Allstate : Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $30.7 million in aggregate dividends on five series of preferred stock for the dividend period from July 15, 2019, through Oct. 14, 2019. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2019, as follows:

Series Annual

Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount

Per Depositary Share Series A 5.625% $0.3515625 Series D 6.625% $0.4140625 Series E 6.625% $0.4140625 Series F 6.25% $0.390625 Series G 5.625% $0.3515625

The Allstate Corporation also declared a dividend of approximately $10.9 million at an annual dividend rate equal to 5.10% on the corporation’s Series H preferred stock for the dividend period from Aug. 8, 2019, through Oct. 14, 2019. Accordingly, holders will receive $0.2372917 per depositary share. This Series H preferred stock dividend will be payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2019.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005690/en/