Allstate : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration Statement No. 333-224541

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT IS NOT COMPLETE AND MAY BE CHANGED. THIS PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS ARE NOT AN OFFER TO SELL NOR DO THEY SEEK AN OFFER TO BUY THE DEPOSITARY SHARES OR THE PREFERRED STOCK IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE IS NOT PERMITTED.

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION

PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, DATED NOVEMBER 4, 2019

Prospectus Supplement to Prospectus Dated April 30, 2018

The Allstate Corporation

Depositary Shares

Each representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Fixed Rate

Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

Each of the depositary shares offered hereby (the " Depositary Shares") represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I, $1.00 par value per share, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share) (the "Preferred Stock "), of The Allstate Corporation, deposited with Equiniti Trust Company, as depositary (the "Depositary"). The Depositary Shares are evidenced by depositary receipts. As a holder of Depositary Shares, you are entitled to all proportional rights and preferences of the Preferred Stock, including dividend, voting, redemption and liquidation rights. You must exercise these rights through the Depositary.

We will pay dividends on the Preferred Stock on a noncumulative basis only when, as and if declared by our board of directors (or a duly authorized committee of the board) and to the extent that we have legally available funds to pay dividends. Dividends will accrue from , 2019 on the liquidation amount of $25,000 per share of the Preferred Stock and be payable in arrears at an annual rate equal to % on January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2020. Dividends on the Preferred Stock are not cumulative. Accordingly, in the event dividends are not declared

on the Preferred Stock for payment on any dividend payment date, then those dividends will cease to accrue and cease to be payable. If we have not declared a dividend before the dividend payment date for any dividend period, we will have no obligation to pay dividends accrued for that dividend period, whether or not dividends on the Preferred Stock are declared for any future dividend period.

We may, at our option, redeem the shares of Preferred Stock (i) in whole but not in part at any time prior to January 15, 2025, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "rating agency event" at a redemption price equal to $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date, or

(a) in whole but not in part at any time prior to January 15, 2025, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "regulatory capital event," or (b) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after January 15, 2025, in each case, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus, in each case, any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If we redeem the Preferred Stock, the Depositary will redeem a proportionate number of Depositary Shares. Neither you, as a holder of Depositary Shares, nor the Depositary will have the right to require the redemption or repurchase of the Preferred Stock or the Depositary Shares.

The Preferred Stock will not have any voting rights except as described in this prospectus supplement.

Investing in the Depositary Shares and the underlying Preferred Stock involves risks. See a discussion of certain risks in the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-10 of this prospectus supplement and the periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission that should be carefully considered before investing in the Depositary Shares and the underlying Preferred Stock.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Per Depositary Share Total Public offering price(1) $ $ Underwriting discount(2) $ $ Proceeds, before expenses, to The Allstate Corporation(1)(3) $ $

(1) The public offering price set forth above does not include accrued dividends, if any, that may be declared. Dividends, if declared, will accrue from , 2019. (2) Reflects Depositary Shares sold to retail investors, for which the underwriters will receive an underwriting discount of $ per Depositary Share, and Depositary Shares sold to institutional investors, for which the underwriters will receive an underwriting discount of $ per Depositary Share.

Assumes no exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional Depositary Shares from us, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price less the underwriting discount, provided that settlement of any such additional Depositary Shares occurs on or after the settlement date but prior to November , 2019.

Application will be made to list the Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ALL PR I." If the application is approved, trading of the Depositary Shares on the New York