Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Allstate Corporation    ALL

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION (ALL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Allstate : Estimates August Catastrophe Losses of $147 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Thursday said it estimates August pretax catastrophe losses totaled $186 million, or $147 million after taxes.

The Northbrook, Ill., insurance company said it recorded $137 million of pretax losses from 16 events in August, along with unfavorable reserve reestimates of prior reported catastrophe losses. Allstate said a single hail event that mainly impacted Colorado accounted for about 35% of August event catastrophe losses.

Allstate previously reported after-tax catastrophe losses of $207 million for July, bringing total losses to $354 million for the first two months of the third quarter.

However, the numbers don't reflect the impact of Hurricane Florence, which made landfall on Sept. 14 and is expected to result in billions of dollars of insured losses for the industry.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
02:50pALLSTATE : Estimates August Catastrophe Losses of $147 Million
DJ
02:32pALLSTATE : Announces August 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate
BU
02:03pALLSTATE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16ALLSTATE : Catastrophe Team Deploys to Support North and South Carolina Communit..
PU
09/13ALLSTATE : Announces the Highly Anticipated 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ..
PU
09/12ALLSTATE : Tom Wilson Presentation at Barclays Global Financial Services Confere..
PU
09/06ALLSTATE : Announces Redemption of Series C Preferred Stock
AQ
09/05ALLSTATE : Foundation Awards $1.25 Million to Programs to Empower Domestic Viole..
PU
08/30ALLSTATE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/16Florence death toll rises to 11 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
09/14Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence 
09/14Carolinas brace for Hurricane Florence 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 331 M
EBIT 2018 3 644 M
Net income 2018 3 233 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,18
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 35 212 M
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Steven E. Shebik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.40%35 212
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY10.03%545 645
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.53%36 308
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.32%35 468
SAMPO OYJ-4.78%28 231
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC-4.84%19 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.