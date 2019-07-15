Allstate : 2019 2nd Quarter SEC Rule 11AC1-6.

5. UBS Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 1.12%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

6. NYSE Arca

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

7. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

8. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 50.00%

9. National Financial Services LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

10. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders 11.11%