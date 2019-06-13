Thales : updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto

Thales published today the update of its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto, completed on 1st April 2019, and the disposal of its General Purpose Hardware Security Module (GP HSM) business, deconsolidated since 1 January 2019 and finalised on 7 June.

Patrice Caine

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'The update of our 2019 financial objectives announced today is in line with our plan. The solid momentum in growth businesses, combined with strict cost control in the more mature businesses, should result in a significant underlying EBIT increase in the 'Digital Identity and Security' operating segment, which hosts Gemalto. Detailed action plans will allow us to generate €120m of run-rate cost synergies.

Throughout the Group, there is tremendous enthusiasm for what Gemalto brings to all our businesses. This acquisition represents a powerful accelerator of the strategy we have been implementing since 2015; by providing a unique range of digital technologies and skills, it strengthens the differentiation of our solutions and positions us as partner in the digital transformation of our customers. At the same time, it allows us to create a global leader in the digital security market, responding to the needs of the most demanding customers as they step up to the challenges of identifying people and objects and keeping data secure.'

• 2019 objectives for the 'Digital Identity and Security' (DIS) operating segment:

- Organic [1] sales growth between 0% and 2%, in line with expectations

- EBIT [2] between €240 and €260m, corresponding to an underlying margin of around 10%, comparable to the rest of the Group

• €120m of run-rate cost synergies, at the top end of the initially announced range, after taking into account the disposal of Thales's GP HSM business

• Confirmed outlook for all other businesses

• New 2019 Group objectives:

- Order intake slightly above €18bn

- Organic sales growth between 3% and 4% (unchanged)

- EBIT between €1,980m and €2,000m

Thales's 2019 updated outlook reflecting the acquisition of Gemalto will be disclosed on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at 7:00 am (CET) and will be commented by Pascal Bouchiat, Chief Financial Officer, in a conference call held later on at 8:30 am (CET).

Notes

[1] 'Organic' means 'at constant scope and currency'. See definition in the 2018 registration document, page 27.

[2] Non-GAAP financial indicator, see definition in the 2018 registration document, page 27.