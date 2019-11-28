Tharisa : Annual results For the year ended 30 September 2019 (520 Kb)

Tharisa

Annual results

For the year ended 30 September 2019

Tharisa plc (Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number: HE223412)

JSE share code: THA LSE share code: THS A2X share code: THA ISIN: CY0103562118 ('the Company')

Tharisa plc, an integrated resources group incorporating exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics of platinum group metals ('PGMs') and chrome concentrates, which owns and operates the large scale open pit Tharisa Minerals PGM and chrome mine situated in the North West province of South Africa, has released its annual results for the financial year ended 30 September 2019.

PGM PRODUCTION CHROME CONCENTRATE REEF MINED (5PGE + Au) PRODUCTION 4.63 Mt 139.7 koz 1.29 Mt down 5.1% down 8.2% down 10.9% (FY2018: 4.88 Mt) (FY2018: 152.2 koz) (FY2018: 1.45 Mt) REVENUE OPERATING PROFIT EBITDA US$342.9 m US$24.2 m US$51.6 m down 15.6% down 66.6% down 49.4% (FY2018: US$406.3 m) (FY2018: US$72.5 m) (FY2018: US$101.9 m) PROFIT BEFORE TAX EPS AND HEPS PROPOSED TOTAL DIVIDEND* US$11.2 m US 4 c/5 c US 0.75 c down 82.8% down 78.9% 23.7% of NPAT (FY2018: US$65.0 m) (FY2018: US 19 c) (FY2018: US 4 c) * Includes interim distribution of US 0.5 c

By order of the Board P Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer MG Jones Chief Finance Officer 28 November 2019

DIRECTORS

Loucas Pouroulis (Executive Chairman)

Phoevos Pouroulis (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Jones (Chief Finance Officer)

David Salter (Lead independent non-executive director)

Antonios Djakouris (Independent non-executive director)

Omar Kamal (Independent non-executive director)

Carol Bell (Independent non-executive director)

Roger Davey (Independent non-executive director)

Joanna Cheng (Non-executive director)

Zhong Liang Hong (Non-executive director)