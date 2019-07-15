Log in
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
07/15 03:55:05 pm
104.28 USD   +0.36%
Allstate : 2019 2nd Quarter SEC Rule 11AC1-6.

07/15/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Note: Broker-dealers are required to disclose any material arrangements with the venues listed in each section below, including, but not limited to, any internalization or payment for order flow arrangements.

AFY

ALLSTATE FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

2920 SOUTH 84TH STREET

LINCOLN, NE 68506

SEC Rule 606 Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019

Securities Listed on New York Stock Exchange

Summary Statistics:

Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders

100.00%

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

89.87%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

7.81%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

2.32%

Venues Receiving Significant Percentage of Total Non-Directed Orders:

1.

Citadel Securities LLC

56.04%

2.

VIRTU Americas LLC

20.76%

3.

G1 Execution Services, LLC

14.77%

4.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC

3.05%

5.

New York Stock Exchange

2.20%

6.

UBS Securities, LLC

2.08%

7.

Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

0.49%

8.

NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

0.49%

9.

Investors Exchange

0.12%

Information Concerning Significant Venues :

1.

Citadel Securities LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

57.61%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

43.75%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

36.84%

2.

VIRTU Americas LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

21.20%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

7.81%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

47.37%

Page 1 of 7

3. G1 Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

15.90%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

6.25%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

4. Two Sigma Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

2.99%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

3.13%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

5.26%

5. New York Stock Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

26.56%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

5.26%

6.

UBS Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

2.31%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

7. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

6.25%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

8. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

6.25%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

9.

Investors Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

5.26%

Page 2 of 7

Securities Listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market

Summary Statistics:

Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders

100.00%

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

84.94%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

10.88%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

4.18%

Venues Receiving Significant Percentage of Total Non-Directed Orders:

1.

Citadel Securities LLC

53.97%

2.

VIRTU Americas LLC

18.20%

3.

G1 Execution Services, LLC

12.76%

4.

NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

4.81%

5.

Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

3.35%

6.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC

3.35%

7.

UBS Securities, LLC

2.30%

8.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

0.63%

9.

Cboe BZX U.S. Equities Exchange

0.42%

10.

National Financial Services LLC

0.21%

Information Concerning Significant Venues :

1.

Citadel Securities LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

60.10%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

19.23%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

20.00%

2.

VIRTU Americas LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

19.21%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

9.62%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

20.00%

3. G1 Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

14.04%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

7.69%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

4. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

36.54%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

20.00%

Page 3 of 7

5. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

26.92%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

10.00%

6. Two Sigma Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

3.94%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

7. UBS Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

2.71%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

8. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

15.00%

9. Cboe BZX U.S. Equities Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

10.00%

10. National Financial Services LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

5.00%

Page 4 of 7

Securities Listed on NYSE American or Regional Exchanges

Summary Statistics:

Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders

100.00%

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

97.02%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

2.44%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.54%

Venues Receiving Significant Percentage of Total Non-Directed Orders:

1.

Citadel Securities LLC

55.56%

2.

VIRTU Americas LLC

19.78%

3.

G1 Execution Services, LLC

17.89%

4.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC

4.34%

5.

UBS Securities, LLC

1.08%

6.

NYSE Arca

0.27%

7.

Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

0.27%

8.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

0.27%

9.

National Financial Services LLC

0.27%

10.

NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

0.27%

Information Concerning Significant Venues :

1.

Citadel Securities LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

56.42%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

33.33%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

2.

VIRTU Americas LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

19.55%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

22.22%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

50.00%

3. G1 Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

18.44%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

4. Two Sigma Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

4.47%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Page 5 of 7

5.

UBS Securities, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

1.12%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

6.

NYSE Arca

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

7. Cboe EDGX U.S. Equities Exchange

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

8. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

50.00%

9. National Financial Services LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

10. NASDAQ Execution Services, LLC

Types of Orders Routed to Venue :

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

11.11%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Page 6 of 7

Exchange - Listed Options

Summary Statistics:

Non-directed orders as percentage of total customer orders

0.00%

Market orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Limit orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Other orders as percentage of total non-directed orders

0.00%

Page 7 of 7

Disclaimer

The Allstate Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:39:02 UTC
