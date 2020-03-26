The 4Less Group COVID-19 Update

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - With the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of the 4Less Group (OTC PINK: FLES), announced their ecommerce sites are still taking orders and shipping auto parts across the country direct from their warehouse in North Las Vegas.

"Additionally, as of today, all of the manufacturers we have been representing on our ecommerce platforms are making all their parts available as well." stated Christopher Davenport, President of Auto Parts 4Less. "We continue our daily operations of receiving, processing and shipping orders. To this end we continue to see significant sales growth on our primary website www.liftkits4less.com.

With the integration of AutoParts4Less.com to our overall operations strategy we have begun to migrate our data bases to the Google Cloud. The Google Cloud will allow us to seamlessly scale up our operations, while increasing cyber security, redundancy and overall performance and speed of our sites. We expect this project to be completed over the next week.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

The 4Less Group (OTC PINK: FLES) is focusing efforts and resources on building out AutoParts4Less.com in an effort to one day offer the total spectrum of auto parts including used and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts as well as specialty after-market parts.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

