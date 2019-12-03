Log in
THALES

Thales : signs Central Control and Communication contract for the extension of Sydney Metro to City & Southwest

12/03/2019
  • Thales has signed a AUD$250 million contract with Hong Kong-based MTR Corporation to expand the Central Control and Communication Systems for the Sydney Metro to City & Southwest (SMCSW)
  • Thales will design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission the Central Control and Communication Systems on the SMCSW extension project
  • The SMCSW is an extension of the successful Sydney Metro North West (SMNW) project, expanding the network to include an additional 66 kilometers of rail and 31 metro stations from Chatswood, under Sydney Harbour and through Sydney's CBD to Sydenham

Under this contract Thales will deliver the extension of Sydney Metro to City & Southwest City project by delivering globally proven technology in the Central Control & Communication solutions that have been successfully operating on the Sydney Metro North West project since May 2019.

The Sydney Metro to City & Southwest extension will include a 15km greenfield line with 7 new stations and the conversion of the existing suburban line to metro standards, covering a further 13km, and revamping 11 existing stations.

The project also includes the expansion of the current Sydney Metro Trains Facility at Rouse Hill, and a new trains facility at Sydenham.

Thales's Central Control System will ensure seamless rail operations, including the provision of real-time control mechanisms, and the integration and management of data from multiple third-party systems while providing a streamlined and holistic view of the entire network.

Thales's Communication System will connect the public address and passenger information systems and CCTV via a centralised system. This fully integrated approach to information and security management will enhance the commuter's journey by providing the information and reassurance necessary to enjoy a safe and timely rail experience.

'We are very proud to sign this new contract with MTR. It is the result of the success of North West project. The extension of Sydney Metro to City & Southwest will further improve the journeys of passengers, delivering a reliable public transport service. MTR, the Sydney Metro Authority and Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) can continue to rely on Thales's engagement and expertise in urban mobility.'

Millar Crawford, Executive Vice President Thales Ground Transportation Systems

'The Sydney Metro to City and Southwest project will foster the growth of Thales's Ground Transportation activities in New South Wales and Australia respectively. This project reinforces Thales's global experience and expertise in the area of communication and supervision systems.'

Peter Bull, Vice President, Thales Ground Transportation Systems Australia

About Thales

The people who make the world go round - they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary, high-technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depths of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity at every decisive moment along the way.

Thales generated revenues of €19 billion in 2018 with 80 thousand employees in 68 countries.

Thales provides systems to over 100 metro lines in 46 cities around the world.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 04:27:08 UTC
