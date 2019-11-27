Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The 600 Group PLC    SIXH   GB0008121641

THE 600 GROUP PLC

(SIXH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/27 11:35:11 am
17.7 GBp   -1.12%
06:49aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher as Trump Fuels Trade Optimism
DJ
05:20aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher as Trump Fuels Trade Optimism
DJ
02:48aReal Estate, Retailers Drive Up Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea plans to shut down up to 15 coal-fired power plants for winter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 09:02pm EST

South Korea will idle up to a quarter of its coal-fired power plants between December and February to help limit air pollution, and the remaining plants should be enough to supply power over the winter, the country's energy ministry said on Thursday.

The presidential committee recommended in September shutting down up to 14 coal plants between December and February and up to 27 in March, scaling up the country's anti-pollution measures.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, has about 60 coal-fired power plants, generating 40% of the country's electricity. But experts say burning coal has worsened air quality in the country.

The country's energy ministry said in a news release that the remaining coal power plants will operate at no more than 80% capacity from December to February.

So far, South Korea has suspended operations of some ageing coal-fired power plants from March to June and capped such plants' operations at 80% when an air pollution advisory is issued.

The country's winter power demand is expected to peak at around 88,600 megawatts (MW) in the fourth week of January, and to increase to 91,800 MW if there is an extreme cold snap, according to the ministry statement.

Electricity supply is expected to meet demand with a power surplus of above 11,350 MW from December through February, the ministry said.

(Reporting By Jane Chung. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE 600 GROUP PLC
06:49aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher as Trump Fuels Trade Optimism
DJ
05:20aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher as Trump Fuels Trade Optimism
DJ
02:48aReal Estate, Retailers Drive Up Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
11/26Boeing Faces New Obstacle in Returning 737 MAX Jets to Service
DJ
11/26Global Stocks Drift in Absence of New Impetus
DJ
11/26GE Chooses Outsider as Its CFO -- WSJ
DJ
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25GE Hires Maersk CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe as New CFO--2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 62,7 M
EBIT 2020 4,58 M
Net income 2020 3,36 M
Debt 2020 8,87 M
Yield 2020 5,53%
P/E ratio 2020 6,09x
P/E ratio 2021 5,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 20,8 M
Chart THE 600 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The 600 Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE 600 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,18  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Rich Dupee Executive Chairman
Terry Allison Chief Operating Officer
Neil Richard Carrick Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
David Grimes Chief Technology Officer & MD-Laser Division
Stephen John Rutherford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE 600 GROUP PLC18.00%27
KENNAMETAL INC.3.00%2 936
CONZZETA AG26.53%2 014
OSG CORPORATION8.45%1 996
DMG MORI CO., LTD.48.01%1 930
OKUMA CORPORATION24.06%1 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group