THARISA PLC    THAJ   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THAJ)
Tharisa : Annual results For the year ended 30 September 2019 (520 Kb)

11/28/2019 | 01:23am EST

Tharisa

Annual results

For the year ended 30 September 2019

Tharisa plc (Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number: HE223412)

JSE share code: THA LSE share code: THS A2X share code: THA ISIN: CY0103562118 ('the Company')

Tharisa plc, an integrated resources group incorporating exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics of platinum group metals ('PGMs') and chrome concentrates, which owns and operates the large scale open pit Tharisa Minerals PGM and chrome mine situated in the North West province of South Africa, has released its annual results for the financial year ended 30 September 2019.

PGM PRODUCTION

CHROME CONCENTRATE

REEF MINED

(5PGE + Au)

PRODUCTION

4.63 Mt

139.7 koz

1.29 Mt

down 5.1%

down 8.2%

down 10.9%

(FY2018: 4.88 Mt)

(FY2018: 152.2 koz)

(FY2018: 1.45 Mt)

REVENUE

OPERATING PROFIT

EBITDA

US$342.9 m

US$24.2 m

US$51.6 m

down 15.6%

down 66.6%

down 49.4%

(FY2018: US$406.3 m)

(FY2018: US$72.5 m)

(FY2018: US$101.9 m)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

EPS AND HEPS

PROPOSED TOTAL DIVIDEND*

US$11.2 m

US 4 c/5 c

US 0.75 c

down 82.8%

down 78.9%

23.7% of NPAT

(FY2018: US$65.0 m)

(FY2018: US 19 c)

(FY2018: US 4 c)

* Includes interim distribution

of US 0.5 c

This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement. The full announcement was released on SENS and RNS on 28 November 2019, and can be found on the Company's website at www.tharisa.comand can also be viewed

here, https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/jse/isse/THA/FYresults.pdf. Copies of the announcement may also be requested at the Company's registered office, at no charge, during office hours.

Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement published on SENS and RNS.

By order of the Board

P Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer

MG Jones Chief Finance Officer

28 November 2019

DIRECTORS

Loucas Pouroulis (Executive Chairman)

Phoevos Pouroulis (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Jones (Chief Finance Officer)

David Salter (Lead independent non-executive director)

Antonios Djakouris (Independent non-executive director)

Omar Kamal (Independent non-executive director)

Carol Bell (Independent non-executive director)

Roger Davey (Independent non-executive director)

Joanna Cheng (Non-executive director)

Zhong Liang Hong (Non-executive director)

REGISTERED ADDRESS

Office 108 - 110, S. Pittokopitis Business Centre 17 Neophytou Nicolaides and Kilkis Streets 8011 Paphos, Cyprus

www.tharisa.com

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Sanet Findlay

The Crossing, 372 Main Road

Bryanston, Johannesburg 2021

South Africa

Email: secretarial@tharisa.com

ASSISTANT COMPANY SECRETARY

Lysandros Lysandrides

26 Vyronos Avenue

1096 Nicosia

Cyprus

TRANSFER SECRETARIES

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Cymain Registrars Limited

JSE SPONSOR

Investec Bank Limited

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820

igraulich@tharisa.com

Daniel Thöle (Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500

FINANCIAL PR CONTACTS: Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu +44 020 7466 5000 tharisa@buchanan.uk.com

BROKER CONTACTS:

Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown +44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 020 7236 1010

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker) Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi +44 20 3207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)

Shabbir Norath +27 11 295 6575

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:22:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 358 M
EBIT 2019 38,2 M
Net income 2019 25,3 M
Debt 2019 22,9 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,79  $
Last Close Price 1,00  $
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 79,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John David Salter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THARISA PLC-29.67%266
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED129.51%21 716
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 732
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 234
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED210.89%6 108
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.14.60%5 190
