THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
Allstate : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing

08/14/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0006

FORM 13F

Expires:

July 31, 2015

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

23.8

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 06-30-2019

Check here if Amendment

Amendment Number:

This Amendment (Check only one.):

is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

ALLSTATE CORP

Address:

2775 SANDERS ROAD

NORTHBROOK, IL 60062-7127

Form 13F File

028-14491

Number:

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

John Pintozzi

Title:

Senior Vice President & CFO Investment Finance

Phone:

847-402-4279

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ John Pintozzi

Northbrook, IL

08-13-2019

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

  • 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F

NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F

COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are

reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included Managers:

2

Form 13F

Information Table Entry Total:

491

Form 13F

Information Table Value Total:

5,599,086

(thousands)

List of Other Included Managers:

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F file number(s) of all institutional investment managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

[If there are no entries in this list, state "NONE" and omit the column headings and list entries.]

No. Form 13F File Name Number

  1. 028-04302ALLSTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
  2. 028-10298ALLSTATE INVESTMENTS LLC

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0006

FORM 13F

Expires:

July 31, 2015

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

23.8

COLUMN 1

COLUMN 2

COLUMN 3

NAME OF ISSUER

TITLE OF

CUSIP

CLASS

AFLAC INC

COMMON

001055102

AT&T INC

COMMON

00206R102

ABBOTT LABS

COMMON

002824100

ABBVIE INC

COMMON

00287Y109

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

COMMON

00507V109

INC

ADOBE INC

COMMON

00724F101

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

COMMON

00751Y106

INC

ADVANSIX INC

COMMON

00773T101

AGILENT

COMMON

00846U101

TECHNOLOGIES INC

AIR PRODS & CHEMS INC

COMMON

009158106

ALCOA CORP

COMMON

013872106

ALEXION

COMMON

015351109

PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ALLIANCE DATA

COMMON

018581108

SYSTEMS CORP

ALPHABET INC

COMMON

02079K107

ALPHABET INC

COMMON

02079K305

ALTRIA GROUP INC

COMMON

02209S103

AMAZON COM INC

COMMON

023135106

AMERICAN ELEC PWR

COMMON

025537101

CO INC

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO

COMMON

025816109

AMERICAN INTL GROUP

COMMON

026874784

INC

AMERICAN TOWER

COMMON

03027X100

CORP NEW

AMERISOURCEBERGEN

COMMON

03073E105

CORP

AMERIPRISE FINL INC

COMMON

03076C106

AMGEN INC

COMMON

031162100

AMPHENOL CORP NEW

COMMON

032095101

ANADARKO PETE CORP

COMMON

032511107

COLUMN

COLUMN 5

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7

COLUMN 8

4

VALUE

SHRS

SH/ PUT/

INVESTMENT

OTHER

VOTING AUTHORITY

OR

(x$1000)

PRN

PRN CALL DISCRETION

MANAGER

SOLE SHARED NONE

AMT

3,841

70,077

SH

SOLE

12

70,077

0

0

21,685

647,118

SH

SOLE

12

647,118

0

0

14,715

174,968

SH

SOLE

12

174,968

0

0

9,842

135,335

SH

SOLE

12

135,335

0

0

1,868

39,570

SH

SOLE

12

39,570

0

0

12,611

42,801

SH

SOLE

12

42,801

0

0

1,029

6,675

SH

SOLE

12

6,675

0

0

916

37,509

SH

SOLE

12

37,509

0

0

827

11,073

SH

SOLE

12

11,073

0

0

5,281

23,329

SH

SOLE

12

23,329

0

0

285

12,178

SH

SOLE

12

12,178

0

0

1,218

9,302

SH

SOLE

12

9,302

0

0

214

1,526

SH

SOLE

12

1,526

0

0

25,606

23,689

SH

SOLE

12

23,689

0

0

29,275

27,036

SH

SOLE

12

27,036

0

0

6,164

130,182

SH

SOLE

12

130,182

0

0

66,334

35,030

SH

SOLE

12

35,030

0

0

6,819

77,479

SH

SOLE

12

77,479

0

0

9,561

77,454

SH

SOLE

12

77,454

0

0

3,839

72,059

SH

SOLE

12

72,059

0

0

7,943

38,851

SH

SOLE

12

38,851

0

0

1,227

14,390

SH

SOLE

12

14,390

0

0

2,193

15,108

SH

SOLE

12

15,108

0

0

7,537

40,901

SH

SOLE

12

40,901

0

0

4,601

47,954

SH

SOLE

12

47,954

0

0

3,009

42,647

SH

SOLE

12

42,647

0

0

ANALOG DEVICES INC

COMMON

032654105

ANNALY CAP MGMT INC

COMMON

035710409

ANTHEM INC

COMMON

036752103

APACHE CORP

COMMON

037411105

APPLE INC

COMMON

037833100

APPLIED MATLS INC

COMMON

038222105

ARCHER DANIELS

COMMON

039483102

MIDLAND CO

ARROW ELECTRS INC

COMMON

042735100

AUTOLIV INC

COMMON

052800109

AUTOMATIC DATA

COMMON

053015103

PROCESSING IN

AUTOZONE INC

COMMON

053332102

AVALONBAY CMNTYS

COMMON

053484101

INC

BB&T CORP

COMMON

054937107

BAKER HUGHES A GE CO COMMON

05722G100

BALL CORP

COMMON

058498106

BANK AMER CORP

COMMON

060505104

BANK NEW YORK

COMMON

064058100

MELLON CORP

BAXTER INTL INC

COMMON

071813109

BECTON DICKINSON &

COMMON

075887109

CO

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

COMMON

084670702

INC DEL

BIOMARIN

COMMON

09061G101

PHARMACEUTICAL INC

BIOGEN INC

COMMON

09062X103

BLACKROCK INC

COMMON

09247X101

BOEING CO

COMMON

097023105

BOSTON PROPERTIES

COMMON

101121101

INC

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

COMMON

101137107

CORP

BRIGHTHOUSE FINL INC

COMMON

10922N103

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

COMMON

110122108

CO

BROWN FORMAN CORP

COMMON

115637209

CBS CORP NEW

COMMON

124857202

CBRE GROUP INC

COMMON

12504L109

C H ROBINSON

COMMON

12541W209

WORLDWIDE INC

CME GROUP INC

COMMON

12572Q105

CSX CORP

COMMON

126408103

CVS HEALTH CORP

COMMON

126650100

CABOT OIL & GAS CORP

COMMON

127097103

CAPITAL ONE FINL CORP COMMON

14040H105

5,093

45,127

SH

SOLE

12

45,127

0

0

2,058

225,455

SH

SOLE

12

225,455

0

0

6,512

23,074

SH

SOLE

12

23,074

0

0

573

19,770

SH

SOLE

12

19,770

0

0

71,718

362,358

SH

SOLE

12

362,358

0

0

5,211

116,039

SH

SOLE

12

116,039

0

0

631

15,462

SH

SOLE

12

15,462

0

0

1,641

23,019

SH

SOLE

12

23,019

0

0

2,404

34,096

SH

SOLE

12

34,096

0

0

7,348

44,445

SH

SOLE

12

44,445

0

0

2,339

2,127

SH

SOLE

12

2,127

0

0

3,436

16,910

SH

SOLE

12

16,910

0

0

3,213

65,404

SH

SOLE

12

65,404

0

0

2,987

121,272

SH

SOLE

12

121,272

0

0

5,569

79,568

SH

SOLE

12

79,568

0

0

21,901

755,203

SH

SOLE

12

755,203

0

0

3,251

73,625

SH

SOLE

12

73,625

0

0

4,597

56,134

SH

SOLE

12

56,134

0

0

7,717

30,623

SH

SOLE

12

30,623

0

0

25,907

121,530

SH

SOLE

12

121,530

0

0

2,382

27,809

SH

SOLE

12

27,809

0

0

3,403

14,552

SH

SOLE

12

14,552

0

0

1,432

3,051

SH

SOLE

12

3,051

0

0

17,017

46,748

SH

SOLE

12

46,748

0

0

2,478

19,213

SH

SOLE

12

19,213

0

0

5,799

134,916

SH

SOLE

12

134,916

0

0

2,074

56,528

SH

SOLE

12

56,528

0

0

6,775

149,390

SH

SOLE

12

149,390

0

0

1,996

36,004

SH

SOLE

12

36,004

0

0

656

13,142

SH

SOLE

12

13,142

0

0

2,345

45,712

SH

SOLE

12

45,712

0

0

2,153

25,521

SH

SOLE

12

25,521

0

0

5,764

29,694

SH

SOLE

12

29,694

0

0

5,695

73,603

SH

SOLE

12

73,603

0

0

6,546

120,138

SH

SOLE

12

120,138

0

0

658

28,662

SH

SOLE

12

28,662

0

0

485

5,345

SH

SOLE

12

5,345

0

0

CARNIVAL CORP

COMMON

143658300

CATERPILLAR INC DEL

COMMON

149123101

CELANESE CORP DEL

COMMON

150870103

CELGENE CORP

COMMON

151020104

CENTENE CORP DEL

COMMON

15135B101

CENTURYLINK INC

COMMON

156700106

CERNER CORP

COMMON

156782104

CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS INC

COMMON

16119P108

N

CHENIERE ENERGY INC

COMMON

16411R208

CHEVRON CORP NEW

COMMON

166764100

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN

COMMON

169656105

GRILL INC

CIMAREX ENERGY CO

COMMON

171798101

CISCO SYS INC

COMMON

17275R102

CITIGROUP INC

COMMON

172967424

CITRIX SYS INC

COMMON

177376100

CLOROX CO DEL

COMMON

189054109

COCA COLA CO

COMMON

191216100

COGNIZANT

COMMON

192446102

TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIO

COLGATE PALMOLIVE

COMMON

194162103

CO

COMCAST CORP NEW

COMMON

20030N101

CONAGRA BRANDS INC

COMMON

205887102

CONCHO RES INC

COMMON

20605P101

CONOCOPHILLIPS

COMMON

20825C104

CONSOLIDATED EDISON

COMMON

209115104

INC

CONSTELLATION

COMMON

21036P108

BRANDS INC

CORNING INC

COMMON

219350105

COSTCO WHSL CORP

COMMON

22160K105

NEW

CROWN CASTLE INTL

COMMON

22822V101

CORP NEW

CUMMINS INC

COMMON

231021106

DTE ENERGY CO

COMMON

233331107

DXC TECHNOLOGY CO

COMMON

23355L106

DANAHER

COMMON

235851102

CORPORATION

DAVITA INC

COMMON

23918K108

DEERE & CO

COMMON

244199105

DELTA AIR LINES INC

COMMON

247361702

DEL

DEVON ENERGY CORP

COMMON

25179M103

NEW

2,899

62,280

SH

SOLE

12

62,280

0

0

8,573

62,902

SH

SOLE

12

62,902

0

0

2,522

23,397

SH

SOLE

12

23,397

0

0

5,683

61,481

SH

SOLE

12

61,481

0

0

1,950

37,189

SH

SOLE

12

37,189

0

0

1,438

122,242

SH

SOLE

12

122,242

0

0

1,812

24,720

SH

SOLE

12

24,720

0

0

6,770

17,131

SH

SOLE

12

17,131

0

0

1,450

21,185

SH

SOLE

12

21,185

0

0

19,976

160,528

SH

SOLE

12

160,528

0

0

1,483

2,023

SH

SOLE

12

2,023

0

0

1,354

22,821

SH

SOLE

12

22,821

0

0

24,308

444,145

SH

SOLE

12

444,145

0

0

10,766

153,737

SH

SOLE

12

153,737

0

0

2,027

20,655

SH

SOLE

12

20,655

0

0

2,302

15,036

SH

SOLE

12

15,036

0

0

17,444

342,580

SH

SOLE

12

342,580

0

0

1,183

18,668

SH

SOLE

12

18,668

0

0

4,903

68,406

SH

SOLE

12

68,406

0

0

17,857

422,360

SH

SOLE

12

422,360

0

0

1,182

44,586

SH

SOLE

12

44,586

0

0

1,916

18,573

SH

SOLE

12

18,573

0

0

5,189

85,073

SH

SOLE

12

85,073

0

0

2,767

31,554

SH

SOLE

12

31,554

0

0

3,899

19,796

SH

SOLE

12

19,796

0

0

3,710

111,641

SH

SOLE

12

111,641

0

0

11,043

41,787

SH

SOLE

12

41,787

0

0

4,920

37,745

SH

SOLE

12

37,745

0

0

1,456

8,500

SH

SOLE

12

8,500

0

0

6,798

53,157

SH

SOLE

12

53,157

0

0

1,956

35,470

SH

SOLE

12

35,470

0

0

8,426

58,958

SH

SOLE

12

58,958

0

0

388

6,896

SH

SOLE

12

6,896

0

0

2,099

12,668

SH

SOLE

12

12,668

0

0

615

10,844

SH

SOLE

12

10,844

0

0

395

13,864

SH

SOLE

12

13,864

0

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Allstate Corporation published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 17:31:05 UTC
