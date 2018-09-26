Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allstate : Launches Consumer-Driven Life Insurance Product with Monthly Payout

09/26/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

Northbrook, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 - As a part of its broader mission to offer consumer-driven and innovative insurance products and services, Allstate is introducing Monthly Income Term, a new life insurance policy that pays out like a monthly paycheck should a loved one pass away. The new product is available now, subject to state availability.

Monthly Income Term was designed to be simple to understand and will help people think differently about life insurance. Instead of a lump sum payment found in most standard life insurance policies, a monthly benefit makes it easier for families on a budget to protect their families and standard of living.

With Monthly Income Term, customers can work with their agent to immediately visualize how term length, benefit period and death benefit amount impacts price thanks to a new, interactive digital slider tool provided by Allstate.

'Our industry must do a better job with helping consumers better understand and navigate their insurance options,' said Mary Jane Fortin, president of Allstate Financial Businesses. 'Monthly Income Term is a big step forward to help provide financial security in a very simple way, especially for families who are balancing so many competing priorities.'

The design of this innovative product was driven by consumers, who have expressed that financial protection which acts like a monthly paycheck helps them better understand and determine how much coverage their families will need should the worst occur. This new form of financial protection helps replace the income families depend on so they can continue paying for everyday expenses like housing, groceries, car payments and kids' activities. It also provides a one-time $10,000 payment to help with any other immediate expenses following the passing of a loved one.

The new product launches during an important time of year. Every September, Allstate commemorates Life Insurance Awareness Month to remind families of the importance of having financial security in place in case the unexpected occurs.

'Last year, Allstate paid out over $950 million in benefits to more than 11,000 families. Yet, too many people put off purchasing life insurance - when they can't afford to,' said Fortin. 'Purchasing a life insurance policy is a true act of love that protects what matters most.'

# # #

Allstate Monthly Income TermSM is a term life insurance policy issued by Allstate Assurance Company, 3075 Sanders Rd., Northbrook IL 60062 and is available in most states with contract series ICC18AC11/NC18AC11 and rider series ICC18AC12/NC18AC12. Policy issuance is subject to availability and qualifications. This policy has exclusions, limitation and terms that may affect coverage, renewal, cancellation, termination, or other contractual rights and benefits. Guarantees offered are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing company. Not available in New York.

Disclaimer

The Allstate Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:25:04 UTC
