The Alkaline Water Company's A88™ Flavored-Infused Waters Receive Firm Commitments From Over 10,000 Stores Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively today announced that its A88™ flavor-infused water has received firm commitments from over 10,000 stores nationwide.



“A88™ flavor-infused water, available in Blood Orange, Lemon Lime, Lemon, Raspberry, Watermelon, and Peach Mango, are gaining wide acceptance from our current customer base. With firm commitments in hand and a strong reception of our flavored water, our sales team is adding new chains weekly. We currently have commitments to place our infused lines in 6 of the top 25 retail chains in the country. The reception is incredible, and by the end of June we expect our flavors to be available in approximately 10,000 retail stores across the nation. Recently at the KeHE National Summer Selling Show, we received orders for approximately 10,000 cases of our flavored infused water,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO.

“Beginning this week and following the successful launch of A88CBD.com, our topical CBD E-commerce site on February 20th, 2020, we will be making our A88 flavor-infused waters available for purchase on Amazon.com. They will be available for immediate shipment,” concluded Richard Wright.

Recognized as one of the Top 25 Fastest-Growing Shows by Trade Show News Network, the KeHE Summer Show is a hub for innovation, connection, and discovery. This annual show brings together retailers, suppliers, KeHE representatives, and vital industry members to experience thousands of the top natural and organic, fresh, and specialty products on the market today. This year, Alkaline88™ was one of the top 3 brands out of over 1500 Brands that sell their products at this show.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. produces CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88 Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD-infused ingestible products accordingly.

