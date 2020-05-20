THC Biomed Intl : Canada's First 10 mg Ready-to-Drink Cannabis Beverage Shot THC KISS Ships to Recreational Market this Week

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will begin this week to ship its ready-to-drink Cannabis Beverage Shot, THC KISS, to the legal adult recreational cannabis market.

THC BioMed's first shipment of THC Kiss will head to Saskatchewan, with shipments to B.C. and Ontario currently undergoing fulfilment.

THC KISS is a brand new Cannabis Beverage Shot that promises to offer a different experience compared to edibles and beverages currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis markets.

THC Kiss aims to be an alternative to smoking cannabis and was developed by THC BioMed using proprietary extraction methods invented by THC BioMed.

"We have received very positive feedback on THC Kiss from our medical patients, with repeat orders per client increasing substantially. We are proud to bring Canadians a true alternative to smoking cannabis," commented John Miller, President and CEO.

Each 30ml bottle of THC Kiss contains 10 mg of THC.

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "aims," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) shipments of THC Kiss to the recreational market will begin this week (b) THC Kiss will offer a different experience compared to edibles and beverages currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis markets, (c) THC Kiss aims to be an alternative to smoking cannabis and (d) THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

