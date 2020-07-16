Log in
91.61 USD   +1.64%
Allstate : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/16/2020

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 54 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 28, 2020.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 083 M - -
Net income 2020 3 091 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 28 311 M 28 311 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 34,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 114,13 $
Last Close Price 90,13 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-19.85%28 311
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.00%31 423
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-13.00%30 123
SAMPO OYJ-14.16%21 179
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.52%15 320
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.46%14 784
