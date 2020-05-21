Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Allstate Corporation    ALL

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allstate : Announces April 2020 Catastrophe Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 08:15am EDT

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 21, 2020 - The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of April of $632 million, pre-tax ($499 million, after-tax).

Catastrophe losses occurring in April comprised six events at an estimated cost of $627 million, pre-tax ($495 million, after-tax), plus unfavorable prior period reserve reestimates. Approximately 55% of estimated catastrophe losses were due to two severe wind and hail events impacting roughly half of the states.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like 'plans,' 'seeks,' 'expects,' 'will,' 'should,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'believes,' 'likely,' 'targets' and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 'Risk Factors' section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

# # #



NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 21, 2020 - The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of April of $632 million, pre-tax ($499 million, after-tax).

Catastrophe losses occurring in April comprised six events at an estimated cost of $627 million, pre-tax ($495 million, after-tax), plus unfavorable prior period reserve reestimates. Approximately 55% of estimated catastrophe losses were due to two severe wind and hail events impacting roughly half of the states.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like 'plans,' 'seeks,' 'expects,' 'will,' 'should,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'believes,' 'likely,' 'targets' and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 'Risk Factors' section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

# # #



Disclaimer

The Allstate Corporation published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 12:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
08:15aALLSTATE : Announces April 2020 Catastrophe Losses
PU
08:03aALLSTATE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20ALLSTATE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19ALLSTATE : Returns Cash to Shareholders through Dividends
BU
05/06THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Announces Availability of First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/06THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Announces Availability of First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/06THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Announces Availability of First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/06THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Announces Availability of First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/06ALLSTATE : Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05/06Virus Hurts Profit at Big Insurers -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 034 M
EBIT 2020 5 068 M
Net income 2020 3 181 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 30 466 M
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 114,94 $
Last Close Price 96,99 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.75%30 466
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-26.49%29 271
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-30.24%24 156
SAMPO OYJ-24.36%17 966
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-17.74%15 743
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-8.15%13 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group