for a period of 4 years expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting during which the 2023 accounts are approved. He replaces Mr Yannick d'Escatha whose term expired at the end of this meeting, including, by decision of the Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Governance and Remuneration Committee.

A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines, Mr Philippe Knoche, of both French and German nationality, began his career in 1995 as rapporteur to the European Commission on the topic of anti-dumping, and then joined in 1998 the Consortium de Réalisation.

In 2000, he joined the Areva Group as Strategy Director, and subsequently held several other positions up until 2010, when he was appointed Director of Reactors and Services Business Group and became of member of the Areva Group Executive Committee. In July 2011, he was appointed member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President in charge of nuclear operations, and then became Chief Executive Officer and Board member in January 2015.

Since July 2017, Mr Philippe Knoche has been Chief Executive Officer and Board member of Orano, the company formed as a result of the restructuring of the Areva Group, which operates on the whole nuclear fuel cycle.

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles -

92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com

1

PRESS RELEASE

6 May 2020

Paris La Défense, France

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemaltoover 12 months).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations - connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in theirdecisive moments.

CONTACTS

FIND OUT MORE

Thales, Media Relations

Thales Group

Cédric Leurquin

+33 (0)1 57 77 90 93

cedric.leurquin@thalesgroup.com

Thales, Analysts/Investors

Bertrand Delcaire

+33 (0)1 57 77 89 02

ir@thalesgroup.com

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 place des Corolles -

92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com

2

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:27:01 UTC
