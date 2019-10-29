Allstate : 3Q Profit Drops as Costs, Expenses Climb

By Kimberly Chin

Allstate Corp. (ALL) said profit fell from the comparable quarter a year ago as costs and expenses climbed 6.7%.

Allstate's third-quarter profit was $931 million, down 5% from the comparable quarter a year ago. Earnings were $2.67 a share, down from $2.68 a share a year earlier. Adjusted profit at the company was $2.84 a share, up from $2.16 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.59 an adjusted share.

Revenue rose to about $11.1 billion from $10.47 billion a year ago. This beat analysts' estimates of $9.37 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com