Allstate : 2019 2nd Quarter SEC Rule 11AC1-6.

Note: Broker-dealers are required to disclose any material arrangements with the venues listed in each section below, including, but not limited to, any internalization or payment for order flow arrangements.
AFY
ALLSTATE FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
2920 SOUTH 84TH STREET
LINCOLN, NE 68506
SEC Rule 606 Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019
Securities Listed on New York Stock Exchange
Summary Statistics:
Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders
100.00%
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
89.87%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
7.81%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
2.32%
Venues Receiving Significant Percentage of Total Non-Directed Orders:
1.
Citadel Securities LLC
56.04%
2.
VIRTU Americas LLC
20.76%
3.
G1 Execution Services, LLC
14.77%
4.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC
3.05%
5.
New York Stock Exchange
2.20%
6.
UBS Securities, LLC
2.08%
7.
Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange
0.49%
8.
NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC
0.49%
9.
Investors Exchange
0.12%
Information Concerning Significant Venues :
1.
Citadel Securities LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
57.61%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
43.75%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
36.84%
2.
VIRTU Americas LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
21.20%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
7.81%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
47.37%
Page 1 of 7
3. G1 Execution Services, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
15.90%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
6.25%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
4. Two Sigma Securities, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
2.99%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
3.13%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
5.26%
5. New York Stock Exchange
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
26.56%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
5.26%
6.
UBS Securities, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
2.31%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
7. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
6.25%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
8. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
6.25%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
9.
Investors Exchange
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
5.26%
Page 2 of 7
Securities Listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market
Summary Statistics:
Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders
100.00%
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
84.94%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
10.88%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
4.18%
Venues Receiving Significant Percentage of Total Non-Directed Orders:
1.
Citadel Securities LLC
53.97%
2.
VIRTU Americas LLC
18.20%
3.
G1 Execution Services, LLC
12.76%
4.
NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC
4.81%
5.
Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange
3.35%
6.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC
3.35%
7.
UBS Securities, LLC
2.30%
8.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
0.63%
9.
Cboe BZX U.S. Equities Exchange
0.42%
10.
National Financial Services LLC
0.21%
Information Concerning Significant Venues :
1.
Citadel Securities LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
60.10%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
19.23%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
20.00%
2.
VIRTU Americas LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
19.21%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
9.62%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
20.00%
3. G1 Execution Services, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
14.04%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
7.69%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
4. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
36.54%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
20.00%
Page 3 of 7
5. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
26.92%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
10.00%
6. Two Sigma Securities, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
3.94%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
7. UBS Securities, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
2.71%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
8. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
15.00%
9. Cboe BZX U.S. Equities Exchange
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
10.00%
10. National Financial Services LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
5.00%
Page 4 of 7
Securities Listed on NYSE American or Regional Exchanges
Summary Statistics:
Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders
100.00%
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
97.02%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
2.44%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.54%
Venues Receiving Significant Percentage of Total Non-Directed Orders:
1.
Citadel Securities LLC
55.56%
2.
VIRTU Americas LLC
19.78%
3.
G1 Execution Services, LLC
17.89%
4.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC
4.34%
5.
UBS Securities, LLC
1.08%
6.
NYSE Arca
0.27%
7.
Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange
0.27%
8.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
0.27%
9.
National Financial Services LLC
0.27%
10.
NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC
0.27%
Information Concerning Significant Venues :
1.
Citadel Securities LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
56.42%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
33.33%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
2.
VIRTU Americas LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
19.55%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
22.22%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
50.00%
3. G1 Execution Services, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
18.44%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
4. Two Sigma Securities, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
4.47%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Page 5 of 7
5.
UBS Securities, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
1.12%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
6.
NYSE Arca
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
11.11%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
7. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
11.11%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
8. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
50.00%
9. National Financial Services LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
11.11%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
10. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC
Types of Orders Routed to Venue :
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
11.11%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Page 6 of 7
Exchange - Listed Options
Summary Statistics:
Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders
0.00%
Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
0.00%
Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders
The Allstate Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:39:02 UTC