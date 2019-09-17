THC Therapeutics, Inc. Hires Award-Winning Engineering Firm to Finalize Design of First Market-Ready Sanitizing Cannabis Dryer

THC Therapeutics’ Patented Sanitizing Cannabis Dryer, the dHydronator®, is Now in its Final Stage of Development

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded cannabis company whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature", is pleased to announce they have engaged Gravitas Engineering and Design to finalize design for the third and market-ready model of the dHydronator®.



The dHydronator® is in its final stage of development, poised to launch in 2020. THC Therapeutics, Inc. has hired Gravitas Engineering and Design, located in Southern California, to finalize engineering plans, specifications and precision elements to allow for the mass production and distribution of the dHydronator®. Gravitas is an award-winning engineering and design firm whose talent should help accelerate the dHydronator’s market debut.

Caleb Halford, founder of Gravitas Engineering and Design, stated, “Gravitas is excited to leverage our expertise in product development and design to produce an industry-leading product for THC Therapeutics. Their technology has exciting potential in the cannabis industry, and we are delighted to be a part of that.”

The dHydronator®, with 20 design, function, and usage patent claims, is a sanitizing herb and plant dryer, which can reduce drying times from weeks to just 12-14 hours for cannabis growers. In addition, the use of the dHydronator can significantly reduce surface bacteria and contaminants of freshly harvested cannabis. Laboratory testing has shown that use of the dHydronator®can reduce the total aerobic bacterial count from freshly harvested cannabis that failed testing to levels which pass testing. View patent PR here.

The dHydronator®can be used for more than just harvested cannabis, including herbs, flowers, and tea leaves. When mold spores, E. Coli, Salmonella and other microbes contaminate cannabis or other plants, those contaminants can cause infections, bronchitis, difficulty breathing, sore throats, and other cold-like symptoms. These contaminants can result in sickness and may be deadly to those with compromised immune systems. These contaminants are often naturally occurring, and we believe growers need to take extra steps to keep consumers safe and protected from contaminants. The dHydronator® can reduce these surface contaminants which pose a threat to consumers to a passing level.

The dHydronator® can also be used to reduce moisture, drying plants in a short period of time when compared to conventional methods. The current model of the product can be used to reduce moisture in cannabis to a targeted 8-15% moisture level. Independent testing has shown that the dHydronator®can be used to meet this moisture level without materially decreasing THCA percentages. The dHydronator has been subject to independent laboratory testing, and the first-generation and second-generation prototype of the dHydronator® have undergone extensive testing by two independent laboratory facilities in Colorado and Nevada respectively. While these tests yielded results the company viewed as very positive and potentially revolutionary, the company anticipates conducting further tests of this production ready model of the dHydronator®. See test results here .

Brandon Romanek, the company’s CEO, stated, “We want the dHydronator® to be of the highest quality and yield superior results for purchasers, we’re focused on perfecting the design to ensure production and distribution may proceed as planned. Please stay tuned for updates regarding the dHydronator’s® official market debut. As additional states pass legislation in favor of cannabis, we are positioning the company for the expected increase in cultivators in need of technologies to expedite and protect their yields. The dHydronator® is just the first of many products that we plan to develop to service cannabis industry participants.”

For more information on THC Therapeutics, visit: https://thct.io/ .

For more information on Gravitas Engineering and Design visit: https://gravitasengineering.com

About THC Therapeutics:

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of The dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs, it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

For more information, visit THCT.io

Follow Brandon Romanek on Twitter:

Twitter @BrandonRomanek

Follow THC Therapeutics on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/THCT.io

Follow THC Therapeutics on Twitter:

https://www.twitter.com/THCTherapeutics

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

PR & Media Contact:

(702) 602-8422

info@THCT.io



