Allstate : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

Delaware

36-3871531

2775 Sanders Road, Northbrook, Illinois

60062

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (847) 402-5000

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

New York Stock Exchange Chicago Stock Exchange

5.10% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2053

Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G

New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange

The aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant, computed by reference to the closing price as of the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, June 30, 2018, was approximately $31.24 billion.

As of January 31, 2019, the registrant had 331,963,104 shares of common stock outstanding.

As of January 31, 2019, the registrant had 331,963,104 shares of common stock outstanding.

Table of Contents

Part I Page Item 1. Business 1 • Overview 1 • Strategy and Segment Information 2 - Allstate Protection 3 - Service Businesses 9 - Allstate Life 10 - Allstate Benefits 11 - Allstate Annuities 12 - Other Business Segments 12 • Regulation 13 • Website 16 • Other Information About Allstate 16 • Executive Officers of the Registrant 17 Forward-Looking Statements 17 Item 1A. Risk Factors 18 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 31 Item 2. Properties 31 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 31 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 31 Part II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholders Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 32 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 34 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 35 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 127 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 128 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 220 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 220 Item 9B. Other Information 220 Part III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 221 Item 11. Executive Compensation 221 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 221 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 221 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 221 Part IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 222 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 225 Signatures 226 S-1 Financial Statement Schedules

2018 Form 10-K Item 1. Business

Item 1. Business

The Allstate Corporation was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on November 5, 1992 to serve as the holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. Its business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, including The Allstate Corporation, "Allstate").

Allstate's purpose is to protect people from life's uncertainties and prepare them for the future so they can realize their hopes and dreams. Allstate is primarily engaged in the property and casualty insurance business in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Allstate provides customers other protection offerings such as life, accident and health insurance and protection plans that cover electronic devices and personal identities.

The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held personal lines insurers in the United States. Allstate's Property-Liability strategy is to serve distinct customer segments with differentiated offerings. The Allstate brand is widely known through the "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®" slogan. Allstate is the 3rd largest personal property and casualty insurer in the United States on the basis of 2017 statutory direct premiums written according to A.M. Best.

In addition, Allstate also has strong market positions in other protection products. According to A.M. Best, Allstate is the nation's 20th largest issuer of life insurance business on the basis of 2017 ordinary life insurance in force and 38th largest on the basis of 2017 statutory admitted assets. Allstate Benefits provides accident, health and life insurance through employers and is one of the top five voluntary benefits carriers in the market based on a 2017 voluntary/worksite industry survey. SquareTrade provides protection plans on a wide variety of consumer goods such as cell phones, tablets, computers and appliances, and has a leading position in distribution through major retailers. InfoArmor provides identity protection through employers and has a leading position in this distribution channel. In total, Allstate had 113.9 million policies in force ("PIF") as of December 31, 2018.

In this Annual Report on Form 10-K, we occasionally refer to statutory financial information. All domestic United States insurance companies are required to prepare statutory-basis financial statements. As a result, industry data is available that enables comparisons between insurance companies, including competitors that are not required to prepare financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We frequently use industry publications containing statutory financial information to assess our competitive position.

Strategy and Segment Information

Allstate's strategy is to grow personal property-liability market share and expand other protection businesses by leveraging our brand, customer base, investment expertise, distribution channels and capital.

We evaluate performance and make resource and capital decisions across seven reportable segments.

Reportable segments

Allstate Protection (1)Includes the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brands and Answer Financial. Offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines and commercial insurance through agencies and direct, including contact centers and the internet.

Service Businesses

Includes SquareTrade, Arity, InfoArmor, Allstate Roadside Services and Allstate Dealer Services, which offer a broad range of products and services that expand and enhance our customer value propositions. InfoArmor is included in Service Businesses since its acquisition on October 5, 2018.

Allstate Life

Offers traditional, interest-sensitive and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists.

Allstate Benefits

Offers voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability and other health insurance products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and Allstate exclusive agencies.

Allstate Annuities

Consists of deferred fixed annuities and immediate fixed annuities (including standard and sub-standard structured settlements) in run-off.

Discontinued Lines and Coverages (1)

Relates to property and casualty insurance policies written during the 1960's through the mid-1980's with exposure to asbestos, environmental and other claims in run-off.

Corporate and OtherIncludes holding company activities and certain non-insurance operations.

(1) Allstate Protection and Discontinued Lines and Coverages segments comprise Property-Liability.

Allstate Protection Segment

Our Allstate Protection segment accounted for 90.2% of Allstate's 2018 consolidated insurance premiums and contract charges and 29.2% of Allstate's December 31, 2018 PIF. In this segment, private passenger auto, homeowners, and other personal lines insurance products are offered to consumers through agencies and directly through contact centers and online. Our strategy is to position product offerings and distribution channels to meet customers' evolving needs and help them manage the risks they face.

Allstate Protection has four market-facing businesses with products and services that cater to different customer preferences for advice and brand recognition to improve our competitive position and performance.

Strategy

We serve all four consumer segments using differentiated products, analytical expertise, telematics and an integrated digital enterprise that leverages data and technology to redesign our processes with a focus on greater effectiveness and efficiencies and long-term expense savings.

Allstate brand strategy

Our strategy is to grow profitably through exclusive agencies, who serve as trusted advisors to customers, while leveraging best-in-class operational capabilities to gain market share and efficiencies. The Allstate brand differentiates itself by offering comprehensive product options and features through agencies that provide local advice and service, including a partnership with exclusive financial specialists to deliver life and retirement solutions. This strategy focuses on four customer-centric themes to expand our trusted advisor initiative and deliver profitable growth:

Available

Competitive

Simple

Connected

Provide products and services that protect what matters most

Offer products that make good use of our customers' hard-earned money

Easy to interact with

Know our customers and proactively interact in value-added ways

Continue to build effective and efficient distribution systems and product offerings that provide a competitive advantage

Advance our pricing sophistication and improve cost competitivenessProvide seamless, personalized customer interactions supported by contemporary products and technology

Expand the breadth of value-added products and services, enabled by connections with our customers

The Allstate Corporation3