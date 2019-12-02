Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The 600 Group PLC    SIXH   GB0008121641

THE 600 GROUP PLC

(SIXH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei plans to shift research center to Canada from U.S. - Globe and Mail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plans to shift its research center to Canada from the United States, Ren Zhengfei, the founder of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, said in an interview with Canada's Globe and Mail.

Ren's remarks came as Reuters reported on Friday that the United States is weighing expanding its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to Huawei. The U.S. Commerce Department in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns.

Huawei's "centre for research and development will be moved out of the United States. And that will be relocated to Canada," Ren told the Globe and Mail, adding that the company will also manufacture some mobile network equipment outside China.

The Huawei founder wants to build new factory capacity in Europe to make fifth-generation (5G) networking equipment there, hoping to assuage fears stemming from U.S. allegations that its product could be used by China for spying, the Globe and Mail reported.

Huawei was not immediately available to comment on Ren's interview when contacted by Reuters. The firm has previously denied it is a risk to U.S. national security.

The company spent $510 million on the operations of its U.S. research arm last year, according to the Globe and Mail report, which added that it has now trimmed the arm's work force by 600 to about 250.

Separately, Ren's daughter and Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested by Canadian police on a U.S. warrant late last year, is fighting extradition to the United States on charges of violating sanctions against Iran. She is currently out on bail.

Huawei has denied the charges and China has urged Canada to release her.

Commenting on her case, Ren said that it is an example of "obvious political interference from the U.S.".

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE 600 GROUP PLC
01:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall on Manufacturing Report, Fresh Trade Te..
DJ
10:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall on Fresh Trade Tensions
DJ
10:04aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip on Fresh Trade Tensions
DJ
09:32aGlobal Markets Waver on Fresh Trade Tensions
DJ
03:33aIndonesia reviewing rules mandating coal sales to local buyers - official
RE
02:48a600 : Half-year Report
PU
11/30As Juncker bids farewell, new EU executive begins with scrutiny over Luxembou..
RE
11/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Notch Best Month Since June
DJ
11/29As Juncker bids farewell, new EU executive begins with scrutiny over Luxembou..
RE
11/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Down Ahead of Start to U.S. Shopping Se..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 62,7 M
EBIT 2020 4,58 M
Net income 2020 3,36 M
Debt 2020 8,87 M
Yield 2020 5,29%
P/E ratio 2020 6,36x
P/E ratio 2021 5,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 21,7 M
Chart THE 600 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The 600 Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE 600 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,19  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Rich Dupee Executive Chairman
Terry Allison Chief Operating Officer
Neil Richard Carrick Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
David Grimes Chief Technology Officer & MD-Laser Division
Stephen John Rutherford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE 600 GROUP PLC23.33%27
KENNAMETAL INC.4.66%2 886
CONZZETA AG26.40%2 008
OSG CORPORATION8.35%1 980
DMG MORI CO., LTD.48.43%1 929
OKUMA CORPORATION22.27%1 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group