News Summary

The 4Less Group COVID-19 Update

03/26/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - With the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of the 4Less Group (OTC PINK: FLES), announced their ecommerce sites are still taking orders and shipping auto parts across the country direct from their warehouse in North Las Vegas.

"Additionally, as of today, all of the manufacturers we have been representing on our ecommerce platforms are making all their parts available as well." stated Christopher Davenport, President of Auto Parts 4Less. "We continue our daily operations of receiving, processing and shipping orders. To this end we continue to see significant sales growth on our primary website www.liftkits4less.com.

With the integration of AutoParts4Less.com to our overall operations strategy we have begun to migrate our data bases to the Google Cloud. The Google Cloud will allow us to seamlessly scale up our operations, while increasing cyber security, redundancy and overall performance and speed of our sites. We expect this project to be completed over the next week.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

The 4Less Group (OTC PINK: FLES) is focusing efforts and resources on building out AutoParts4Less.com in an effort to one day offer the total spectrum of auto parts including used and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts as well as specialty after-market parts.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:
Phone: 702-488-9281
Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53834


© Newsfilecorp 2020
