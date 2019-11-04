Allstate : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
Registration Statement No. 333-224541
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT IS NOT COMPLETE AND MAY BE CHANGED. THIS PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS ARE NOT AN OFFER TO SELL NOR DO THEY SEEK AN OFFER TO BUY THE DEPOSITARY SHARES OR THE PREFERRED STOCK IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE IS NOT PERMITTED.
SUBJECT TO COMPLETION
PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, DATED NOVEMBER 4, 2019
Prospectus Supplement to Prospectus Dated April 30, 2018
The Allstate Corporation
Depositary Shares
Each representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Fixed Rate
Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I
Each of the depositary shares offered hereby (the " Depositary Shares") represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I, $1.00 par value per share, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share) (the "Preferred Stock "), of The Allstate Corporation, deposited with Equiniti Trust Company, as depositary (the "Depositary"). The Depositary Shares are evidenced by depositary receipts. As a holder of Depositary Shares, you are entitled to all proportional rights and preferences of the Preferred Stock, including dividend, voting, redemption and liquidation rights. You must exercise these rights through the Depositary.
We will pay dividends on the Preferred Stock on a noncumulative basis only when, as and if declared by our board of directors (or a duly authorized committee of the board) and to the extent that we have
legally available funds to pay dividends. Dividends will accrue from
, 2019 on the liquidation amount of $25,000 per share of the Preferred Stock and be payable in arrears at an annual rate equal
to
% on January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2020. Dividends on the Preferred Stock are not cumulative. Accordingly, in the event dividends are not declared
on the Preferred Stock for payment on any dividend payment date, then those dividends will cease to accrue and cease to be payable. If we have not declared a dividend before the dividend payment date for any dividend period, we will have no obligation to pay dividends accrued for that dividend period, whether or not dividends on the Preferred Stock are declared for any future dividend period.
We may, at our option, redeem the shares of Preferred Stock (i) in whole but not in part at any time prior to January 15, 2025, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "rating agency event" at a redemption price equal to $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date, or
(a) in whole but not in part at any time prior to January 15, 2025, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "regulatory capital event," or (b) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after January 15, 2025, in each case, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus, in each case, any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If we redeem the Preferred Stock, the Depositary will redeem a proportionate number of Depositary Shares. Neither you, as a holder of Depositary Shares, nor the Depositary will have the right to require the redemption or repurchase of the Preferred Stock or the Depositary Shares.
The Preferred Stock will not have any voting rights except as described in this prospectus supplement.
Investing in the Depositary Shares and the underlying Preferred Stock involves risks. See a discussion of certain risks in the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-10 of this prospectus supplement and the periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission that should be carefully considered before investing in the Depositary Shares and the underlying Preferred Stock.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Per Depositary
Share
Total
Public offering price(1)
$
$
Underwriting discount(2)
$
$
Proceeds, before expenses, to The Allstate Corporation(1)(3)
$
$
(1)
The public offering price set forth above does not include accrued dividends, if any, that may be declared. Dividends, if declared, will accrue from
, 2019.
(2)
Reflects
Depositary Shares sold to retail investors, for which the underwriters will receive an underwriting discount of $
per Depositary Share, and
Depositary Shares sold to
institutional investors, for which the underwriters will receive an underwriting discount of $
per Depositary Share.
Assumes no exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.
The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional Depositary Shares from us, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price less the underwriting discount, provided that settlement of any such additional Depositary Shares occurs on or after the settlement date but prior to November , 2019.
Application will be made to list the Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ALL PR I." If the application is approved, trading of the Depositary Shares on the New York
Stock Exchange is expected to commence within 30 days after the initial delivery of the Depositary Shares.
The underwriters expect to deliver the Depositary Shares through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, S.A. and
Euroclear Bank SA/NV, against payment in New York, New York on or about
, 2019.
Joint Book-Runners
BofA Securities
Morgan Stanley
Wells Fargo Securities
J.P. Morgan
Prospectus Supplement dated
, 2019
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
This document consists of two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, which contains more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. You should read both this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with the documents identified under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "The Allstate Corporation Filings" in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.
If the information set forth in this prospectus supplement differs in any way from the information set forth in the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information set forth in this prospectus supplement.
References to "we," "us" and "our" in this prospectus supplement are references to The Allstate Corporation, and not to any of our subsidiaries, unless we state otherwise or the context otherwise requires.
You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and any related free writing prospectus issued or authorized by us. This prospectus supplement may be used only for the purpose for which it has been prepared. No one is authorized to give information other than that contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, in the documents referred to in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and which are made available to the public and in any related free writing prospectus issued or authorized by us. We have not, and the underwriters have not, authorized any other person to provide you with different or additional information. If anyone provides you with different or additional information, you should not rely on it.
We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell the Depositary Shares or the underlying Preferred Stock in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any related free writing prospectus issued or authorized by us is accurate as of any date other than the date of the applicable document. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those respective dates. Neither this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus nor any related free writing prospectus issued or authorized by us constitutes an offer, or an invitation on our behalf or on behalf of the underwriters, to subscribe for and purchase any of the Depositary Shares or the underlying Preferred Stock and may not be used for or in connection with an offer or solicitation by anyone, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.
