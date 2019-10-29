Log in
Allstate : 3Q Profit Drops as Costs, Expenses Climb

10/29/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Allstate Corp. (ALL) said profit fell from the comparable quarter a year ago as costs and expenses climbed 6.7%.

Allstate's third-quarter profit was $931 million, down 5% from the comparable quarter a year ago. Earnings were $2.67 a share, down from $2.68 a share a year earlier. Adjusted profit at the company was $2.84 a share, up from $2.16 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.59 an adjusted share.

Revenue rose to about $11.1 billion from $10.47 billion a year ago. This beat analysts' estimates of $9.37 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.01%35 092
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.84%36 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.97%33 374
SAMPO PLC-6.27%22 394
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION43.03%18 090
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.10.94%18 065
