Thales : releases the results of its 6 May 2020 Annual General Meeting - Press release - 6 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

6 May 2020

Paris La Défense, France

Thales releases the results of its

6 May 2020 Annual General Meeting

All resolutions approved

Appointment of Mr Philippe Knoche as director

The Annual General Meeting of Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) took place behind closed doors on 6 May 2020 at its Head Office, chaired by Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

With a quorum of 86.50%, the meeting approved all the resolutions submitted.

In particular, it approved the financial statements for the 2019 financial year, the distribution of a dividend of 0.60 euro per share (corresponding to the interim dividend of 0.60 euro already paid in December 2019), "ex-post" compensation for 2019 and the compensation policy for the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and for Board members, as well as delegations related to financial transactions granted to the Board of Directors.

It also approved the appointment of Mr Philippe Knoche as an external director as defined by the Shareholders' agreement, for a period of 4 years expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting during which the 2023 accounts are approved. He replaces Mr Yannick d'Escatha whose term expired at the end of this meeting, including, by decision of the Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Governance and Remuneration Committee.

A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines, Mr Philippe Knoche, of both French and German nationality, began his career in 1995 as rapporteur to the European Commission on the topic of anti-dumping, and then joined in 1998 the Consortium de Réalisation.

In 2000, he joined the Areva Group as Strategy Director, and subsequently held several other positions up until 2010, when he was appointed Director of Reactors and Services Business Group and became of member of the Areva Group Executive Committee. In July 2011, he was appointed member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President in charge of nuclear operations, and then became Chief Executive Officer and Board member in January 2015.

Since July 2017, Mr Philippe Knoche has been Chief Executive Officer and Board member of Orano, the company formed as a result of the restructuring of the Areva Group, which operates on the whole nuclear fuel cycle.